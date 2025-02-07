The Arizona Diamondbacks Are Being Slept On

That feels…exceptionally low for a multitude of reasons that could be summarized with any variation of Don’t Know Ball verbiage. But this is an article, which requires more than three paragraphs, so we’re going to break it down.

Did Nobody Watch the Diamondbacks Last Season?

Despite a pitching staff that was nuclearly (if we’re going to make up reasons for being down on this team, I get to make up words) bombarded with injuries and a Corbin Carroll sophomore slump, the Diamondbacks still managed to win 89 games in 2024. Plus, they’re only a year removed from a World Series appearance.

That run of theirs was not a fluke, and while it’s true that baseball often features one-hit-wonder seasons — which will, unfortunately, be used as a safeguard for owners to resist spending and serve as fodder for pundits to claim the sport isn’t all about money (it is!) — the Diamondbacks have kept their core intact.

Ketel Marte has always been good, he just needed to stay healthy, which he showcased in 2024 to the tune of a 6.3 fWAR and a third-place MVP finish. Zac Gallen is a demonslayer. Eugenio Suárez has quietly put up more than 3.0 fWAR each of the last three seasons. Gabriel Moreno is one of the most talented young catchers in the game.

And Carroll, bless his soul, amended his first-half struggles by ripping a 147 wRC+ in the second half, and his upside is so great that he could conceivably make up for much of the potential regression by some of the other players in Arizona’s lineup.

Again, with all of that and more, the deep state wants you to think that 85.5 wins makes sense. Resist.