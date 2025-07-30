How the White Sox Can Succeed at the Trade Deadline

The roster is young but still features several veterans who could be moved this week. While there are no players that will net a return even close to the White Sox haul for Garrett Crochet, they can keep adding assets to the core.

It’s unlikely to be a particularly exciting deadline for Chicago, but there are a few key steps that can be taken to further improve the system heading into 2026.

Move on From Luis Robert Jr.

His value is nowhere near where most would have imagined a year or two ago, but I still think it’s time for the White Sox to trade their center fielder.

A lot of people have started to consider the idea of the White Sox keeping Robert, given his brutal numbers over the past year and a half. But that would mean either the White Sox picking up a $20 million option for next season or paying the buyout to let Robert walk.

With nearly the whole core from the last contending White Sox team gone now, it’s time to move on from the final member.

The return will be worse than White Sox fans want, but it’s hard to justify paying Robert $20 million next season with the hope of him reclaiming some value.