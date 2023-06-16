The A’s Moving Out of Oakland Is A Crushing Blow For Baseball

A spokesperson from the office of Oakland’s mayor quickly put Manfred on blast with a scorching statement:

The two sides will no doubt continue to have words back and forth, but we all know who is at fault here: A’s owner, John Fisher. The guy has simply refused to put a product anywhere close to MLB-level on the field, and he has tarnished a fanbase. He has refused to find a solution with Oakland, instead operating with one foot out the door, knowing the check that awaits him in Sin City.

Watching the way A’s fans have gone through this as a sports fan makes you just sit and wonder, “What if this were my team?” I grew up in South Florida. When I was really young, the Marlins and Panthers were constantly under threat of relocation. It was hard for me to understand the magnitude at the time, but I would have been crushed to lose one of my teams.

I remember when the Rams left St. Louis thinking about the fans and how they must feel. Something that has become a big part of the connection to where they’re from ripped away in a heartbeat. That feeling is doubled, tripled, quadrupled with Oakland. The A’s moved to the East Bay in 1968 and have played in the same stadium ever since. Now within four years, the Warriors moved across the bay, the Raiders left for Vegas, and the A’s aren’t far behind.

At least the Raiders make sense in Vegas. They have always had a large fanbase there and were moving somewhere they knew they would be welcome. Plus, the NFL and Vegas are a perfect match. The showmanship and pizazz–if that’s what you want to call it–of Vegas matches perfectly with what football has to offer.

Same with hockey. The Golden Knights have been a hit in Vegas and arguably the most successful expansion team within their first 10 years in major American sports. Hockey is a brash, fast-paced sport, just like the city surrounding the T-Mobile Arena.