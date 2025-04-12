Ranking the Coolest Uniforms in College Baseball for 2025
No matter the style, these uniforms combine flair, nostalgia, and school pride to tell the story of college baseball’s electric culture.
The growth of college baseball over the last few years has been immense, thanks to the game being full of flair, fun, and undeniable school pride.
College baseball stadiums across the country are packed full of energy and talented ballplayers. The players, coaches, fans, and students continue to help fuel college baseball through passion and style — while repping their campus’ style.
Nowhere is the style more visible than some of the jerseys, uniforms, and hats.
Colleges are starting to showcase bold designs that are creative and also pay homage to the school’s history and community.
No matter the style, these jerseys help tell the story of college baseball’s electric culture—one where flair, nostalgia, and school pride come together in the form of some of the coolest baseball uniforms you’ll see on a diamond.
Let’s dive into a few of the most incredible designs and styles around college baseball in 2025.
Navy Midshipmen – “Jolly Rogers Jersey“
What might be the coolest design in college baseball, the Navy Midshipmen recently released their Jolly Rogers-inspired uniform.
These are absolutely sleek. The Navy paid homage to the Jolly Rogers with the skull and crossbones in this uniform. The Jolly Rogers, founded in 1943, are one of the most storied and formidable squadrons in Naval Aviation history.
The Naval Academy highlighted their legacy, describing them as the most lethal and historically rich squadron. Their signature tagline, “Fear the Bones,” and call sign, “Victory,” reflect their enduring reputation.
One of the coolest parts of the jersey is the “Fear The Bones” on the back of the helmet. Easily just one of the most incredible alternate uniforms in college baseball.
Campbell Camels – “Nobodies from Nowhere Jersey”
The Campbell Camels dropped these sleek, black “Nobodies from Nowhere” jerseys.
These Under Armour jerseys pay homage to the Camels’ “Nobodies from Nowhere” mentality, which elevated Campbell’s championship culture.
The black jerseys feature “Nobodies” across the chest, which is outlined in orange.
Thanks to former Head Coach Justin Haire (now Ohio State’s Head Coach), the Campbell Camels went from a program no one really knew about to one of the best mid-major baseball teams in the entire NCAA.
This mentality has stayed with them for years and continues to this day. While they may have some rebuilding to do under new Head Coach Chris Marx, the Camels will likely be back in winning form sooner than later.
FIU Panthers – “VICE U Jersey”
The FIU Panthers released their Miami Vice-inspired jerseys on February 28.
Like the Navy Midshipmen, this uniform theme began with their football team in 2023, when they unveiled black uniforms highlighted in bright pink and baby blue.
The theme of these pays homage to the Miami Vice TV show, as shown in its colors and design. The jerseys and hats are sleek, using baby blue and bright pink as accents.
The Adidas jerseys have “VICE U” on the back, and the hats are really sweet looking. They’ll also be selling the hats at the stadium.
New Orleans Privateers and Tulane Green Wave – “Mardi Gras Jerseys”
The Mardi Gras themed jerseys of both New Orleans and Tulane might be some of the funnest ones out there.
Both teams’ jerseys are very similar, and both announced them this year. The jerseys aim to embrace the city’s deep-rooted culture and combine cold colors to capture the spirit of the city.
Tulane’s new uniform features a white base with bold horizontal stripes in the school’s signature green, along with Mardi Gras-inspired gold and purple, creating a vibrant tribute to New Orleans’ festive spirit.
The green trim on the pants and belt complements the design for a cohesive look. The team’s wordmark appears across the chest in a slanted green font, blending a classic baseball feel with Tulane’s branding.
Completing the look, the custom cap showcases the team’s signature angry wave logo. The New Orleans jerseys are also very similar.
High Point Panthers – “Lavender Jersey”
I am a sucker for these lavender jerseys by High Point.
The all-lavender jersey is different. It’s similar to the ECU Pirates’ Powder Purple jersey, which we will discuss next.
I might like it a bit better if it was lavender from head to toe, but the single lavender stripe down the leg is pretty solid as well. Together with the purple glove, it is just a sweet look.
The dark purple lettering outlined in white helps these Adidas jerseys pop. The Panthers are off to a hot start this season, and maybe they give some credit to these new jerseys they are rocking.
ECU Pirates – “Powder Purple Jersey”
The ECU Pirates revealed these Powder Purple jerseys in 2023, and they are pretty fire.
Unlike the High Point lavender jerseys, they are head-to-toe lavender. They pair matching light purple pants with a dark purple belt, creating an all-purple uniform.
The light purple jerseys showcase the iconic “Pirates” script in a deeper shade of purple, accented with a clean white outline.
The dark purple accents help make this jersey by Adidas really pop off the charts. Just a fun alternate you hope the team keeps around for years.
Virginia Cavaliers – “Orange Pinstripe Jersey”
Who doesn’t love a classic pinstripe jersey? But how about a head-to-toe orange pinstripe jersey?
These EvoShield jerseys keep the classic Virginia jersey look but are orange with navy blue pinstripes up and down the jersey and pants.
In their original video reveal, Virginia showcased four different jerseys: solid blue, orange, and white, as well as orange and blue pinstripes.
These orange ones were the most eye-popping. Virginia got creative with the mono-pinstriped orange look and did so without moving too far away from their roots. Overall, a solid combination.