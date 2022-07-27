Houston Astros Trade Deadline Outlook

The 2022 Astros are simply excellent across the board. They rank fourth in baseball with a 113 team wRC+, continue to strike out fewer times than just about anyone (except the Nationals and Guardians), are second in starter ERA and first in reliever ERA, and have an MVP candidate in the heart of their order.

But when your postseason foes are likely to be the Bronx Bombers and the Dodgers (no nickname needed), a team like the ‘Stros might want to tighten the ship.

Let’s take a look at what position player groups have been underwhelming for Houston, and who might be in play as a possible trade candidate.

Catcher

Martin Maldonado has been the primary catcher for the Astros this year, receiving 71% of playing time behind the dish thus far. Martin has never been a bat-first catcher– he’s a career .208 hitter and averages about 15 home runs per season.

However, his play has fallen even further this year. The 35-year-old is slashing just .170/.237/.339 with his lowest walk rate (6.9%) since 2018. Maldonado’s framing is also grading out worse than it ever has: -3 catcher framing runs via Statcast. There is no team in baseball who has gotten less WAR from the catcher position than the Astros. An upgrade is likely.

Willson Contreras, Chicago Cubs

The big name on the market at this position is Willson Contreras of the Cubs, and it could make sense for Houston to target someone on an expiring deal like Willson, as their No. 2 prospect Korey

Lee is currently getting his cup of coffee in the bigs (though he struggled in Triple-A and there are questions about his hit tool). Contreras is having a career year, already accumulating 2.8 WAR with a 140 wRC+. He would insert a jolt into the Astros lineup.