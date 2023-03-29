MLB Opening Day Power Rankings 2023

Read: Chicago White Sox 2023 Season Preview

19. Boston Red Sox (2022 Record: 78-84)

Projected 2023 Record: 83-79 (FanGraphs), 80-82 (PECOTA)

Any hopes the Red Sox have are hinging on a couple of oft-injured stars. If Chris Sale can make 30 starts and pitch like the Chris Sale of old, the Red Sox might be able to squeak their way into the Wild Card conversation. If Trevor Story can make it back before the year is up, Boston’s chances improve.

On the other hand, if Sale can’t pitch like he did in the good old days and Story languishes on the injured list, there isn’t much hope for the Red Sox. Rafael Devers is terrific, but he can’t do everything alone.

20. Miami Marlins (2022 Record: 69-93)

Projected 2023 Record: 80-82 (FanGraphs), 79-83 (PECOTA)

The Marlins are going to be fun, but I can’t say they’ll be good. Luis Arraez and Jean Segura will improve the offense, but this team still lacks power. What’s more, the defense is a big ol’ question mark; several players are moving to positions they’ve never handled full-time.

The starting rotation will be Miami’s strength once again, but that’s less of a sure thing without Pablo López. Edward Cabrera is inexperienced, Jesús Luzardo has never pitched a full season, Trevor Rogers struggled in his sophomore campaign, and Johnny Cueto is hoping to defy the aging curve at 37 years old. Sandy Alcantara is dominant, but even an arm as durable as Sandy’s can only pitch once every five days.

21. Chicago Cubs (2022 Record: 74-88)

Projected 2023 Record: 75-87 (FanGraphs), 76-86 (PECOTA)

The Cubs made a big splash this winter, signing Dansby Swanson to a long-term contract, but they’re not quite ready to challenge the Cardinals and Brewers. Swanson and Nico Hoerner will make a terrific defensive tandem in the middle infield, but Ian Happ is the only other impact bat in the lineup. Unless Cody Bellinger rediscovers his MVP form, this team isn’t going to score enough runs.

The Cubs are also in need of star power on the mound. Justin Steele and Hayden Wesneski are intriguing young arms, but Chicago doesn’t have a bona fide ace – Marcus Stroman is starting on Opening Day. They also don’t have a closer; Michael Fulmer and Brad Boxberger are the biggest names at the back of the ‘pen.

22. Arizona Diamondbacks (2022 Record: 74-88)

Projected 2023 Record: 78-84 (FanGraphs), 75-87 (PECOTA)

The California clubs are dominating the headlines, but the Diamondbacks deserve some attention in the NL West. Corbin Carroll is going to be a star this year, and Gabriel Moreno isn’t far behind him. Ketel Marte is an All-Star talent when he’s healthy, and Christian Walker is a top-5 first baseman in the National League. However, the rest of the lineup isn’t so impressive – hence the no. 22 ranking.

On the pitching side, Zac Gallen is a genuine ace, but I’m not entirely sold on Merrill Kelly as a legitimate no. 2 starter. I’m also not sold on Madison Bumgarner as a legitimate major league pitcher anymore. If the Diamondbacks are going to win more than they lose, they need Bumgarner to bounce back and one of their top pitching prospects (Ryne Nelson or Brandon Pfaadt) to make an impact.

23. Baltimore Orioles (2022 Record: 83-79)

Projected 2023 Record: 78-84 (FanGraphs), 75-87 (PECOTA)

CLEVELAND, OH – AUGUST 31: Adley Rutschman #35 and Gunnar Henderson #2 of the Baltimore Orioles celebrate the team’s 4-0 win over the Cleveland Guardians in Henderson’s Major League debut at Progressive Field on August 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

The Orioles lineup is better than you think it is, and Adley Rutschman is already one of the best players in the American League (he’s my way-too-early pick for AL MVP). The pitching staff, on the other hand, is even worse than you remember. Kyle Gibson and Cole Irvin are competent no. 5 starters, but they shouldn’t be leading a rotation. The Orioles will be better off once top prospect Grayson Rodriguez is promoted, but he won’t start the season with the big league club.

Meanwhile, the bullpen will be hard-pressed to reproduce their good fortune from the 2022 season. Félix Bautista is the real deal, but there are too many question marks behind him, and the depth is lacking.

24. Pittsburgh Pirates (2022 Record: 62-100)

Projected 2023 Record: 74-88 (FanGraphs), 72-90 (PECOTA)

I’m a fan of what the Pirates did this offseason. Ben Cherington knows his team isn’t quite ready to contend, but he also knows that if everything breaks right, the Pirates could be this year’s Orioles. Thus, he picked up several capable veterans to surround his talented young core. With guys like Andrew McCutchen, Ji-Man Choi, and Carlos Santana in the fold, Pittsburgh has a higher floor than most rebuilding clubs. They should be much better than they were last season, and a .500 record isn’t totally out of the question.

25. Detroit Tigers (2022 Record: 66-96)

Projected 2023 Record: 72-90 (FanGraphs), 65-97 (PECOTA)

The Tigers don’t have enough talent to compete, but I wouldn’t be totally shocked if they won about 80 games. This team will surprise if Javy Báez bounces back, Spencer Torkelson breaks out, and Riley Greene builds off a solid rookie season. The pitching staff lacks upside, but all five starters have the potential to be capable mid-rotation arms.

26. Cincinnati Reds (2022 Record: 62-100)

Projected 2023 Record: 69-93 (FanGraphs), 70-93 (PECOTA)

PHILADELPHIA, PA – AUGUST 15: Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India (6) and teammate first baseman Joey Votto (19) after India scored in the third inning during the Major League Baseball game between the Cincinnati Reds and Philadelphia Phillies on August 15, 2021 at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Cody Glenn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Here’s some advice: if you want to seem really smart six months from now, make a prediction that the Reds are going to win the NL Central. You will almost certainly be wrong, but no one will care or remember. However, on the off chance the Reds do win the division, you can bring out the receipts and you’ll look like a genius.

What am I getting at here? The Reds don’t have good odds this season. But of all the basement dwellers, I think they have the best chance to pull off an upset. The NL Central is the weakest division in the NL, and the Reds have enough talent that an upset isn’t totally inconceivable. If Jonathan India bounces back, Joey Votto makes a healthy return, and Hunter Greene and Nick Lodolo take a big step forward, this team could make some noise.

But, like, probably not too much noise. They’re still ranked 26th, after all.

27. Kansas City Royals (2022 Record: 65-97)

Projected 2023 Record: 73-89 (FanGraphs), 64-98 (PECOTA)

The Royals don’t have high hopes for the upcoming season, but at least they have some talented young players who could help them play spoiler in the AL Central race. Vinnie Pasquantino can really hit, and Brady Singer can really pitch. It’s not enough to make a competitive ballclub, but the Royals won’t be totally unwatchable in 2023.

28. Colorado Rockies (2022 Record: 68-94)

Projected 2023 Record: 67-95 (FanGraphs), 65-97 (PECOTA)

Barring a miracle, the Rockies are not going to finish around .500, as owner Dick Monfort predicted. I wouldn’t be surprised if Kris Bryant is the only good hitter in the lineup, and even he has something to prove after missing almost all of the 2022 season. The starting rotation is abysmal, and there’s a good chance Germán Márquez is traded at the deadline, further depleting the team’s pitching depth.

29. Oakland Athletics (2022 Record: 60-102)

Projected 2023 Record: 71-91 (FanGraphs), 65-97 (PECOTA)

I wouldn’t put too much stock in the projections for the Athletics. This team already looks bad, and they’re going to get even worse once the trade deadline rolls around. Veterans like Tony Kemp, Ramón Laureano, and Trevor May could all be dealt this summer.

On the bright side, the top of the rotation could be fun to watch in Oakland. Top prospect Kyle Muller will take the Opening Day start, and NPB pitcher Shintaro Fujinami is a name to keep an eye on as he makes his MLB debut.

30. Washington Nationals (2022 Record: 55-107)

Projected 2023 Record: 67-95 (FanGraphs), 61-101 (PECOTA)

The Nationals are going to be awful. There are no two ways about it, and there isn’t a nicer way to put it. The lineup is meager, the defensive alignment looks atrocious, and the rotation will only be watchable if Josiah Gray and MacKenzie Gore both take a big step forward.

