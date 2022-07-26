Tampa Bay Rays Trade Deadline Outlook

The Tampa Bay Rays don’t think like you and me, or any other team in baseball for that matter. The Rays sit with the 24th-highest payroll in baseball, right in between the Kansas City Royals and Arizona Diamondbacks at $88 million a year. As the kids would say, “they are built different,” and the way they’ll attack the deadline will undoubtedly be different from most baseball teams.

The 2022 Rays are in an exciting spot. The Rays have the third-best record in the American League at 51-41, yet they sit 13 games back from the New York Yankees for first place in the AL East. At this point, the odds to catch them aren’t very high, but they are in a great position for a Wild Card spot.

Fangraphs gives them a 71% chance of making the playoffs but I would place that number closer to 90%. This team has been injured all year, with players like Wander Franco, Brandon Lowe, Mike Zunino, Kevin Keirmaier, Manuel Margot, Shane Baz, Jeffrey Springs, JP Feieryesen and Andrew Kittredge all missing time.

I use the word “exciting” because it’s about to get a whole lot better. Brandon Lowe just returned to the lineup and Wander Franco should be back by the end of August. Manuel Margot should return to the lineup by September. Jeffrey Springs and JP Feieyersen should return to the staff by the end of the year as well. With all these injuries to their best players, they still sit 10 games over .500. The Rays are just incredible.