Milwaukee Brewers Trade Deadline Outlook

Designated Hitter

The easiest solution to improve the offense comes at the designated hitter’s spot. Currently, the Brewers play a few different players at DH, but Andrew McCutchen seems to get the bulk of the action. The 35-year-old has been around league average while providing a bit of pop (10 home runs) and walking at an 8.2% clip. No, “Cutch” has not been terrible, but an upgrade from a 101 wRC+ bat in the middle of your order can raise this teams ceiling significantly.

Once known for hitting lefties well, McCutchen is slashing .226/.280/.405 against southpaws this season making him less attractive as a platoon option. The Brewers simply need an impact bat, regardless of position. Of the top available players, several would be great fits in Milwaukee. One I’d like to focus on is Josh Bell.

Josh (should be an All-Star!) Bell goes deep off Kyle Wright💣 pic.twitter.com/BifTnUebEj — Just Baseball (@JustBBMedia) July 14, 2022

The switch-hitting first baseman has posted a 145 wRC+ through 96 games this season. An 11.1% walk rate combined with his low 13.5% strikeout rate would bring a patient presence and on-base ability the Brewers desperately need. Bell could start at first, pushing Rowdy Tellez to the DH spot, allowing the Brewers to have a plus hit tool and power bat in the lineup.

The price to acquire Bell is not cheap, especially as several teams will likely enter the bidding war. His expiring contract will spare the Brewers of having to shell out multiple top-end prospects, while also giving Milwaukee the financial freedom to move on after this season. Bell would immediately become the best hitter in the Brewers lineup.

Centerfield

Since the Lorenzen Cain departure, the Brewers have deployed Tyrone Taylor and Jonathan Davis to center field duties. Taylor brings a bit of power to the lineup but his 94 wRC+ is evidence that an upgrade is needed. Davis was used as an injury replacement for Taylor and looked completely lost at the plate. If Milwaukee sees a DH upgrade as a luxury, a center field upgrade is a necessity.

Two players that would fit the Brewers needs are Ramon Laureano and Michael A. Taylor.