The Texas Rangers’ Trade Deadline Dilemma

The Rangers’ Offensive Needs

SURPRISE, ARIZONA – MARCH 02: Jake Burger #21 of the Texas Rangers high fives Joc Pederson #4 and Kevin Pillar #16 after hitting a two-run home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the fourth inning of the MLB game at Surprise Stadium on March 02, 2025 in Surprise, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The other two main areas of concern before the season were DH and first base. Adding Joc Pederson and Jake Burger looked like perfect fits. Unfortunately, both players have struggled at the plate and spent significant time on the IL, which is where they both currently reside.

Burger should be rejoining the club soon with Pederson coming back the first part of August. While those aren’t trades, they will be veteran bats that will hopefully have different outcomes when they arrive back on the active roster.

Not only will the Rangers get those two guys back, but they are hoping that Josh Jung will find his groove with Triple-A Round Rock. If he does, that makes three potential big additions to the offense without having to go outside the organization.

So, while a bat is not out of the question as a trade target, there will more than likely need to be one or two traded in order to even make room for a new slugger. Even though the lineup has been vastly underperforming, it is still full of quality veteran hitters. Both Marcus Semien and Corey Seager have been hitting well over the last month plus, too.

Luxury Tax Is the Key

Just like in the offseason, the Rangers’ front office will be operating within a tight budget. Because of the large salaries that the likes of Seager, Semien, Jacob deGrom, and Nathan Eovaldi have, the team has a hefty payroll.

And after exceeding the luxury tax threshold each of the last two seasons, there is a concentrated effort to reset the clock and stay under the bar this year. So, whatever direction the team goes at the deadline, it will be with the self-imposed salary restraints.