Cleveland Guardians Trade Deadline Outlook

With just one catcher listed in their top 30 prospects, it seems to be a good time to trade for a controllable backstop, like the two listed below.

Targets

Sean Murphy – C – Oakland Athletics

Murphy seems like the perfect fit for Cleveland. Known for his strong arm and defensive ability, the 27-year-old backstop hit 17 homers in 2021 and has hit 11 so far this season. Outside of Frankie Montas, Murphy seems to be the most likely to get moved in the next week and should drive a decent price tag, that Cleveland should be able to afford.

447 foot BOMB from Sean Murphy! pic.twitter.com/GvGUt9aHr1 — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 22, 2022

Willson Contreras – C – Chicago Cubs

Possibly the best catcher on the market this summer, Contreras has had a terrific first half, owning a .372 wOBA along with 14 bombs. While Murphy is three years younger and has more team control, Contreras has been the better offensive player.

There are countless other teams calling about catchers, so Contreras’ asking price could skyrocket, possibly forcing the Guardians to go after Murphy instead.

A Willson Contreras classic. pic.twitter.com/tqJIwyfjzd — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 23, 2022

Bench Bats

Current Options: Luke Maile, Ernie Clement, Owen Miller, Alex Call, Richie Palacios (Minors)

Right now, Cleveland’s bench may be one of the worst among contending teams. Having quality options to fill in where needed is the key to winning a division and making a deep rotation. Luckily, these options are easy to come by, with tons of different players available from all around the league.