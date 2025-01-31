Cincinnati Reds Top 15 Prospects
The Reds are poised to re-enter contention at the Major League level in 2025, but they'll be doing so with help from the farm.
The Cincinnati Reds are as buzzy of a team going into the 2025 season as any in Major League Baseball not named the Los Angeles Dodgers. With Terry Francona back on the top step of an MLB dugout and Elly De La Cruz primed to build on his breakout season with a blossoming rotation by his side.
President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall and the rest of the Reds front office have built the foundation of the Reds’ young core through both the draft and International Free Agency, signing De La Cruz and drafting arms like Hunter Greene, Nick Lodolo, Rhett Lowder and top prospect Chase Burns.
With plenty of offensive depth on the way through the minor league ranks and several mid-rotation starter options already knocking on the door, the Reds may be primed to open their new window of contention in 2025.
1. Chase Burns – RHP – (CPX)
Height/Weight: 6’4″, 200 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (2), 2024 (CIN) | ETA: 2025
|FASTBALL
|SLIDER
|Curveball
|Changeup
|COMMAND
|FV
|60/65
|70/70
|50/55
|35/45
|50/50
|55
A physical freak on the mound, Burns throws plenty of strikes for a flame-throwing, max-effort righty.
Arsenal
Burns deploys a four pitch mix, but his usage was dominated by his fastball that frequently grabs triple digits and a pair of impressive breaking balls. The fastball sits 97-99 mph, frequently eclipsing triple digits. Despite strong underlying characteristics, his over-the-top release creates a plane that can make the pitch more hittable than expected, especially for left-handed hitters. Lefties posted a whiff rate less than half of that of righties.
The whiff numbers were strong, especially at the top of the zone, but opponents posted an OPS just over .960 against his heater. Those who are less concerned about the damage done on Burns’ fastball cite the bandbox that is Wake Forest’s home field, but the numbers against the pitch were nearly identical on the road.
That’s not to say it cannot become more effective with some tweaks. The velocity and characteristics are there and an organization that helped Hunter Greene overcome his long ball issue with his fastball likely feels confident about its ability to do the same with the talented Burns. He still generates plenty of swing and miss, setting the tone for his breaking balls, there’s just little in-between in terms of the quality of contact.
His upper 80s slider is a tunneling nightmare for hitters as the downward bite really plays up from his high slot. A double-plus pitch, Burns maintained a 70% strike rate on the pitch with a chase rate just below 50%. His low 80s curveball can blend with his slider, but has enough velocity separation to give him a slightly different look that he does not command quite as well. Burns flashed an iffy changeup, but abandoned it as the season progressed.
Outlook
Burns is an athletic and powerful right-hander who has been able to maintain his velocity deep into the season throughout each of his three collegiate campaigns. If Burns can establish his fastball at the top more consistently, it would likely help the pitch perform better, but the effort-driven nature of his delivery could challenge his ability to consistently locate it at the top and when he does tug it down, it clearly becomes much more hittable.
His slider easily projects as an elite big league pitch with the curveball looking like a strong third option, especially with some slight tweaks to differentiate it further. It is worth wondering if Burns should play around with a splitter, a pitch that has performed well for plenty of pitchers with a similar release and something the Reds have taught several pitchers over the last couple seasons. With a couple adjustments, Burns could reach his No. 2 upside, but assuming health, his stuff alone will ensure that he has a big league role for a long time.
2. Rhett Lowder – RHP – (MLB)
Height/Weight: 6’2″, 200 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (7), 2022 (CIN) | ETA: 2024
|FASTBALL
|SLIDER
|CHANGEUP
|COMMAND
|FV
|55/55
|60/60
|50/55
|55/60
|55
Lowder made his closing argument as the second best college arm in the 2023 draft by going toe-to-toe with Paul Skenes in a winner-take-all semifinal game in Omaha. As expected, Lowder flew through the minor leagues, making his MLB debut after just 22 starts where he showed well. Lowder is a high floor arm with middle-rotation upside.
Arsenal
A four pitch mix, Lowder wields a pair of fastballs: a four seamer that averaged just above 94 mph in 2024 and a sinker a tick slower. Lowder utilizes the four seamer more frequently to lefties and while nothing jumps off of the page, he varies the shape between run and ride and true ride, throwing hitters off. Across all levels, Lowder held left-handed hitters to an OPS right around .600. The sinker is his preferred weapon to righties, averaging 17 inches of horizontal break while picking up a ground ball rate north of 60%.
Lowder’s mid 80s slider is his best pitch. The gyro action it features and his feel to consistently locate it resulted in a ground ball rate north of 50% in 2024 with high chase figures. His 86-88 mph changeup has not been as consistent as a pro, but has the potential to be a comfortably above average pitch.
Outlook
Plus command of a quality four pitch mix makes Lowder a high probability MLB starter. The effectiveness of his duo of fastballs in his pro debut and MLB debut only help his case. If Lowder can regain his the feel for his changeup he flashed at Wake Forest, he has the upside of a strong No. 3 option. His ability to get contact on the ground and prevent free passes makes him a great fit to handle the offensive haven that is Great American Ball Park.
3. Chase Petty – RHP – (Triple-A)
Height/Weight: 6’1″, 190 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (26), 2022 (MIN) | ETA: 2025
|FASTBALL
|SLIDER
|Sweeper
|CHANGEUP
|COMMAND
|FV
|50/55
|65/65
|55/55
|50/50
|45/50
|50
Petty tossed a career-high 137 innings in his age 21 season at the upper levels in 2024, hedging some of the durability concerns that had clouded his outlook some in the past. His fastball shape remains a bugaboo, but his secondaries and feel to pitch continue to get better.
Arsenal
A five pitch mix, Petty wields a pair of fastballs and a pair of sliders, along with a changeup. His fastball velocity has never been a question, sitting in the upper 90s since he was in high school. The four seamer averaged 97 mph in 2024 while the two seamer sits nearly two ticks lower. From his low release height, Petty’s four seamer plays slightly better, but it hovers around the dead zone, resulting in hitters barreling it at a high clip despite the plus velocity.
It’s likely difficult for Petty to create the desired ride from his low three-quarters release, but he also struggles to kill vert on his sinker, leading the two to blend together near the aforementioned dead zone. He only threw the two seamer in 2023 to mixed results, but seems to have more comfort throwing the four seamer both harder and for strikes.
Petty’s best pitch is his 89-91 mph gyro slider that darts below barrels of both righties and lefties. Because of how much arm side run his fastballs generate, the glove side cut plays up, resulting in righties waving at it when he locates it on the outer half while lefties can easily get tied up. The sheer velocity of the pitch and late action allows Petty to get away with leaving the pitch up, but it’s wipeout when he locates it in the lower third of the zone.
He introduced a sweeper in 2024 and found a much more consistent feel for it in the second half of the season, averaging around 13 inches of horizontal break. He took a half tick off of it over his final 15 starts, generating an extra inch of horizontal while locating it more consistently with sharper bite. Opponents hit .175 against the pitch over that span.
Petty’s changeup looks like an average offering, but has flashed more than that, averaging around 17 inches of arm side run, creating more than 30 inches of horizontal separation from his fastball and sweeper. He has the tendency to drop is arm a bit lower for his changeup, making it slightly easier for hitters to pick up while challenging his ability to consistently locate it, landing it for a strike just 54% of the time in 2024.
Outlook
An impressive athlete on the mound, Petty has cruised through the minor leagues and finds himself knocking on the door of a 2025 debut despite being a cold weather prep arm who was traded roughly a year into his professional career. He has clearly played around with his fastball in an effort to find the most effective shape and use.
If he is able to create more vertical and horizontal separation between his fastballs, it’s easy to see middle-rotation upside with a pair of impressive breaking balls and serviceable changeup to complement. Until then, he likely projects closer to a solid No. 4 starter.
4. Sal Stewart – 2B/3B – (High-A)
Height/Weight: 6’3″, 210 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (32), 2022 (CIN) | ETA: 2026
|HIT
|Plate disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|50/55
|50/55
|40/50
|40/40
|40/40
|50
An advanced feel to hit helped Stewart make a smooth transition into pro ball, posting a 134 wRC+ through his first two seasons with as many walks as strikeouts. Limited value beyond the bat puts more pressure on Stewarts ability to convert his raw power into game power as he progresses.
Offense
Startling slightly open, Stewart gathers with a moderate leg kick and simple hand load that he starts early, helping him be on time consistently. Short and direct to the ball, Stewart’s compact stroke results in plenty of contact and positive results against velocity.
Stewart naturally likes to work inside the baseball, driving the ball from centerfield to right field most frequently. His 90th percentile exit velocity of 105 mph and Hard Hit rate of 46% is comfortably above average, but being geared to pull the ball so infrequently seems to result in more doubles than home runs for Stewart. Even though he handles velocity well, his load can be a bit rushed at times, which may contribute to his challenges to pull the ball in the air as frequently as he’d like.
Slashing his ground ball rate by 8% from 2023 to 2024 helps his case to dream on average game power, as does his good feel for the barrel. He recognizes spin well and is a patient hitter overall walking at a roughly 15% clip as a pro. Above average contact skills and approach help solidify Stewart’s offensive floor, but if he can convert his above average raw power to even just average game power, he should be more than productive enough to be an everyday third baseman.
Defense/Speed
Stewart has worked on his quickness as a professional which has translated into better footwork at the hot corner, though his range is still fringy. He doesn’t necessarily make everything look the most natural, but his above average arm and decent hands help him make the plays he needs to make. He started to see more reps at second base as well in 2024 where he’s a bit clunky, but passable. Though he is not the fleetest of foot, Stewart is an opportunistic base stealer, swiping 25 bags on 31 tries through his first 210 professional games.
Outlook
While it is hit-over-power at this point, Stewart’s above average raw power and declining ground ball rate provide belief that he can tap into average game power. With limited value beyond the bat, it would greatly help his chances of sticking as an above average regular, but with the ability to at least move between two infield positions and great on base skills, he is a high probability big leaguer whose ceiling will be dependent on whether the high Hard-Hit rates convert into game power.
5. Cam Collier – 3B – (High-A)
Height/Weight: 6’1″, 220 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (18), 2022 (CIN) | ETA: 2026
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|40/45
|40/45
|50/60
|40/40
|40/45
|50
Collier fell into the laps of the Reds at pick No. 16 the 2022 Draft and they were happy to sign the the talented teenager to a well-overslot $5 million bonus. After a shaky pro debut, Collier put together an encouraging 2024 campaign with mechanical adjustments that coincided with a big second half. With little value beyond the bat, there’s pressure to slug, which he did much more of in his age 19 season at High-A.
Offense
Starting open with his hands just above his shoulder, Collier uses a gathering leg kick as he pulls his hands beyond his back foot. While he was gathering into his back side, he had the tendency to push out of it prematurely, lunging towards the baseball and dragging the barrel.
He made adjustments to facilitate more lower half control and repeatability, coiling into his back side more effectively while mitigating his push forward. He quieted his hand movement down some, aiding his timing and allowing his body to move more in sync while creating more hip/shoulder separation.
The results were undeniable, with Collier trimming his ground ball rate from 2023 to 2024 by 10% while more than tripling his home run output from 6 to 20 despite taking on a more challenging level. He could still stand to be more selective at the plate, but Collier did trim his chase rate by nearly 5% over the aforementioned span.
Another new wrinkle that Collier added in 2024 was choking up with two strikes. With his plus bat speed, he was still able to do damage when in defense mode and saw his contact rate with two strikes jump. Collier boasts some of the best exit velocities in the Reds system, with a plus power projection that appears much more attainable with his improved ability to get the ball in the air.
Defense/Speed
A below average runner, Collier’s feet can be a bit heavy at third base. He does have soft hands and decent actions in addition to an easy plus arm, but there’s concern that he will slow down too much for the position. It’s more of a wait and see thing at this point with Collier, though his work ethic and natural skills help.
Outlook
The youngest player selected in the 2022 draft, Collier will be 20 years old for the entirety of his third pro season where he is expected to suit up for Double-A Chattanooga. The son of eight-year big leaguer Lou Collier earns high marks for his makeup and work ethic which his adjustments in 2024 only validated. A move to first base would put more pressure on the bat, though he has the offensive upside to handle it, with 30 home runs being an attainable.
6. Tyson Lewis – SS – (CPX)
Height/Weight: 6’1″, 190 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 2nd Round (51), 2024 (CIN) | ETA: 2028
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|40/50
|40/50
|40/50
|60/60
|40/50
|45+
Looks have been limited of Lewis as he is set to make his official pro debut in 2025, but he flashed intriguing tools across the board in the bridge league, providing some early validation for the well over-slot $3.05 million deal the team signed him to.
Hitting
Starting upright with his hands rested just above the letters on his chest and the bat vertical, Lewis utilizes a leg kick that will vary from medium to no stride with two strikes. Previously having the tendency to flatten out, Lewis cleaned up his path some in his draft year, getting his hands to a better spot prior to launch to create a more ideal angle to the ball. There’s some tendency to sell out to the pull side, but that seemed to subside some as Lewis’s angle to the ball improved.
He put on some strength as the draft approached with room for a little more, giving him at least average power potential and has a decent feel for the strike zone. In the early going, Lewis seems to be tracking towards roughly average hit and power, but there’s a chance for above average pop as his matures.
Defense/Speed
A plus runner, Lewis moves his feet well with an adequate arm for shortstop. Like many young prep infielders, his actions and internal clock are a work in progress, but his quickness gives him a good chance to stick at the position. He should be a factor on the base paths with his quick burst speed.
Outlook
Positive changes both mechanically and physically had the arrow pointing upwards for Lewis as the draft approached and his showing in the bridge league only helped that. There’s enough athleticism and upside to dream on an everyday shortstop if the progress continues, but there’s still some question as to what the offensive profile will ultimately look like. He will likely play most of 2025 at Low-A Daytona.
7. Alfredo Duno – C – (Low-A)
Height/Weight: 6’3″, 250 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $3.1M, 2023 (CIN) | ETA: 2027
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|30/35
|50/60
|40/55
|45/45
|40/55
|45+
A power-hitting catcher with hit tool concerns, Duno has flashed exciting tools both offensively and defensively, but has dealt with injuries in his first two pro seasons.
Hitting
A big-bodied right-handed hitter, Duno starts slightly stacked towards his back side with the bat waggling above his back shoulder before gathering with a sizable leg kick that results in him gaining plenty of ground. Often times, Duno will gain too much ground, pushing forward onto his front side with the barrel dragging behind him. This results in more whiff than desired, with Duno sporting a 66% contact rate in his 73 games between the DSL and Low-A.
Duno is powerful, registering exit velocities as high as 111 mph prior to his 19th birthday with a 90th percentile exit velocity of 105 mph as a pro. His approach stands out as well, showcasing even more selectivity in his 32 Low-A games than he did in the DSL with a chase rate below 20%.
He his maxed out physically, but does not really need to add much in the raw power department to reach his plus power potential. It will be mechanical improvements that allow Duno to tap into his 30 home run upside, but the swing is far off as he struggles to manage his big frame and tends to sell out to the pull side.
Defense/Speed
Duno moves well for a player of his build with a plus arm behind the dish. He DH’d in his pro debut due to an arm issue, but flashed his ability to limit the run game in 2024 by throwing out 29% of attempted base stealers before going down with a rib injury. When it comes to receiving, he is still raw in terms of technique, but appears to have the skill set to be solid in that regard with the same to be said in the blocking department. He has the tools to ultimately become at least an average defender.
Outlook
With the potential for plus power and solid defense behind the dish, Duno could be an above average big league catcher, but there’s some serious concern that the hit tool may ultimately hold him back with a pattern of injuries through his first two seasons as well. Even with some iffy underlying contact numbers, Duno has been productive when on the field and has showcased his exciting tools. He is arguably the highest variance prospect in the Reds system.
8. Edwin Arroyo – SS – (Double-A)
Height/Weight: 5’11″, 175 | Bat/Throw: S/R | 2nd Round (48), 2021 (SEA) | ETA: 2026
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|40/50
|35/40
|40/45
|55/55
|50/55
|45+
Arroyo missed the entirety of the 2024 regular season due to labrum surgery during Spring Training. He returned to action in the Arizona Fall League, where he started to settle back into things over the final week or so. Arroyo’s glove makes him a high probability big leaguer, but he will need to show more offensively to project as an everyday player.
Hitting
A switch hitter with a similar set up from both sides of the plate, Arroyo starts open and crouched, bringing his feet back even with a leg kick. Though his hands start low, he handles elevated stuff well and has a swing that is geared for lift. He hits the ball harder from the right side, but has a better feel to hit from the left.
A somewhat aggressive hitter, Arroyo has run a chase rate around 30% as a pro with a slightly higher swing rate from the right side. He handles velocity well, but struggles against spin. While the exit velocities are below average, Arroyo’s ability to drive the ball in the air consistently gives him the potential for close to average power.
Defense/Speed
An above average runner and sure-handed defender, Arroyo provides plenty of value both in the field and on the base paths. His plus arm only helps his case at shortstop with the ability to slide over to third base if needed. Arroyo should be a threat for 20-25 stolen bases annually.
Outlook
Though losing out on his 2024 campaign was a tough blow for his development, Arroyo was ahead of schedule having reached Double-A at the end of his age 19 season. A solid finish to his Arizona Fall League stint after injury should also give him some positive momentum heading into what will be a good challenge in the Southern League to start 2025.
Arroyo lacks some of the desired bat to ball and plate discipline for a player of his archetype, making his most likely big league role a slick-fielding utility piece. If he can push closer to average power and refine his offensive game, he could be an everyday shortstop and he has time to do so as he will only be entering his age 21 season.
9. Julian Aguiar – RHP – (MLB)
Height/Weight: 6’3″, 180 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 12th Round (360), 2021 (CIN) | ETA: 2024
|FASTBALL
|SLIDER
|CURVEBALL
|CHANGEUP
|COMMAND
|FV
|55/55
|60/60
|40/40
|45/50
|55/55
|45
A strike thrower who has seen his fastball velocity climb to the mid 90s, Aguiar is a high probability big league arm who should provide depth for the Reds in 2025.
Arsenal
A four pitch mix, it is the fastball and slider that lead the way for Aguiar. His two-seam fastball averages roughly 95 mph and is much more effective to right-handed hitters with the arm side run it features. That said, the pitch leaves a bit to be desired shape wise, as Aguiar could likely benefit from killing more vertical movement which would help facilitate more contact on the ground. He hedges some of the shape concerns with a great feel to locate it.
Aguiar’s best pitch is his 79-81 mph slider that hitters seem to struggle to pick up. It stays up more vertically than most pitchers from his arm slot with late horizontal bite, garnering uncomfortable swings from hitters and plenty of pop ups. He really only throws it against right-handed hitters, but his fantastic feel to locate it could make it a serviceable pitch to lefties if the changeup and curveball do not hold up at the big league level.
His 83-85 mph changeup has been his most serviceable secondary pitch to lefties, but his feel for it can be spotty, landing it for a strike around 55% of the time in 2024. While it is not a big whiff pitch, it is a good ground ball inducer.
Rounding things out is an upper 70s curveball that Aguiar struggles to command while lacking some sharpness. He only utilizes it against left-handed hitters, but he may favor his slider more against southpaws considering the below 50% strike rate and poor overall results with the pitch.
Outlook
While his big league debut was met with a few solid outings and a few difficult ones, Aguiar has been incredibly consistent as a pro, pitching to a 3.38 ERA in nearly 350 minor league innings. He may not have wipeout stuff, but a mid 90s fastball and plus slider with above average command should give him a good chance of filling a big league role on the mound. If his changeup can come along further, Aguiar could be a solid No. 5 starter. If not, he’s still a strong depth option or swing man.
10. Sam Stafura – SS – (Low-A)
Height/Weight: 6’0″, 190 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 2nd Round (43), 2023 (CIN) | ETA: 2027
|HIT
|Plate disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|30/40
|50/55
|35/45
|60/60
|45/55
|45
An athletic shortstop, Stafura is a work in progress offensively, but put together an encouraging first full pro season.
Hitting
Starting slightly open with his weight on the ball of his front foot and the barrel angled over his helmet, Stafura uses a medium-sized leg kick but really tilts into his back side while pulling his hands deep beyond his back foot. The result is an uphill path that can make it difficult to get to stuff elevated and not enough barrel depth to handle breaking balls and changeups consistently.
He’s still learning to control his lower half as well, with the tendency to drift onto his front foot prematurely, sapping his power. There’s room for more impact as he is twitchy and physical for his frame, potentially reaching closer to average pop if he can utilize his lower half more effectively and not so easily be thrown into his B swing.
Stafura has a great feel for the strike zone with good pitch recognition skills, running a chase rate of 20% and walking at a 15% clip. His strong swing decisions hedge some of the hit tool concerns, but he will need to improve upon his 66% contact rate in 2024. Nonetheless, it was an encouraging season for Stafura in 2024, looking far improved from his pro debut and producing above average offensive numbers while working through inconsistent mechanics.
Defense/Speed
An impressive athlete, Stafura is a plus runner who moves his feet well at shortstop. He has a good feel for the position and gets the ball out quick, giving him a good chance to stick. He gets great jumps on the base paths, swiping 31 bags on 36 tries in 2024.
Outlook
Stafura’s swing still has a ways to go before he confidently projects as an everyday shortstop, but his 2024 campaign was a big step in the right direction, producing a 121 wRC+ at Low-A. He has continued to add strength since being drafted while maintaining his plus speed and looks the part at shortstop. If Stafura does not tweak some things in the box, he may be met with challenges at the upper levels, but he has time to do so and the overall progress is encouraging.
11. Luke Holman – RHP – (CPX)
Height/Weight: 6’4″, 200 | Bat/Throw: R/R | CB-B (71), 2024 (CIN) | ETA: 2027
|FASTBALL
|SLIDER
|CURVEBALL
|CHANGEUP
|COMMAND
|FV
|50/55
|55/60
|40/50
|40/45
|40/50
|45
A right-hander with a feel to create vert and a quality slider, Holman punched out 34% of batters in his draft year. While his fastball only sits in the low 90s, the shape makes it an effective pitch at the top of the zone. With his big frame and professional bloodlines (his father Craig reached Triple-A), there’s optimism that Holman can tap into more velocity. His gyro slider flashes plus, tunneling well off of the heater and picking up both good whiff numbers and plenty of contact on the ground.
The curveball and changeup lag behind with the depthy curveball looking like it has a better chance to develop into an average pitch. Holman will make his pro debut in 2025 with a big focus being the development of that third offering.
12. Ty Floyd – RHP – (CPX)
Height/Weight: 6’3″, 180 | Bat/Throw: R/R | CBA Round (38), 2023 (CIN) | ETA: 2027
|FASTBALL
|SLIDER
|CHANGEUP
|COMMAND
|FV
|60/65
|45/55
|35/45
|40/50
|45
A legitimate draft prospect out of high school, Floyd immediately made an impact for LSU pitching out of the bullpen as a freshman and making the move to the rotation as a draft-eligible sophomore. He returned to Baton Rouge for his junior season, seeing his fastball velocity jump by nearly two ticks and most notably punched out 27 batters in his two College World Series starts.
He has yet to make his pro debut in a game setting as shoulder surgery wiped out his 2024 season, but when healthy, Floyd’s fastball can look like an outlier pitch to hitters, flirting with 20 inches of vert from a 5.5 foot release height. His slider flashed above average in his draft year and he made some progress with his nascent changeup. It is a wait and see game as Floyd will return from shoulder surgery to make his pro debut at the start of 2025.
13. Sheng-En Lin – RHP/DH – (CPX)
Height/Weight: 5’11″, 180 | Bat/Throw: L/R | IFA: $1.3M, 2023 (CIN) | ETA: 2028
|FASTBALL
|SLIDER
|CHANGEUP
|COMMAND
|FV
|50/55
|40/50
|45/55
|35/50
|40+
A two-way talent who may project best on the mound, Lin’s fastball can reach the mid 90s with run and ride. His splitter flashes above average in the low 80s along with a slider at 75-78 mph that looks like it can be a solid third offering. While Lin has hit more than he has pitched since signing, the Reds seem to prefer him as a pitcher, especially after a solid showing on the mound in the bridge league.
Lin is expected to continue to hit in the meantime, especially after posting an OPS of .836 at the complex. There’s a lot of swing and miss to his game right now with a path that will need to be cleaned up to produce more contact and handle off speed. He is a plus runner, but saw most of his action on defense at third base.
14. Adam Serwinowski – LHP – (Low-A)
Height/Weight: 6’4″, 200 | Bat/Throw: L/L | 15th Round (453), 2022 (CIN) | ETA: 2027
|FASTBALL
|Slider
|COMMAND
|FV
|55/60
|50/60
|35/45
|40+
A funky lefty with a short-arm delivery, Serwinowski creates a tough look for hitters from either side of the plate with a lively fastball and sharp slider. His fastball sits 93-95 mph with good carry that seems to play up from his unique delivery and whip-around arm action. His low 80s slider plays up for the same reason, with sharp late bite that will bury towards the back leg of righties or dart away from lefties. Hitters of both sides of the plate posted a low .600s OPS against Serwinowksi, but lefties swung and missed way more, posting a strikeout rate of nearly 40%.
With just a two pitch mix, Serwinowski likely projects as a reliever, but one that can pitch at leverage and possibly multi-innings. He still has time to find a changeup or more vertical curveball in an effort to stick in the rotation and is coming off of a year where he handled a much larger workload and maintained velocity.
15. Ethan O’Donnell – OF – (High-A)
Height/Weight: 6’1″, 190 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 6th Round (168), 2023 (CIN) | ETA: 2026
|HIT
|Plate disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|35/40
|45/50
|40/45
|60/60
|50/55
|40+
A speedster with sneaky pop from the left side, O’Donnell has added strength since being drafted, putting up better exit velocities with wood at High-A in 2024 than he did with metal in his draft year at Virginia Tech. The hit tool is fringy, but as he got healthy in the second half, O’Donnell started to find the barrel much more frequently and even make better swing decisions. Over his final 50 games of the 2024 season for Dayton, O’Donnell slashed .319/.385/.508 with seven home runs and 18 extra base hits.
He projects best in a corner defensively, but his plus speed allows him to handle centerfield when needed. His wheels also translated to success on the base paths in his first full pro season, swiping 31 bags on 36 tries. It may be a fourth outfielder’s outlook at this point, but his ability to handle left on left matchups, uptick in impact and strong finish to the year lend optimism for a bit more.
Other Names to Consider
Cooper Bowman – UTIL – (MLB): Cincinnati’s Rule 5 selection this offseason from the A’s organization, Bowman handled Double-A with ease before hitting a snag (and a .592 OPS) in Triple-A Las Vegas for the final 38 games of the season. Still Bowman is a layered offensive threat, and has swiped at least 38 bases in each of the last three seasons. With the ability to play both second base and center field at a competent level, Bowman should survive on Cincinnati’s bench as a utility bat.
Ricardo Cabrera – INF – (Low-A): In his age 19 season with Low-A Daytona, Cabrera did plenty more than hold his own. In 105 games as a Tortuga, Cabrera slashed .252/.331/.399 with 11 HR and 19 SB, good for a 111 wRC+. However, Cabrera’s primary shortcoming seemed to be his inability to lift, putting batted balls on the ground at a 50.2% clip. The former $2.7 million IFA signing of the Reds has a good feel for the barrel and passable ability on the left side of the infield, but there’s still plenty of untapped potential to dream on in the power department.
Blake Dunn – OF – (MLB): Just one season removed from a 2023 campaign where Dunn logged a .947 OPS and paired 23 home runs with 54 stolen bases, the 26-year-old underwhelmed in Triple-A in 2024 before looking overmatched at the Major League level through 29 plate appearances. The power and speed combination is undoubtedly there for the former Western Michigan Bronco, but the K-Rate crept up in Louisville and he didn’t tap into nearly enough game power to be worthy of everyday big league AB’s. If Dunn can tap back into that strength, a depth outfield job has his name written all over it.
Kyle Henley – OF – (Low-A): Cincinnati inked Henley for nearly $400,000 in the 14th round of the 2023 draft, and the Georgia native has proven why he was a valuable commodity so far. The 20-year-old outfielder can absolutely fly, swiping 35 bases in 53 games at the Complex this past season and was clocked at a 6.27 60 Yard Dash back in 2021. Already at 6-foot-2, Henley could grow into a bit more pop, and .280 clip paired with a 9% walk rate could get him on base enough to have the speed on full display.
Rece Hinds – OF – (MLB): Hinds opened his Reds career in a fashion that closest resembles the Aristides Aquino onslaught of 2019, clubbing five homers and driving in 11 runs in his first six MLB games. But maybe the most shocking wrinkle of Hinds’ 2024? The former second round pick out of IMG Academy struggled mightily in Triple-A, hitting .208 and slugging just .376 after he slugged .536 in the pitcher-friendly Southern League in 2023. Hinds has mammoth power with a propensity to whiff, but enjoying the high’s of the Hinds experience may be worth stomaching the low’s offensively.
Carlos Jorge – UTIL – (High-A): The 21-year-old Jorge signed for nearly $500,000 during the 2021 IFA cycle, and has slowly-but-surely worked his way through the lower levels of Cincinnati’s system. After making minced meat of Daytona in 2023, Jorge struggled in Dayton during the ’24 campaign, slashing .220/.291/.394 in 95 games. Jorge has continued to swipe bags at a high volume and matched his previous-best 12 home runs in 2024, but he walked at a much lower clip and K’ed at a much higher clip this past year than he did in ’23. Assuming Jorge repeats High-A to open the season, he’ll need to show an improved feel for the zone before a bump to Chattanooga.
Zach Maxwell – RHP – (Triple-A): The newly-turned 24-year-old Maxwell throws absolute fuel. Standing at 6-foot-6 and 275 pounds, Maxwell uses every bit of his frame to unleash triple digit heaters consistently with decent ride up in the zone. He pairs it with a power curveball which can climb into the high 80s with tumbling action. Maxwell’s problem has always been command, walking a staggering 98 batters in 97.2 IP at Georgia Tech and running a BB/9 in the minor leagues of 6.2. If he can find the zone with any consistency at all, the Reds may have a closer on their hands.
Luis Mey – RHP – (Double-A): Much of the same said about Maxwell can be said about Luis Mey. The 23-year-old is a big body at 6-foot-5 and 235 pounds, and he’ll sit 99 MPH with his fastball and run it into the low 100s somewhat consistently with a plus slider complementing it. However, Mey walked 43 hitters in 55.0 innings in 2024 between Dayton and Chattanooga, and is walking 7.1 hitters-per-nine over the course of his minor league career. Maxwell and Mey are a perfect 1-2 punch in a bullpen, if they know where their arsenal is headed.
Connor Phillips – RHP – (MLB): Phillips may have had the most frustrating and disappointing season in all of Minor League Baseball last year. After K’ing 154 hitters in 105.0 innings in 2023 and earning a big league call-up, Phillips’ fastball took several steps backward in 2024 from both a shape and command standpoint. Unfortunately, issues with execution weren’t limited to just his four-seamer, as he threw to an 8.01 ERA and walked 60 men in 78.2 IP. 100 MPH is still in the tank for Phillips, but 2025 will tell us if he can find the effectiveness that made him a top 100 prospect in 2023.
Hector Rodriguez – OF – (High-A): Still just 20 years old, Rodriguez has produced offensively at each stop in his MiLB journey. Acquired as part of the Tyler Naquin deal at the 2022 Trade Deadline, Rodriguez has slashed .292/.337/.469 in 331 minor league games and has logged double-digit home runs in each of the past two seasons. Double-A will be the hardest test to date for Rodriguez in 2025, but the outfielder still has plenty of tread left on the tires being so young in the upper minors.