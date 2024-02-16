What Went Wrong with MLB’s New Nike Uniform Change?

Those of us who could spend hours talking about our favorite and least favorite MLB uniforms are happy that the general baseball world is focused on jersey aesthetics as pitchers and catchers have reported to Spring Training this week. Unfortunately, these aren’t great circumstances for uniforms to be at the forefront of the conversation.

All 30 MLB teams have switched this year to Nike’s Vapor Premier jerseys, with the goal of the new template being “to improve mobility, moisture management and fit, while keeping sustainability in mind.”

MLB sent out a press release earlier this week that featured quotes from Nolan Arenado, Ronald Acuña Jr. and Adley Rutschman touting the breathability and lightness of the jerseys, which they got to wear in last summer’s All-Star Game.

“The Nike Vapor Premier jersey is soft, light and comfortable. It’s almost like wearing my favorite shirt out on the field — and so easy to move around in,” Arenado said last July.