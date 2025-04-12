Ranking the Coolest Uniforms in College Baseball for 2025

The growth of college baseball over the last few years has been immense, thanks to the game being full of flair, fun, and undeniable school pride.

College baseball stadiums across the country are packed full of energy and talented ballplayers. The players, coaches, fans, and students continue to help fuel college baseball through passion and style — while repping their campus’ style.

Nowhere is the style more visible than some of the jerseys, uniforms, and hats.

Colleges are starting to showcase bold designs that are creative and also pay homage to the school’s history and community.