Ranking the Current Rockies Uniforms From Worst To Best

“In order to be irreplaceable one must always be different” — Coco Chanel

If there is a “different” team in Major League Baseball, it is surely the Colorado Rockies, and even though Coco Chanel was referencing fashion, not baseball, she got at a core truth. Fashion should make the wearer stand out.

The Rockies stand out all right — in any number of ways — a fact reflected in varied degrees by their uniform choices.

Despite all their weirdness, the Rockies remain a conservative organization. As Phil Hecken of UniWatch notes of the Rockies’ uniforms, “Consistency has been their hallmark and rather than making wholesale adjustments, they’ve been content over their history to make mostly tweaks and to add a few alternate looks.”