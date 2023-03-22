Washington Nationals 2023 Season Preview

Candelario was the starting third baseman for the Detroit Tigers in 2022, producing an underwhelming .217/.272/.361 slash line, with just 12 home runs and a 80 wRC+ in 467 plate appearances. Candelario has nothing to lose this season, other than advertise himself to teams as a piece that could be moved at the deadline.

Outfield

Joey Meneses found himself in the headlines frequently during the 2023 World Baseball Classic, helping team Mexico reach their first-ever semifinals. He led his team in hits and home runs and was second in RBIs, Slugging, and OPS only behind Randy Arozarena. The 30-year-old, who spent the last nine years working to make his major league debut, finally was able to live his dream last year.

In his first at-bat, Meneses cracked one over the right field wall, making the best early impression a player can. Despite Meneses making his debut at 30, his quick transition from the minors to the majors and his instant success in the World Baseball Classic shows there’s promise in his swing that can help the National’s offense. With below-average defense, it’s more likely Meneses will make appearances penciled in at designated hitter.

BREAK OUT THE HOME RUN SOMBRERO!



A fantastic glove in center field with terrific speed, Victor Robles covers tremendous ground with a cannon on his right arm. However, his hitting never fully developed with a career of .233 average and slugging just .311 last year. Robles’ speed transitions well when on base, swiping 33 bags in 48 attempts, which we could see plenty more of with expanded bases in this season. Robles’s defense has kept him in the Nationals lineup since 2017, but at some point, he will need to display a little more than tracking down flyballs.

Washington brought in veteran outfielder Corey Dickerson, who isn’t the 15+ home runs a year player he once was. After trading away all their stars for young talent and their captain Ryan Zimmerman hanging up the cleats in February of last year, Washington brought in some veteran help.

Dickerson, although not a game changer, hit a respectful .267/.300/.399 with just a 16.2% strikeout rate on the Cardinals last season. A good veteran presence in the locker room for the younger players, Dickerson is truly squeezing out the last couple of years baseball has left for him.