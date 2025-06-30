With the Rays Surging, Will They Still Trade Any Veterans?

Last year didn’t look anything like the seasons that the Tampa Bay Rays are used to. The team was as mediocre as could be, hovering around the .500 mark from the beginning of the season to the end.

The result was a fourth-place finish in the AL East, their worst placement since the 2016 season. They also finished six games shy of a playoff spot, breaking a five-year streak of reaching the postseason.

The Rays got off to a bit of a slow start this season as they sat 14-16 to end the month of April. One wondered whether they made the proper adjustments to get back on track in 2025.

It didn’t take long to stop wondering. The team righted the ship with a 16-12 record in the month of May and have been one of the most blisteringly hot teams in the league in June at 17-9 so far.