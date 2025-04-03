Could the Cardinals Compete in the NL Central?

The Chicago Cubs stumbled out of the gate. They’ve since turned the ship around and now sit 5-4, riding Kyle Tucker’s coattails. The Milwaukee Brewers, the defending division champs, face-planted early before picking up a pair of wins to move to 2-4 after Wednesday’s action.

Yes, the Cardinals dropped two of three to the Los Angeles Angels to settle at a 4-2 record. However, they’ve shown that maybe, just maybe, they can make a go of it this season.

It’s not strictly the record, either. It’s how they’ve gone about things early. There’s a lightness about the club that wasn’t there last season. They certainly seem to be having fun, with a different hero stepping up every night.

ST. LOUIS, MO – MARCH 27: Nolan Arenado #28 of the St. Louis Cardinals looks on after winning the game between the Minnesota Twins and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on Thursday, March 27, 2025 in St. Louis, Missouri. The St. Louis Cardinals won 5-3. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

What Needs to Go Right for the Cardinals to Compete in the NL Central?

Let’s be realistic, though. If the Cardinals have any kind of shot of competing this season, veteran third baseman Nolan Arenado has to lead the way in the lineup. After an offseason of uncertainty, he looks like himself again.

After posting a career-low .394 slugging percentage and .719 OPS in 2024, early returns this year look promising. His bat speed is back, and he’s hitting a healthy .391, slugging .609 and has a 1.109 OPS, with a pair of doubles and a home run.

The Cardinals will also need the likes of Lars Nootbaar, Willson Contreras, Alec Burleson, and Brendan Donovan to do their part. Will this be the year that Nootbaar stays healthy and puts together a full breakout season? We’ve been waiting for a few years now. He’s off to a good start, hitting .417 with a 1.200 OPS out of the leadoff spot.