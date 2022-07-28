Seattle Mariners Trade Deadline Outlook

As the Mariners sense a potential end to the two-decade postseason dry spell, Dipoto will likely push the chips forward over the next couple days.

Adding to Their Starting Rotation

At this year’s deadline, Seattle will likely target some starting pitching help and the number of arms that could be available has continued to grow as teams like the Marlins and Tigers have made it known around the league that they are sellers.

Like any team looking for starting pitching, the Mariners will surely be in on Luis Castillo and Frankie Montas, however with a young core, the team could look to go get a starter will more years of control.

A surprising report from Ken Rosenthal on Wednesday suggested that the Tigers are willing to listen on offers for their young starter Tarik Skubal. Given the fact that Skubal will not hit free agency until 2027, it would take an absolute haul to pry the 25-year-old away from Detroit.

The Tigers are further off from contending than they had hoped this season, posting the lowest outfield wRC+ and fWAR in baseball. A package of OF/DH Kyle Lewis, SS Noelvi Marte and RHP Emerson Hancock and another piece or two is worth a shot for the Mariners, but the Tigers would likely want Jarred Kelenic in a Skubal deal.

A reunion with former Mariners farmhand Pablo Lopez would be a bit more attainable prospect price wise as Lopez comes with “just” two years of control beyond this season. The Marlins would likely ask on Kelenic, though a package centered around infielder Noelvi Marte should be of interest to Miami.