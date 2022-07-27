San Diego Padres Trade Deadline Outlook

Will Fernando Tatis Jr. Be Enough of a Trade Deadline “Addition”?

Even with all of the Padres’ blemishes, you have to commend them for performing as well they have without their best player. Fernando Tatis Jr., motorcycle superfan and last year’s third-place finisher in the MVP race, is making progress in his injury recovery and is expected to be back fairly soon. The Padres offense, obviously, is in need of a spark.

While their batting average and on-base skills have been fairly decent, the team ranks 25th in home runs and 26th in slugging percentage. The combination of Manny Machado’s MVP-caliber season and their situational hitting has kept them in the fold thus far (by FanGraphs clutch statistic, the Padres rank fourth in baseball), but can they afford to count on that continuing?

That’s where Tatis comes in.

While it may seem like a cop-out, Tatis’ return to the Padres lineup would be as big addition as nearly any team in baseball could make at the deadline. The question, of course, is going to be how the Padres utilize him. With shortstop Ha-Seong Kim proving to be a splendid defender in the infield, the team may look to deploy him in the outfield as they did towards the tail-end of 2021. It all depends on what moves they choose to make.

Improving the Outfield

Alright, enough dodging questions now. Aside from the potential addition of Fernando Tatis Jr., the Padres very much are looking to improve their outfield depth.

Outside of the admirable bounce-back season from Jurickson Profar (115 wRC+, 2.2 fWAR), the outfield for the Padres has been pure rubbish. Trent Grisham has become one of the greatest liabilities at the plate (.191/.289/.339 with a 83 wRC+) for a contending team in all of baseball.