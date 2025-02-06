Will Michael Toglia Become the Next Great Rockies’ Slugger?

Mark Reynolds 2.0?

If you look at the all-time charts for most career strikeouts by a hitter, a lot of notable players are found, including several members of Cooperstown. That list features Mark Reynolds at no. 12 with 1,927 strikeouts.

Reynolds struck out 204 times as a 24-year-old in 2008. That didn’t prevent the Arizona Diamondbacks from playing him any less. He ended up striking up over 200 times for three consecutive seasons (2008-2010) and led the league in the category for four-straight.

Despite struggling to put the ball in play at times, Reynolds had a solid career in the Majors. He slugged 298 home runs and his teams won 90 or more games four times and 80 or more eight times. With Colorado at age 33, he struck out 18 more times than the franchise record holder for most in a single-season and still contributed to an 87-win season that sent the 2017 Rockies to the postseason for the first time in eight years.

Through 192 games in the Majors, it’s fair to draw a comparison between Reynolds and Toglia. The latter is striking out (33.1%) at a similar clip in the Majors to what the former (32.4%) did in his first two seasons. However, his batting average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage are noticeably less than the 13-year veteran over this period.

The tendency for strikeouts is something Colorado has been struggling with for the better part of a decade. Since Black took over in 2017, the Rockies have witnessed 13 seasons of a player striking out 150 or more times, second-most in MLB during that span and most in the National League. (Prior to this, the club had only one ever strikeout that much: Galarraga with 157 in 1996.)

Last season, Colorado nearly set a Modern Era record by striking out 75 times in a five-game stretch from Sept. 3-7. Toglia was sent back to the dugout six times in 20 plate appearances (30%), but five other Rockies came up empty even more during that stretch.