John Mozeliak outlines the St. Louis Cardinals’ trade deadline strategy

Starting the second-half by getting swept over the weekend by the Arizona Diamondbacks — another NL Wild Card bubble team who could either buy or sell before the July 31 deadline — was not helpful.

“Obviously, where we are in the standings definitely affects our decision moving forward at the training deadline,” Mozeliak said of his 52-49 (.515) club. “We wanted to come out of the break and have a positive start to it. We didn’t. And so as we reflect on really what’s best for the organization, there is the long review in terms of, are there decisions that we can make that would better situate the franchise in ‘26 and beyond?”

A 30-year employee of the Cardinals, Mozeliak admits the situation is currently fluid with his club. While still two games above .500, they currently possess the ninth-best record in the Junior Circuit. Three of the teams ahead of them reside in the NL Central.

As much as the play of the Cardinals will dictate whether they buy or sell in the next 10 days, the fate of a few other clubs may be just as critical.

“You’ve got to compete in your division. Well, two teams are really hot right now. Actually three. So that’s a challenge. We’re not (hot),” Mozeliak said.

“I think we’ve seen over a three-game series at times, this team looks like it could win. But that’s why we play 162. That’s why (there’s) winning and losing streaks. And right now, the club is — it’s making future decisions more challenging in the sense of where we thought we were a month ago.”