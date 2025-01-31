Cincinnati Reds Top 15 Prospects

The curveball and changeup lag behind with the depthy curveball looking like it has a better chance to develop into an average pitch. Holman will make his pro debut in 2025 with a big focus being the development of that third offering.

12. Ty Floyd – RHP – (CPX)

Height/Weight: 6’3″, 180 | Bat/Throw: R/R | CBA Round (38), 2023 (CIN) | ETA: 2027

FASTBALL SLIDER CHANGEUP COMMAND FV 60/65 45/55 35/45 40/50 45

A legitimate draft prospect out of high school, Floyd immediately made an impact for LSU pitching out of the bullpen as a freshman and making the move to the rotation as a draft-eligible sophomore. He returned to Baton Rouge for his junior season, seeing his fastball velocity jump by nearly two ticks and most notably punched out 27 batters in his two College World Series starts.

He has yet to make his pro debut in a game setting as shoulder surgery wiped out his 2024 season, but when healthy, Floyd’s fastball can look like an outlier pitch to hitters, flirting with 20 inches of vert from a 5.5 foot release height. His slider flashed above average in his draft year and he made some progress with his nascent changeup. It is a wait and see game as Floyd will return from shoulder surgery to make his pro debut at the start of 2025.

13. Sheng-En Lin – RHP/DH – (CPX)

Height/Weight: 5’11″, 180 | Bat/Throw: L/R | IFA: $1.3M, 2023 (CIN) | ETA: 2028

FASTBALL SLIDER CHANGEUP COMMAND FV 50/55 40/50 45/55 35/50 40+

A two-way talent who may project best on the mound, Lin’s fastball can reach the mid 90s with run and ride. His splitter flashes above average in the low 80s along with a slider at 75-78 mph that looks like it can be a solid third offering. While Lin has hit more than he has pitched since signing, the Reds seem to prefer him as a pitcher, especially after a solid showing on the mound in the bridge league.

Lin is expected to continue to hit in the meantime, especially after posting an OPS of .836 at the complex. There’s a lot of swing and miss to his game right now with a path that will need to be cleaned up to produce more contact and handle off speed. He is a plus runner, but saw most of his action on defense at third base.

14. Adam Serwinowski – LHP – (Low-A)

Height/Weight: 6’4″, 200 | Bat/Throw: L/L | 15th Round (453), 2022 (CIN) | ETA: 2027

FASTBALL Slider COMMAND FV 55/60 50/60 35/45 40+

A funky lefty with a short-arm delivery, Serwinowski creates a tough look for hitters from either side of the plate with a lively fastball and sharp slider. His fastball sits 93-95 mph with good carry that seems to play up from his unique delivery and whip-around arm action. His low 80s slider plays up for the same reason, with sharp late bite that will bury towards the back leg of righties or dart away from lefties. Hitters of both sides of the plate posted a low .600s OPS against Serwinowksi, but lefties swung and missed way more, posting a strikeout rate of nearly 40%.

With just a two pitch mix, Serwinowski likely projects as a reliever, but one that can pitch at leverage and possibly multi-innings. He still has time to find a changeup or more vertical curveball in an effort to stick in the rotation and is coming off of a year where he handled a much larger workload and maintained velocity.

15. Ethan O’Donnell – OF – (High-A)

Height/Weight: 6’1″, 190 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 6th Round (168), 2023 (CIN) | ETA: 2026

HIT Plate disc. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 35/40 45/50 40/45 60/60 50/55 40+

A speedster with sneaky pop from the left side, O’Donnell has added strength since being drafted, putting up better exit velocities with wood at High-A in 2024 than he did with metal in his draft year at Virginia Tech. The hit tool is fringy, but as he got healthy in the second half, O’Donnell started to find the barrel much more frequently and even make better swing decisions. Over his final 50 games of the 2024 season for Dayton, O’Donnell slashed .319/.385/.508 with seven home runs and 18 extra base hits.

He projects best in a corner defensively, but his plus speed allows him to handle centerfield when needed. His wheels also translated to success on the base paths in his first full pro season, swiping 31 bags on 36 tries. It may be a fourth outfielder’s outlook at this point, but his ability to handle left on left matchups, uptick in impact and strong finish to the year lend optimism for a bit more.

Other Names to Consider

Cooper Bowman – UTIL – (MLB): Cincinnati’s Rule 5 selection this offseason from the A’s organization, Bowman handled Double-A with ease before hitting a snag (and a .592 OPS) in Triple-A Las Vegas for the final 38 games of the season. Still Bowman is a layered offensive threat, and has swiped at least 38 bases in each of the last three seasons. With the ability to play both second base and center field at a competent level, Bowman should survive on Cincinnati’s bench as a utility bat.

Ricardo Cabrera – INF – (Low-A): In his age 19 season with Low-A Daytona, Cabrera did plenty more than hold his own. In 105 games as a Tortuga, Cabrera slashed .252/.331/.399 with 11 HR and 19 SB, good for a 111 wRC+. However, Cabrera’s primary shortcoming seemed to be his inability to lift, putting batted balls on the ground at a 50.2% clip. The former $2.7 million IFA signing of the Reds has a good feel for the barrel and passable ability on the left side of the infield, but there’s still plenty of untapped potential to dream on in the power department.

Blake Dunn – OF – (MLB): Just one season removed from a 2023 campaign where Dunn logged a .947 OPS and paired 23 home runs with 54 stolen bases, the 26-year-old underwhelmed in Triple-A in 2024 before looking overmatched at the Major League level through 29 plate appearances. The power and speed combination is undoubtedly there for the former Western Michigan Bronco, but the K-Rate crept up in Louisville and he didn’t tap into nearly enough game power to be worthy of everyday big league AB’s. If Dunn can tap back into that strength, a depth outfield job has his name written all over it.

Kyle Henley – OF – (Low-A): Cincinnati inked Henley for nearly $400,000 in the 14th round of the 2023 draft, and the Georgia native has proven why he was a valuable commodity so far. The 20-year-old outfielder can absolutely fly, swiping 35 bases in 53 games at the Complex this past season and was clocked at a 6.27 60 Yard Dash back in 2021. Already at 6-foot-2, Henley could grow into a bit more pop, and .280 clip paired with a 9% walk rate could get him on base enough to have the speed on full display.

Rece Hinds – OF – (MLB): Hinds opened his Reds career in a fashion that closest resembles the Aristides Aquino onslaught of 2019, clubbing five homers and driving in 11 runs in his first six MLB games. But maybe the most shocking wrinkle of Hinds’ 2024? The former second round pick out of IMG Academy struggled mightily in Triple-A, hitting .208 and slugging just .376 after he slugged .536 in the pitcher-friendly Southern League in 2023. Hinds has mammoth power with a propensity to whiff, but enjoying the high’s of the Hinds experience may be worth stomaching the low’s offensively.

Carlos Jorge – UTIL – (High-A): The 21-year-old Jorge signed for nearly $500,000 during the 2021 IFA cycle, and has slowly-but-surely worked his way through the lower levels of Cincinnati’s system. After making minced meat of Daytona in 2023, Jorge struggled in Dayton during the ’24 campaign, slashing .220/.291/.394 in 95 games. Jorge has continued to swipe bags at a high volume and matched his previous-best 12 home runs in 2024, but he walked at a much lower clip and K’ed at a much higher clip this past year than he did in ’23. Assuming Jorge repeats High-A to open the season, he’ll need to show an improved feel for the zone before a bump to Chattanooga.

Zach Maxwell – RHP – (Triple-A): The newly-turned 24-year-old Maxwell throws absolute fuel. Standing at 6-foot-6 and 275 pounds, Maxwell uses every bit of his frame to unleash triple digit heaters consistently with decent ride up in the zone. He pairs it with a power curveball which can climb into the high 80s with tumbling action. Maxwell’s problem has always been command, walking a staggering 98 batters in 97.2 IP at Georgia Tech and running a BB/9 in the minor leagues of 6.2. If he can find the zone with any consistency at all, the Reds may have a closer on their hands.

Luis Mey – RHP – (Double-A): Much of the same said about Maxwell can be said about Luis Mey. The 23-year-old is a big body at 6-foot-5 and 235 pounds, and he’ll sit 99 MPH with his fastball and run it into the low 100s somewhat consistently with a plus slider complementing it. However, Mey walked 43 hitters in 55.0 innings in 2024 between Dayton and Chattanooga, and is walking 7.1 hitters-per-nine over the course of his minor league career. Maxwell and Mey are a perfect 1-2 punch in a bullpen, if they know where their arsenal is headed.

Connor Phillips – RHP – (MLB): Phillips may have had the most frustrating and disappointing season in all of Minor League Baseball last year. After K’ing 154 hitters in 105.0 innings in 2023 and earning a big league call-up, Phillips’ fastball took several steps backward in 2024 from both a shape and command standpoint. Unfortunately, issues with execution weren’t limited to just his four-seamer, as he threw to an 8.01 ERA and walked 60 men in 78.2 IP. 100 MPH is still in the tank for Phillips, but 2025 will tell us if he can find the effectiveness that made him a top 100 prospect in 2023.

Hector Rodriguez – OF – (High-A): Still just 20 years old, Rodriguez has produced offensively at each stop in his MiLB journey. Acquired as part of the Tyler Naquin deal at the 2022 Trade Deadline, Rodriguez has slashed .292/.337/.469 in 331 minor league games and has logged double-digit home runs in each of the past two seasons. Double-A will be the hardest test to date for Rodriguez in 2025, but the outfielder still has plenty of tread left on the tires being so young in the upper minors.