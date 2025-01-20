Pittsburgh Pirates Top 15 Prospects

Burrows preferred weapon to righties is his upper 80s slider with cutter-like action. He commands it extremely well, landing it for a strike nearly 70% of the time and consistently locating it well. He picked up strong whiff numbers on the offering along with plenty of contact on the ground.

Outlook

A big key for Burrows heading into 2025 is his fastball shape. If he is able to regain the vertical life he had prior to surgery, it would make it a lot easier to envision him being a quality back end starter. If not, a move to the bullpen would presumably help Burrows tick up in the velocity department, offsetting some of the shape limitations that resulted in an OPS allowed over 1.000 on the heater in 2024. Regardless, Burrows looks like a big league arm in some capacity thanks to his quality secondaries and mid 90s velocity, but he projects best as a swingman right now.

11. Zander Mueth – RHP – (Low-A)

Height/Weight: 6’6″, 200 | Bat/Throw: R/R | CB-B Round (67), 2023 (PIT) | ETA: 2027

FASTBALL Slider CHANGEUP COMMAND FV 50/60 50/60 40/50 30/40 45

Tall and slender with a low, three-quarters arm slot, Mueth makes for an uncomfortable at bat. His stuff ticked up as the draft approached, enticing the Pirates enough to give him an over-slot $1.8 million bonus at the No. 67 pick (1.1M slot value).

Mueth’s fastball sits 93-95 MPH, averaging more than 16 inches of horizontal run. The action on the pitch should make it a solid ground ball inducer while tying up righties on the inner-third. As he develops, it could become a plus fastball.

The slider plays well from his horizontal release when he is able to command it, but it was sporadically there for him in 2024, with a strike rate of just 55% and far too many non-competitive pitches to his glove side. His changeup similarly flashes potential, but is even less consistent. 6-foot-6 teenage pitchers are almost always going to be a work in progress and Mueth is no exception. His upside could make him worth the wait, but there’s considerable reliever risk.

12. Jack Brannigan – UTIL – (High-A)

Height/Weight: 6’1″, 180 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 3rd Round (83), 2022 (PIT) | ETA: 2026

HIT Plate Disc. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 30/40 55/55 50/50 55/55 50/50 45

A former two-way player at Notre Dame, Brannigan is a good athlete who elevates the ball consistently. His plus arm makes him a solid piece on the left side of the infield, though he projects best at third base. Selling out for lift has helped Brannigan translate average exit velocities into good power production, but it has also come with some whiff concerns. He’s likely to be a fringy hitter at best, hedged by a great ability to recognize and lay off of spin.

Even with his actions being best suited for the hot corner, Brannigan is capable at shortstop and second base. With above average wheels as well, the former third round pick projects as a hit-over-power utility piece.

13. Tsung-Che Cheng – SS – (Triple-A)

Height/Weight: 5’7″, 160 | Bat/Throw: L/R | IFA: $380K, 2019 (PIT) | ETA: 2025

HIT Plate Disc. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 45/45 55/55 30/30 60/60 50/55 45

Cheng is a glove-first infielder with good speed. His offensive impact may be minimal as his contact rates are average at best and the exit velocities are well below average, but he is a selective hitter who draws a fair amount of walks and has a decent feel to pull fastballs in the air. Cheng really struggles to put the same quality of swing on secondary stuff, hurting his production. He likely projects best as a defensive-oriented bench piece.

14. David Matoma – RHP – (CPX)

Height/Weight: 6’0″, 165 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $20K – 2022 (PIT) | ETA: 2027

FASTBALL Slider CHANGEUP COMMAND FV 60/70 50/55 35/45 35/45 45

Signed as a 16-year-old out of Uganda in 2022, Matoma saw his stuff explode after turning pro, running his fastball up to 101 MPH in his 16 2/3 innings of scoreless work in the Dominican Summer League during the 2023 season. He averaged closer to 96 MPH in 2024, but filled up the zone at a higher clip and still touched triple digits on occasion.

His slider has already flashed above average with the chance to become a plus pitch as he finds more consistency with it. His changeup is early in its development, but he would flash a decent one or two per outing providing hope for an average third pitch.

Considering Matoma’s size and higher-effort delivery, he comes with plenty of reliever risk, but he boasts the potential for high leverage stuff. His athleticism on the mound is impressive, and as he refines his mechanics and the rest of his body catches up to his electric arm, there’s at least some chance he could handle a starter’s workload. Matoma will be 19 years old for the entirety of the 2025 season, offering tantalizing upside.

15. Anthony Solometo – LHP – (Double-A)

Height/Weight: 6’3″, 215 | Bat/Throw: L/L | 2nd Round (37), 2021 (PIT) | ETA: 2026

FASTBALL Slider CHANGEUP COMMAND FV 40/50 50/55 35/45 40/45 40+

Solometo’s stuff backed up big time in 2024, seeing his average fastball velocity drop by nearly three MPH. He utilized both his four seamer and sinker a combined 55% of the time in 2023 and was fantastic through his first 15 starts of the season (12 in High-A, three in Double-A-), pitching to a 2.08 ERA. He somewhat limped to the finish line as his velocity dropped at the end of the season, but the hope was that was just due to him exceeding his previous career-high for innings.

Unfortunately, Solometo emerged in 2024 with his velocity down even further, averaging just 89.5 MPH. His slider was down a tick as well, lacking the sharpness and bite that made it an above average pitch in 2023. Solometo’s stuff plays up from his funky release, drawing comparisons to Madison Bumgarner’s delivery. If he can regain his 2023 stuff, Solometo has a chance to be a back end starter, but if it’s more of the same in 2025, he could start to fade from prospect relevancy.

Other Names to Consider

Billy Cook – 1B/OF – (MLB): Acquired at the 2024 Trade Deadline from Baltimore for right-hander Patrick Reilly, Cook rode a tremendous 30-game stretch with Indianapolis to a big league debut at the end of the season. Cook hit all season long, logging an .849 OPS in 115 minor league games with 45 extra-base hits and 25 stolen bases. He showed the best against left-handed pitching, slashing .291/.438/.544 (.982 OPS) in 130 plate appearances. Cook complemented his blend of power and speed with even greater defensive versatility in 2024, spending time at first base, second base, and all three outfield spots. While he may already be 26 years old, there’s a utility bat here that’s more than capable of handling the short side of a platoon.

Khristian Curtis – RHP – (Low-A): A 12th round pick out of Arizona State in 2023, Curtis’ college career at both Texas A&M and Arizona State was abbreviated due to ulnar transposition surgery, which switches the placing of the ulnar nerve from behind the elbow to a less physically-stressful position. After logging an ERA over 7.00 in 64.0 innings with the Sun Devils in ’23, Curtis threw to a 4.06 ERA in 75.1 IP with Low-A Bradenton in 2024. The 6-foot-5 Curtis uses his long frame to his advantage, flashing a fastball that has climbed to the upper 90s and a hard slider that works well off of it. His curveball and changeup are a work in progress, but the 22-year-old could have starter upside.

Yordany De Los Santos – SS – (Low-A): The 19-year-old De Los Santos was a $1.2 million IFA signing in the 2022 class, and he’s had a unique path over the past two seasons. After spending all of 2022 in the Dominican Summer League, De Los Santos has split each of the last two years between the Complex and Low-A Bradenton. The results in the Complex League have been excellent, slashing .340/.404/.494 in 74 games. However, his two stints with the Marauders have resulted in a .189 clip with just a .573 OPS and only logging 10 extra-base hits in his first 63 games. The toolsy infielder has seen time at both third and second recently in addition to his regular work at shortstop, but De Los Santos’ prospect value is reliant on offensive production off of the Complex in 2025.

Mitch Jebb – INF – (High-A): Jebb was Pittsburgh’s second round pick in 2023 after they took Paul Skenes in the top spot, coming off of back-to-back seasons with an OPS over .930 at Michigan State and a .356 clip in 38 games on Cape Cod the previous summer. Jebb’s first full season in professional baseball didn’t go as well as many may have hoped, slashing .253/.341/.355 in 113 games with High-A Greensboro. He still swiped 43 bags, which will always be his calling card, and logged ample time at short, second, and in center. Jebb is as unorthodox as they come at the plate, firmly choked up on the bat and slapping the ball by throwing his entire body at it. If he can find balance at the plate and a bit more impact, there could be a utility role down the line for the former Spartan.

Axiel Plaz – C – (Low-A): A true masher, Plaz signed for $350,000 out of Venezuela as part of the Pirates’ 2022 IFA class. His numbers were absurd in his first 32 games in the DSL that same year, logging a 1.206 OPS with 15 extra-base hits in 68 at-bats. Plaz underwhelmed in his first 33 game stateside in 2023, but rebounded with a .741 OPS with Low-A Bradenton this past season with 15 home runs in 76 games. Plaz may see as much time at first base as he does behind the dish, with his defensive abilities still being a work in progress. But, Plaz won’t turn 20 years old until mid August, giving him plenty of time to become a well-rounded catching prospect.

Carlson Reed – RHP – (Low-A): Reed may be considered another Pirates amateur scouting win after the shocking 2024 campaign he posted between Bradenton and Greensboro. Drafted in the fourth round of the 2023 draft out of West Virginia University, Reed was the Mountaineers’ closer and finished his Junior year with 60 strikeouts in 38.0 innings. However, Reed walked over 5.0 hitters per nine innings in his three years in Morgantown and showed minimal promise as a starting pitcher. The Pirates gave him his shot in the rotation this past season, and 108.2 IP and a 1.99 ERA later, the 22-year-old Reed could ride a mid 90s fastball and borderline-plus changeup and slider through the MiLB ranks with this newfound command.

Jhonny Severino – INF – (Low-A): Severino was originally a seven-figure IFA signing with the Brewers in 2022, but came over to the Pirates at the 2023 Trade Deadline in a Carlos Santana swap. The newly-turned 20-year-old is a bit more filled out than most younger prospects at 6-foot-2 and 185 pounds, and his .489 career slugging percentage and 16 home runs in 84 games in 2024 are indicative of that. Severino is splitting his time evenly between short and third base at the lower levels, and his blend of power and speed with minimal swing-and-miss issues make him an exciting follow.

Lonnie White Jr. – OF – (High-A): Along with Chandler, the Pirates overslotted another football player early in the 2021 draft with the savings they secured by selecting Henry Davis at No. 1 overall. The Penn State commit opted for professional baseball, but was limited to just 11 games in his first two years and just 161 games so far in his minor league career. White struck out this past season in Greensboro at a staggering 34.4% clip, but he managed to launch 14 home runs and swipe 15 bags in 89 games. While we’re running out of time to see what White can do on the baseball field, his tools are too eye-popping to take both your eyes off of.

Jaden Woods – LHP – (Double-A): Woods was an intriguing relief arm at the University of Georgia in 2021 and 2022, but an underwhelming Junior season as a starting pitcher dropped the left-hander to the seventh round in the 2023 draft. The Pirates took a chance on Woods’ arm talent, and the southpaw K’ed 21 and walked just three in his first 14.1 IP of professional baseball in ’23. After starting the 2024 season exceptionally well in High-A (2.13 ERA in 25.1 IP), Woods got the bump to Double-A Altoona where he hit a big of a snag. Still, Woods struck out over 11.0 hitters per nine in 2024, and his 95-97 MPH fastball paired with a solid slider could make him a lefty weapon as soon as the end of the 2025 season.