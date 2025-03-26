MLB Opening Day Power Rankings

11. Seattle Mariners

BetMGM Win Total: 84.5

PeterVision Win Projection: 85

Featuring a rotation is in the running to be the best in baseball, the Seattle Mariners have one side of the ball figured out. The questions for them comes with their offense, where they did little to improve a unit that was in the bottom-third of the league in runs scored in 2024.

The Mariners re-signed Jorge Polanco and signed Donovan Solano as the two primary additions to their lineup. While those moves are solid in a vacuum, the real core of this lineup is the group that returns from last season.

Randy Arozarena was the Mariners’ blockbuster addition at the trade deadline, and he returns for a full year in 2025. Julio Rodriguez is looking to have a bounce back league to his previous high standards, while Cal Raleigh is fresh off signing a new six-year, $105 million extension.

That trio makes up the middle of a Mariners lineup that will have to be better if they want to make another playoff run after missing out a year ago.

Projecting the Top 10 Best Teams in MLB

10. Texas Rangers

BetMGM Win Total: 85.5

PeterVision Win Projection: 86

Another team that missed out on the playoffs last year, the Texas Rangers suffered from the same World Series hangover that has hurt so many teams in the past. Now they look to shake off the one-year drought and get right back to being one of the more competitive teams in the American League.

The Rangers’ 2024 season was not completely a lost cause, as Wyatt Langford took his lumps but eventually rounded into form and looks like an impact player heading into 2025. The Rangers’ middle infield combo of Corey Seager and Marcus Semien is still one of the best in baseball, and Texas added to the middle of their lineup when they signed Joc Pederson this offseason.

After a brutal spring, Evan Carter was left off the Opening Day roster and has been optioned down to Triple-A to try to rediscover his swing. Still, the Rangers feature a deep lineup, that has the ability to get back to being a plus unit after being bottom of the pack in 2024.

Meanwhile the Rangers’ rotation looks to be a real strength, with Jacob deGrom and Tyler Mahle both entering the fold coming off Tommy John surgery, Nathan Eovaldi returning in free agency and the former Vanderbilt duo of top prospects in Kumar Rocker and Jack Leiter each making the Opening Day rotation as well.

With some of their key cogs from the championship team back in place, and some new faces with plenty upside, the Rangers are a real dark horse in the AL.

9. New York Yankees

BetMGM Win Total: 88.5

PeterVision Win Projection: 87

The Yankees have been dealt some rough breaks in spring training, which may have knocked them down a peg or two in our rankings, as the loss of Gerrit Cole is going to be felt in a major way in 2025. New York will also be without reigning Rookie of the Year Luis Gil for an extended time with a strained lat, and Clarke Schmidt will miss the start of the season with a sore shoulder.

Suddenly the Yankees are relying on Marcus Stroman in their rotation, after shopping him all winter, and the move to trade Nestor Cortes in the Devin Williams deal is now being felt more than expected. Giancarlo Stanton and DJ LeMahieu are each started the year on the IL as well, knocking out some veteran bats that were supposed to play roles in this new Yankees lineup.

The biggest loss, of course, is watching Juan Soto sign with their crosstown rival, taking a huge piece away from the lineup that went to the World Series not even six months ago.

Cody Bellinger and Paul Goldscmidt were acquired to give the Yankees a deeper, and more balanced team – particularly defensively – but they can’t be expected to make up for Soto’s offensive production.

And yet with all of that said, the Yankees are right there with any of the top teams in the AL, featuring the best hitter in baseball in Aaron Judge, and a newfound ace in Max Fried. The Yankees’ season has not gotten off to a great start, but they still have more than enough talent to make another run in 2025.

8. Baltimore Orioles

BetMGM Win Total: 86.5

PeterVision Win Projection: 87

There seems to be some real Baltimore Orioles fatigue this time of year, as many have been disappointed by the lack of a huge blockbuster move.

Yet the Orioles were still busy adding depth this offseason, picking up Tyler O’Neill to replace Anthony Santander, adding Gary Sanchez and Ramon Laureano to their bench, and signing the trio of Charlie Morton, Tomoyuki Sugano and Kyle Gibson to solidify their rotation.

Between Gunnar Henderson, Adley Rutschman, Colton Cowser, Jordan Westburg, and hopefully an improved Jackson Holliday, the Orioles still have a young core most teams would give anything for. Those young players are going to lead the charge for Baltimore, which should be good enough for them to make the playoffs three years in a row for the first time since 1971.

7. Houston Astros

BetMGM Win Total: 86.5

PeterVision Win Projection: 87

Last season, there was a point six weeks into the year where many thought this was the beginnig of the end to their reign atop the AL West. And yet the Astros put it altogether again and won the division for the seventh-consecutive time in a full 162-game season (finished 2nd in the COVID-shortened 2020).

Once again, the Astros should be the favorites in the AL West, although they will look a lot different than they have in year’s past. Alex Bregman was long a staple in the Astros infield, but when Houston could not come to terms with him early in free agency, they pivoted to sign Christian Walker to play first base, and they traded for Isaac Paredes to play third.

While the trade for Paredes solved the Astros needs in the infield, they opened up a big hole out in right field as Paredes came back in a trade that sent Kyle Tucker to the Cubs. Alongside Paredes, the Astros acquired top prospect Cam Smith, who is already proving to be the real star of the deal.

Smith had a great spring training, and was able to win a roster spot as he will now replace the guy he was traded for out in right field. Drafted as a third baseman, the move to right is going to be a challenge for the 22-year-old, but he is athletic enough to make it work.

If Smith can break out this year, the Astros’ maneuvering could look brilliant in retrospect. If not, it is still a deal that should help them in the long run, and Houston has plenty of talent to contend atop the AL West once again.

6. New York Mets

BetMGM Win Total: 90.5

PeterVision Win Projection: 89

The New York Mets went on a shocking playoff run that ended two wins short of the World Series last season, only to add Juan Soto on a $765 million deal a few months later. Along with Soto, the Mets biggest offseason moves were retaining their own top free agents, re-signing Pete Alonso, Sean Manaea, Ryne Stanek and Jesse Winker.

The Mets further bolstered their rotation by signing Frankie Montas, Clay Holmes, and Griffin Canning in free agency. Montas and Manaea will start the season on the IL, but Holmes and Canning both impressed in spring training, with Holmes doing enough to earn the Opening Day nod for the Mets in his first year transitioning back to being a starter.

For the Mets to truly contend atop the NL East, their rotation will need to exceed outside expectations, but they have built a staff that has plenty of depth. If the rotation can be at least middle of the pack, the Mets lineup and bullpen are both good enough to carry them to a lot of wins in 2025.

5. Arizona Diamondbacks

BetMGM Win Total: 86.5

PeterVision Win Projection: 89

The Arizona Diamondbacks went from playing in the World Series in 2023, to missing out on the playoffs via a three-way tiebreaker in 2024. A brutal end to their season had Arizona hungry to make some big moves this offseason. And make big moves they did.

With Walker departing in free agency, the D-Backs pivoted to trade for Josh Naylor to plug their hole at first base. They then made one of the surprise moves of the offseason, signing Corbin Burnes to a six-year, $210 million deal.

A rotation of Burnes, Zac Gallen, Merrill Kelly, Brandon Pfaadt and Eduardo Rodriguez has the chance to be one of the best in baseball this season. Meanwhile Ketel Marte, and Corbin Carroll return to lead an offense that scored the most runs in baseball in 2024.

4. Boston Red Sox

BetMGM Win Total: 86.5

PeterVision Win Projection: 89

The Boston Red Sox look a lot different than the team that finished .500 last season. Alex Bregman has changed the complexion of this lineup, moving Rafael Devers over to DH, with top prospect Kristian Campbell set to take over the keystone. With Trevor Story and Triston Casas each looking to have healthy seasons, the Red Sox infield looks more well-rounded than it has in years.

Jarren Duran, Ceddanne Rafaela and Wilyer Abreu return in the outfield, with the top overall prospect in baseball Roman Anthony being soon ready to join them whenever a need arises at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox biggest move of the offseason may have been trading for Garrett Crochet, which they paired nicely with the signing of Walker Buehler to round out what should be an improved rotation. Boston has their best chance to win the AL East in years, as they look to capitalize on an American League that could not be more wide open right now.

3. Philadelphia Phillies

BetMGM Win Total: 90.5

PeterVision Win Projection: 90

The Phillies have the best rotation in baseball, with Zack Wheeler, Cristopher Sanchez, Aaron Nola, and Ranger Suarez all returning off strong seasons. Jesus Luzardo was acquired to give the Phillies another high-upside arm to round of their rotation. Top 100 prospect Andrew Painter could join this rotation at some point midseason, giving them another great option.

Returning the same lineup from their 95-win team that won the NL East last season, plus Max Kepler, the Phillies enter the season with World Series expectations once again.

Between Wheeler and Bryce Harper, the Phillies have two of the best playoff performers of this decade, but they don’t want to miss their window to capitalize on what is left of their primes. Expect the Phillies to do everything they can to maximize their window to win now in 2025.

2. Atlanta Braves

BetMGM Win Total: 93.5

PeterVision Win Projection: 96

The Atlanta Braves did not have the most active offseason this year because they did not need to. Adding Jurickson Profar was the perfect move to solidify a lineup that will get a lot of their reinforcements from within.

Austin Riley, Michael Harris II, and Ozzie Albies are all looking to bounce back from injury-plagued years, while Ronald Acuña Jr. is coming off another torn ACL. The only hitters who enjoyed a completely healthy campaign in 2024 were the slugging duo of Marcell Ozuna and Matt Olson, who return as a formidable run-producing threat in the middle of the Braves lineup.

The Braves pair one of the best lineups in baseball with a rotation that has elite potential. Reigning Cy Young Chris Sale may not even be the ace anymore once Spencer Strider returns from the IL. Spencer Schwellenbach was quietly one of the best rookies in baseball last year, and Reynaldo Lopez pitched to a 1.99 ERA in his return to starting pitching.

Pair those units with a bullpen that is always consistently solid and the Braves look like the one team in all of baseball that is on par with the powerhouse over in L.A.

1. Los Angeles Dodgers

BetMGM Win Total: 104.5

PeterVision Win Projection: 103

No surprises on who the top team is on our power ranking. The real question is if they will ever be dethroned on our updates throughout the 2025 season.

Coming off their World Series title, the Dodgers proceeded to sign Blake Snell, Tanner Scott, Kirby Yates, and Michael Conforto in domestic free agency, while adding Hyeseong Kim and Roki Sasaki on the international market. They also re-signed both Teoscar Hernandez and Blake Treinen and extended Tommy Edman.

Entering year two of the Shohei Ohtani era, the Dodgers are dynasty building, where they will settle for nothing less than another World Series title.