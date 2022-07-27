Texas Rangers Trade Deadline Outlook 

The Texas Rangers are full of fun little surprises. They overperform when no one expects them to, becoming the worst team in the world when facing a team they should beat. As a result, the Rangers continually perplex even the most dedicated fans.

The Rangers currently sit 20 games back of the division but only seven games back in the Wild Card race. If you had asked the Texas Rangers faithful if they would take sitting third in the division and within striking distance halfway through the season, they would have been all over it. Ultimately this team has played above or right at most people’s expectations. But, unfortunately, this was never supposed to be the year.

With that being said, people start to get antsy when you spend half a billion dollars on two players. You have less leeway, and it’s impossible to keep everybody happy.



The question is whether the Rangers will be buyers, sellers, or stand pat at the deadline. And I am going to give an argument for all three.

This is a take that can be hard to hear when you are a Ranger faithful. But, if you are wise, you know this is not our year. Over the past few years, we have seen these “Wild Card” years, and our front office previously went for it and hurried some development that likely still needed to happen.