MLB Uniform Rankings for 2025

Our MLB uniform list ranks every team's baseball jerseys (from worst to best) for the 2025 season—City Connect excluded.

By Ethan Budowsky | | | Comments count:0
PHOENIX, ARIZONA - MARCH 28: Eugenio Suarez #28 of the Arizona Diamondbacks celebrates with Alek Thomas #5 after hitting a two run home run against the Chicago Cubs during the fourth inning at Chase Field on March 28, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

If you didn’t hear much about MLB uniforms to start the 2025 season, that’s a win for baseball fans.

It was a quiet offseason on the uniform front—a refreshing change after last year’s baseball jersey controversy storm.

Thankfully, Nike, Fanatics, and Major League Baseball learned a timeless lesson: if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Normal-sized nameplates are back on diamonds across the big leagues and will shine in MLB home and away jerseys across the country, throughout the season.

MLB jerseys are so back.

It was also a quiet year when it comes to uniform changes. The Cleveland Guardians made tweaks to their uniforms, and are better off for it, but they were the only team to make changes. The Chicago Cubs added a new alternate and the Baltimore Orioles made a bold choice with one of theirs. Other than that, all was quiet on the uniform front this winter.

(Probably smart, considering last year…)

Still, opinions evolve. As the 2025 season rolls on, I’ve spotted ways to sharpen my take on baseball uniform rankings. So, here it is: the definitive MLB uniform power rankings for 2025, from worst to best.

Note: We’re skipping MLB City Connect jerseys 2025 here—those wild cards (and that pile of crap) get their own showdown later on in the season.

Ranking Every Team’s 2025 MLB Jerseys, From Worst to Best

30. Houston Astros (Last Year: 29)

We’ve got a flip at the bottom of our MLB uniform power rankings, and honestly, it’s a toss-up. The Astros’ threads still stink out loud, and it bums me out. A decade of dominance, and they’ve never once looked good doing it. The home whites are snooze-worthy, the road grays are flat-out bad, the alternate orange burns my retinas, and don’t get me started on those batting-practice-blue alternates from their 2022 title run.

If we ranked MLB City Connect jerseys 2025, their new look might save them—but since we’re sticking to standard MLB home and away jerseys, they’re cellar-bound.

https://twitter.com/MLB/status/1902404918343802919

29. Tampa Bay Rays (Last Year: 30)

The Rays should thank us for dodging City Connect jerseys here—those atrocities would sink them to a new low.

They butchered a killer navy-and-light-blue combo I adore. Baby blue jerseys? Love ‘em. Yet the Rays fumbled both. The fix is obvious: resurrect the Devil Rays throwbacks—one of the best baseball jerseys ever. Too simple for a team botching their stadium saga, I guess.

LAKELAND, FLORIDA – MARCH 12: Curtis Mead #25 of the Tampa Bay Rays bats during a spring training game against the Detroit Tigers at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium on March 12, 2025 in Lakeland, Florida. (Photo by Mark Taylor/Getty Images)

28. Cincinnati Reds (Last Year: 26)

I want to love these classics, but something’s off. Every MLB jersey in their set screams tradition, yet I can’t get on board. Their new all-white alternate debuted in 2025 spring training—clean, but not quite great. The Big Red Machine pullovers with triple-sleeve stripes would rocket them up these baseball uniform rankings. Another franchise begging for a retro revival.

https://twitter.com/GetRedsDaily/status/1904652875969495408

27. Washington Nationals (Last Year: 27)

Tweaks to their 2025 MLB uniforms—road grays and a new alternate—didn’t move the needle.

When it comes to the Nats and their jerseys, road gray grew on me, but America’s team should pop more. Boring home whites, a brutal alternate, and meh navy jerseys miss the mark. Stars, stripes, or a red alt could lift this set. Their City Connect jerseys? A rare win they ditched for worse. Time for a branding overhaul.

26. Los Angeles Angels (Last Year: 24)

The Angels slow slide down the rankings continues this year as a few teams usually in this area have either improved or their sets have grown on me over the years.

This is a set that could continue to head further toward the bottom in the future because my opinion of them seems to consistently get worse each season. Doing some introspection here, I feel like I may only even have them this high because red is my favorite color.

The home whites are clean but could use a little more oomph, the road grays are uninspiring and red letters on a red jersey is just an awful idea. You may be stunned to hear this, but I think the Angels going back to their past look would be a great idea. They also may just need a complete refresh to shake the last 15 years of Angels baseball off of them.

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 24: Mike Trout #27 of the Los Angeles Angels at bat during a MLB baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on April 24, 2024 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Ric Tapia/Getty Images)

25. Cleveland Guardians (Last Year: 28)

The biggest 2025 MLB uniforms glow-up belongs to the Guardians.

The cuffing on the home whites and a sharp navy alternate bump them up. The red’s almost there, but the bland “Guardians” wordmark holds it back. Still, a solid leap—let’s see how these MLB jersey designs play out in action.

https://twitter.com/CleGuardians/status/1857438423646404791

24. Minnesota Twins (Last Year: 23)

Pour one out for the old Twins uniforms. I miss those so much. The Twins drop another spot as I continue to sour on their recent rebrand. What a disaster.

The Twins went from a Top 10 set the first time we did this to down here among the bottom feeders. These uniforms are far from terrible, but when compared to what they used to be they just make me sad. The navy alternate was so much better and I really miss the gold detailing on a lot of these looks. I especially miss their awesome red and baby blue alternates from the past.

They do get some points for having gray pinstripes, but until they make some changes they will probably hang right around here.

Royce Lewis of the Minnesota Twins looks on during a spring training game against the St. Louis Cardinals on March 13, 2024 at the Lee County Sports Complex.
23. Miami Marlins (Last Year: 20)

I was really excited about a few of the changes the Marlins made last year to their uniforms, but once they played out on the field they just missed. The first big change they made was finally putting white letters on their black uniforms. Great idea! Only problem, the logo on the hat remained black-on-black so now the jersey does not match the hat.

One step forward, two steps back. They finally added the blue uniforms to the set, but I would like them better with the ‘M’ logo rather than the ‘Marlins’ word mark across the chest. So close yet so far, the story of the Miami Marlins.

MIAMI, FLORIDA – MARCH 30: Sandy Alcantara #22 of the Miami Marlins delivers a pitch against the New York Mets during the first inning on Opening Day at loanDepot park on March 30, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

22. San Diego Padres (Last Year: 21)

I flipped the Padres with the team I had them in front of last year as I continue to realize these jerseys are not that good. They were the big faller last year, dropping five spots when I finally realized I have been convincing myself to like these for years. Brown and mustard yellow are a really difficult combo to make work, and while the home uniform is great, the rest of the set falls flat.

They do get credit for ambition with the tan road uniform, but as much as I tried to like them I finally decided they are not a good look. The Padres do as good as they are going to do with their color scheme, but at the end of the day this is as far as brown and mustard gets you.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 27: Fernando Tatis Jr. #23 of the San Diego Padres walks off the field at the end of the sixth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on May 27, 2023 in New York, New York. (Photo by Matt Thomas/San Diego Padres/Getty Images)

21. Texas Rangers (Last Year: 22)

The Rangers leapfrog the Padres this year but not because of anything they have done.

I still think there is something missing when it comes to this look. I think the biggest thing is they use a great script font on the home whites and baby blues, but abandon it for their road grays, alternate blues and alternate reds. If you have to pick between script or block lettering, always go script! I like their colors, and I adore the baby blues, but this set needs a little bit of refining to truly be among the league’s best.

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 28: Wyatt Langford #36 of the Texas Rangers celebrates runs scored with teammates in the dugout in during the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 28, 2024 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)
20. Detroit Tigers (Last Year: 25)

Our first big riser of the year is an unexpected one.

The more I watched the Gritty Tigs last year the more I realized I have been far too harsh on these uniforms in the past. First of all, the old English ‘D’ is a fantastic logo, one of the best in the sport. I wish there was a little more color on the home whites, I really think they could use some orange, but it is still a very solid home uniform.

What really grew on me was the road grays, which are a lot better than I previously realized. The script ‘Detroit’ is awesome and the orange and blue is nice. Again, I wish there was a little more color but they are still pretty good. Moving up to 20 is nothing to write home about, but this is a set that has grown on me a lot recently.

Riley Greene of the Detroit Tigers rounds the bases after hitting a leadoff solo homer during the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians.
19. Milwaukee Brewers (Last Year: 16)

Ranking every MLB jersey gets tricky here, and the Brewers took the hit.

I love their clean, classic vibe, but others jumped ahead. Ditch the two-tone hat and bring back baby blue (not City Connect!) for a boost.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 20: Christian Yelich #22 of the Milwaukee Brewers in action against the Philadelphia Phillies during a game at Citizens Bank Park on July 20, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

18. Baltimore Orioles (Last Year: 18)

When I sat down to write this article I really thought the Orioles were going to be the biggest risers this year.

They made a very ambitious change to their set that I really think (hope) is going to work. The Orioles are going to wear orange pants with their orange alternate jerseys and I am highly anticipating how they are going to look on the field.

However, I did not want to get too excited and move them up higher than they deserved if they do not work out. This is still a set that I think could use some tinkering, particularly to the black alternates. The home white is great and I love their colors, though they do not do as good as the Giants with orange and black.

Keep an eye on the Orioles next year, if the all orange works out, they could rocket up the rankings.

https://twitter.com/JustBB_Media/status/1899162240328348091

17. New York Mets (Last Year: 17)

This is another set I thought might make a jump but for now they stay right here at 17. I totally botched the Mets’ ranking the first time we did this and they have steadily moved up ever since.

These grow on me seemingly every time and I watch the Mets and I swear it is not just because they are orange and blue (see the Astros ranking for proof.) The home pinstripes are delightful, the black alternate is tremendous and the road grays and alternate blues are solid.

I still think they could do better with the blues but I am not complaining. We will see if another year can take them up even further, but for now the Mets hold steady.

Pete Alonso of the New York Mets is one of the top pending free agents. Here, he rounds the bases after hitting a home run in the ninth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers during Game Three of the Wild Card Series at American Family Field on October 03, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. His home run pushed the Mets into the next round of the playoffs. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)
16. Kansas City Royals (Last Year: 19)

The Royals were the team that set off the chain reaction that made this stretch of the rankings so difficult. I knew they had to move up, I just did not know how far. I may have been a little too cautious, so they could be another team to keep an eye on next year, but they get a bump nonetheless. The biggest reason is they brought back baby blue pants last year and it was one of the best uniform changes made in recent memory.

The all baby blue look is just perfect, it brings you back to the glory days of baseball uniforms in an instant. This is where I will once again campaign that every team in the league should be require to have a baby blue uniform. A classic home look, a good road uniform and a nice blue alternate fill out a really good set of uniforms. Oh, and having a guy like Bobby Witt to show them off helps too.

Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. gets high fives from teammates after an MLB game between the Houston Astros and Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Both teams are in the AL playoff race.
15. Chicago White Sox (Last Year: 14)

The White Sox moving down here has nothing to do with the White Sox look, just some general reshuffling. This is still an awesome uniform set that is both classic and unique. The only team in the league with black and white as their colors, the Sox use it to perfection.

I love the pinstripes and the road grays, but the black alternate is the crown jewel in this set. I LOVE this uniform, I would even consider throwing out the grays and making it their full-time road look. Who needs three uniforms when you have two perfect ones?

If the Sox ever decide they want to not be the worst team in baseball, these could get a huge boost. A sleeping giant if you will.

Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr. puts on his glove before a game against the St. Louis Cardinals on July 8, 2023, at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago.
14. Toronto Blue Jays (Last Year: 12)

Why do I find myself liking these less and less this year?

Am I just over the Blue Jays in general? Am I ready for them to just make a decision about what direction they are heading in? Did these uniforms get worse? Am I going insane? Either way, these are still really good. A great home white, a solid road gray, and some tremendous alternates.

Of course, nothing beats the baby blue but the royal blue is really good and I love the Canada Day red look. These seem to bounce around between 12-14 every year, so clearly they are good, but not quite in the elite tier. Are these the Tua Tagovailoa of baseball uniforms?

TORONTO, CANADA - AUGUST 19: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates after hitting a home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the first inning in their MLB game at Rogers Centre on August 19, 2024 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Kevin Sousa/Getty Images)
13. Boston Red Sox (Last Year: 11)

The Red Sox made a puzzling decision to pull their navy alternates from their rotation this year and they are paying the price. Those were among the Top 5-10 best alternates in the sport and they decided nope, more City Connect games instead. Awful decision.

The Sox have one of the most iconic looks in the sport and it is always great. The road grays could use a little more color, but they are the Red Sox. Who cares? They always look great. I love the red alternates so at least they are hanging onto those, but for now let us pour one out for the blue alternates and move on towards the elite tier of uniforms.

Alex Bregman of the Boston Red Sox reacts in the dugout before a Grapefruit League game against the Tampa Bay Rays at JetBlue Park at Fenway South.
12. Arizona Diamondbacks (Last Year: 15)

The D-Backs’ 2025 MLB uniforms keep climbing—from cellar to Top 15.

Cream home jerseys stun, grays work, and alts nail it. Purple-and-green throwbacks could unlock even more. Ambition pays off.

Ketel Marte of the Arizona Diamondbacks high fives Corbin Carroll after hitting a two-run home run during the fourth inning against the San Diego Padres at Chase Field.
PHOENIX, ARIZONA – SEPTEMBER 29: (L-R) Ketel Marte #4 of the Arizona Diamondbacks high fives Corbin Carroll #7 after hitting a two-run home run during the fourth inning against the San Diego Padres at Chase Field on September 29, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

11. Pittsburgh Pirates (Last Year: 10)

The Pirates fall just outside the Top 10 this year, not because of anything they did, but just because I felt needed to move a team in ahead of them. One of my favorite things in all of sports is that Pittsburgh has the same colors for all three of its teams. Black and yellow are synonymous with that city and I think it is one of the most unique and coolest things in sports.

The Pirates nail the modern take on a classic look concept and have four really good uniforms. I wish they had a full time yellow alternate instead of two black alternates, but both are solid enough to not penalize them. With one of the best home uniforms in the game and a tremendous road uniform, it is hard to go wrong with these classic jerseys.

SARASOTA, FLORIDA – MARCH 01: Paul Skenes #30 of the Pittsburgh Pirates walks to the dugout prior to a Grapefruit League spring training game at bat at Ed Smith Stadium on March 01, 2025 in Sarasota, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

10. Colorado Rockies (Last Year: 13)

Maybe I was blinded by how bad the Rockies are but I have no idea how these were outside the Top 10. The Rockies have a fantastic home look and the black uniform is just good enough to not hurt them, though it needs some tweaks. What really sets this set apart is the road gray and the purple alternate.

There is something about the purple and black that really pops on the road uniforms, I would put these in the Top 5 road uniforms in the league. The purple alternate is right there in the running with the Mariners aqua and the Phillies baby blues for the best in the league. No doubt a Top 3 alternate uniform out there right now, it is absolutely perfect. I really wish the Rockies would win some more and Kris Bryant could stay healthy enough that we could see him thrive in these gorgeous threads.

Kris Bryant of the Colorado Rockies reacts after striking out against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field.
9. Seattle Mariners (Last Year: 9)

Speaking of the Mariners, how good are these bad boys? One of the most unique and spectacular color combos in the game, Seattle uses it to perfection. A dazzling home white uniform, a spectacular road gray and two of the best alternate jerseys in baseball make up an elite set of uniforms.

The aqua alternate is probably my favorite in the game, and the navy one is not far behind. I have honestly run out of things to say about these except they are perfect and I would not change a thing.

Julio Rodriguez of the Seattle Mariners celebrates his solo home run with the trident prop during the fourth inning against the Texas Rangers.
8. Oakland? Uh. Sacramento? Uh…The? Athletics (Last Year: 2)

This has absolutely nothing to do with the uniforms and everything to do with the lack of identity the A’s have this year. Your uniforms can be as spectacular as you want–and the A’s are no doubt some of the best–but if I do not know what to call you you have to suffer the consequences. Everything about the A’s moving out of Oakland is absolutely heartbreaking.

That city deserves better, those fans deserve better, baseball deserves better. It is a blight on the sport that they moved. I could not drop them down too far, but they had to drop. They even thought they could fool us by bringing back the yellow jerseys to win back our hearts. Nice try, John Fisher, but I am not falling for it. Move the team back to Oakland, and the jerseys will go right back to the top where they belong.

Breakout star Lawrence Butler of the Oakland Athletics celebrates with Shea Langeliers #23 and Zack Gelof #20 after hitting a three-run home run.
7. Philadelphia Phillies (Last Year: 8)

As sad as I was, in the end dropping the red alternates was the right choice for the Phillies. I wanted to love them cause they are red, but they were really just okay. The Phillies are really carried by the alternates here.

While their home and road looks are good, they have some of the best alternates in the game to launch them up into the Top 10. The cream look with the blue and red hat is absolutely spectacular, but it is all about the baby blues here.

If I had the choice, those would be the Phillies’ full-time uniforms. They would never wear anything else, at home or on the road. Having Bryce Harper as the face of your team helps boost how good your uniforms look as well.

Bryce Harper of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrates after hitting a solo home run in the seventh during a game against the Oakland Athletics at Citizens Bank Park.
6. New York Yankees (Last Year: 6)

The Yankees’ iconic MLB jersey designs hold steady.

Losing the sleeve cuff hurt, but it’s still the most legendary look in sports. Road grays need time to settle.

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees reacts after a solo home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the eighth inning at Yankee Stadium.
5. Atlanta Braves (Last Year: 7)

Welcome to the Top 5, Atlanta Braves — best baseball jersey contender for 2025!

I surprised myself when they ended up here, but it is really hard to argue this is one of the best uniform sets in the league. They have one of the best word marks in the sport and use it to perfection on all of their uniforms.

The little hint of yellow mixes perfectly with the red and blue to make some pretty perfect jerseys. I love the home white; I think the road gray is my favorite in the league, and both red and blue alternates are very sharp.

The best one, however, is the throwback look they bring out sometimes from the Hank Aaron era. There is not really much else to say about them besides they are a perfect baseball uniform.

Ronald Acuna Jr
4. Los Angeles Dodgers (Last Year: 5)

I was really close to leapfrogging the Dodgers into the second spot in these rankings, but I had trouble moving a two-uniform set ahead of the ones in front of them. I also felt like it would have been a little too much recency bias after the Dodgers won the World Series last year.

The home white uniform is second to only the Yankees when it comes to iconic uniforms, and the road grays are as simple, clean and perfect as it gets. There is a reason the Dodgers jerseys have never changed: they never needed to, they have always been and will always be perfect. One more thing, the defending World Champions should wear their jerseys with gold detailing all year long.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers applaud fans prior to the exhibition game between Los Angeles Dodgers and Kiwoom Heroes at Gocheok Sky Dome.
3. San Francisco Giants (Last Year: 3)

Is there anything more beautiful than baseball at dusk by McCovey Cove?

I am not sure any home uniform looks better in a team’s home ballpark than the Giants cream on a beautiful day in San Francisco. It can be tough to have an orange uniform that is not obnoxious, but something about the Giants’ orange is toned down just enough. I also absolutely love the hint of gold they put into these jerseys.

The alternate blacks are nice as well, but the hidden gem of this set is the road gray. Something about orange and black just really pops on the gray and makes for one of the best road looks in the league. Classic, timeless and beautiful, these uniforms are fitting for the wonderful city that is San Francisco.

Giants
2. Chicago Cubs (Last Year: 4)

The only thing more beautiful than dusk baseball at McCovey Cove might be afternoon baseball at Wrigley Field. There really is nothing like when the Cubs trot out there in those beautiful home pinstripes on a summer afternoon with the ivy in full bloom.

What helped propel the Cubs up to the two spot this year is the addition of a baby blue uniform to the rotation. I cannot wait to see them on one of those beautiful afternoon days at the Friendly Confines. I just saw these again for the first time in a while and they are even better than I remember. Special.

https://twitter.com/Cubs/status/1880084000028627054

1. St. Louis Cardinals (Last Year: 1)

These are not going anywhere any time soon. Some team would have to do something really spectacular to unseat the Cardinals here. While their home uniform is not the most iconic in the sport, it is at least in the Top 5, and it may the best one out of all of them.

The Cardinals have the best word mark in the sport and the red details look so good with that clean home white. The home whites get so much love that the road grays are somehow underrated, especially with the navy cap. As usual, the baby blues are the difference maker.

Only the Phillies do baby blue better than the Cardinals, and even then, it is really close. Their red just pops so well, and everything about that uniform is amazing. Once again, the Cardinals reign supreme in this year’s uniform rankings, and it really is not that close.

DENVER, CO – July 3, 2021: St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado about to throw toward first base in a game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field in Denver (Photo via Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

