Teams Must Learn to Never Trade With the Rays

Rays 2025 Roster: How It Was Made

Using FanGraphs’ RosterResource to look at the current Rays roster, here’s a look at how each of the players on the 40-man were acquired:

40-man status: FULL

Homegrown: 7

Free agent signings: 4

Amateur free agency: 2

Trade acquisitions: 23

Waivers: 4

When put this way, the results are pretty jarring. Going even further, the projected 26-man roster features 15 players that were brought aboard via trade, including the entire bench.

So we know that the Rays are forever going to be a team that trades, trades, trades. What we haven’t touched on is how they fare in said moves. Buckle up, folks, because there’s a lot to sift through here, with the vast majority of it proving that opposing teams would be better off hanging up the phone and holding on to the players Tampa Bay covets.

Rays Recent Trade History: Position Players

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – SEPTEMBER 26: Junior Caminero #1 of the Tampa Bay Rays warms up before playing against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on September 26, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Paul Rutherford/Getty Images)

Dating back to 2015, the Rays have had 19 position players come up to the plate 1,000 or more times for them. Of that bunch, Taylor Walls, Yandy Diaz, Brandon Lowe, Josh Lowe, and Wander Franco are still employed by the team. Of the remaining 14, only Kevin Kiermaier (free agent) and Harold Ramirez (released) weren’t traded away.

What’s wild about this is the fact that the Rays are always able to turn good players into difference-makers down the line. Here’s a look at some of the more notable deals revolving around the 12 players with 1,000 or more PA in the last 10 years.

Brad Miller was traded to the Brewers for Ji-man Choi (both are on our list), who became a productive regular for the Rays across a five-year stint in Tampa Bay.

Manuel Margot was traded to the Dodgers (with Tyler Glasnow) in a deal that netted the Rays Ryan Pepiot and Jonny DeLuca, both of whom are expected to be key contributors on the 2025 club.

Willy Adames was traded to the Brewers (with Trevor Richards) in exchange for Drew Rasmussen and J.P. Feyereisen. The former remains a vital piece in the Rays’ starting rotation while the latter dominated out of their bullpen for a two-year stretch and just recently signed a minors deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

In another move that involves two players from our list, Austin Meadows was moved to the Tigers for Isaac Paredes. Paredes, of course, was traded to the Cubs this past season for a major haul that includes Christopher Morel and Hunter Bigge, who are both on the Rays’ 40-man roster. Ty Johnson was the third piece involved and is currently the club’s No. 21 prospect per MLB Pipeline.

Moving Randy Arozarena to the Mariners netted the Rays outfielder Aidan Smith (No. 6) and Brody Hopkins (No. 8), who are both far off from the big leagues but highly-touted prospects.

This shows that the Rays are amongst the best in the business at turning players who are either about to become too expensive or about to hit free agency into useful, young talent.