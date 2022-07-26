Los Angeles Angels Trade Deadline Outlook

After starting the season as one of the best teams in baseball, the Los Angeles Angels have once again fell flat. Another abysmal season has occurred, with LA sitting at 40-55, fourth in the AL West. I can only imagine how generational talents Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout feel, as this organization once again has failed to build a competitive team.

The Anthony Rendon contract has completely fallen apart, looking like one of the worst contracts in the entire sport. All three major offseason bullpen signings have come up short, with Ryan Tepera, Aaron Loup and Rasiel Iglesias seeing serious regression in 2022. And the massive one-year deal for Noah Syndergaard seems like a failure with a 4.00 flat ERA.

A below average offense (93 wRC+) and a below average staff (4.05 ERA) have plummeted this team into mediocrity. With an Ohtani extension imminent, this team is forced to make some tough decisions. The Angels are clearly not built to win right now. They won’t be a force in the playoff race at 15 games under .500.

In turn, they should sell what assets they have at this year’s deadline to scrap together some capital. While there isn’t a lot to love on this roster, it will be beneficial to shed some salary in the coming week.