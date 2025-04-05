MLB Uniform Rankings for 2025

The Twins went from a Top 10 set the first time we did this to down here among the bottom feeders. These uniforms are far from terrible, but when compared to what they used to be they just make me sad. The navy alternate was so much better and I really miss the gold detailing on a lot of these looks. I especially miss their awesome red and baby blue alternates from the past.

They do get some points for having gray pinstripes, but until they make some changes they will probably hang right around here.

FORT MYERS, FL- MARCH 13: Royce Lewis #23 of the Minnesota Twins looks on during a spring training game against the St. Louis Cardinals on March 13, 2024 at the Lee County Sports Complex in Fort Myers, Florida. (Photo by Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images)

23. Miami Marlins (Last Year: 20)

I was really excited about a few of the changes the Marlins made last year to their uniforms, but once they played out on the field they just missed. The first big change they made was finally putting white letters on their black uniforms. Great idea! Only problem, the logo on the hat remained black-on-black so now the jersey does not match the hat.

One step forward, two steps back. They finally added the blue uniforms to the set, but I would like them better with the ‘M’ logo rather than the ‘Marlins’ word mark across the chest. So close yet so far, the story of the Miami Marlins.

MIAMI, FLORIDA – MARCH 30: Sandy Alcantara #22 of the Miami Marlins delivers a pitch against the New York Mets during the first inning on Opening Day at loanDepot park on March 30, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

22. San Diego Padres (Last Year: 21)

I flipped the Padres with the team I had them in front of last year as I continue to realize these jerseys are not that good. They were the big faller last year, dropping five spots when I finally realized I have been convincing myself to like these for years. Brown and mustard yellow are a really difficult combo to make work, and while the home uniform is great, the rest of the set falls flat.

They do get credit for ambition with the tan road uniform, but as much as I tried to like them I finally decided they are not a good look. The Padres do as good as they are going to do with their color scheme, but at the end of the day this is as far as brown and mustard gets you.