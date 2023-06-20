Ranking All the Current Dodgers Uniforms From Worst to Best

Welcome back to another edition of Just Baseball uniform rankings! It’s time to take a break from writing about silly things like on-field results and player performance and focus on what really matters: fashion.

This is my first uniform ranking, and I’m going to be honest, I feel a little conflicted about the whole thing. It’s a fun exercise, don’t get me wrong, but a team’s uniforms are supposed to be a set. They work together to create that ballclub’s overall look. The best team uniforms complement one another – they’re not meant to be in competition.

The four different uniforms the L.A. Dodgers wear work together in perfect harmony, and that’s precisely what makes them so great. They all feature the iconic “Dodger blue” as a principal color. They all use that recognizable cursive lettering. And of course, they all have bright red numbers underneath the script. The best thing about the Dodgers’ uniforms isn’t discernible from any one individual jersey; it’s the way they all go together to form a whole greater than the sum of its parts.

And with that being said… It’s time to pit them against each other anyway. That’s what you’re here for, after all.