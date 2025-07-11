The Blue Jays’ Biggest Deadline Need Could Cause a Logjam

So what’s on Atkins’ shopping list now that he’ll be a buyer as the July 31 trade deadline rolls around?

As Atkins told the media last week — before his team swept the Yankees in four games at Rogers Centre — he’ll be looking for pitching help, per MLB.com’s Keegan Matheson. (A right-handed bat is also on the wish list, but that could come internally.)

“Probably on the run-prevention side more from a depth standpoint,” Atkins said about his trade deadline focus, per Matheson. “If we can score more, we’ll look to do that. And adding a right-handed hitter to our team is something we’ve been trying to do internally, and we have considered external alternatives as well. The run-prevention side is probably going to come from pitching with how good our defense has been.”

The catch here is that the Blue Jays have a full starting rotation at the moment. So adding more pitching would create a problem, albeit a good problem. We’ve all heard the famous baseball adage, “You can never have too much pitching.” The Blue Jays look like they want to lean into that tidbit of wisdom.

Currently, Toronto’s rotation consists of the previously mentioned Gausman, Bassitt and Scherzer, with the ultra-dependable Jose Berríos and surprising upstart Eric Lauer rounding out the starting five.

Why Do the Blue Jays Need More Starting Pitching?

Gausman, Bassitt and Berríos are all proven veterans that will take the ball every fifth day. They may not be at the height of their powers, but their ability to be available is just as valuable. The issue lies in the uncertainty around Scherzer’s health and Lauer’s track record.