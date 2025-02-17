Miami Marlins Top 15 Prospects
One of baseball's most rapidly improved systems, the Marlins all of a sudden offer plenty of prospect depth.
Since President of Baseball Operations Peter Bendix took over, it has been made plenty clear that the former Rays GM wanted to hit the reset button on an organization that offered one of baseball’s worst farm systems. The trades of Jesus Luzardo, Jazz Chisholm Jr., Luis Arraez, Tanner Scott, among others, has helped Bendix restock the farm to the point that it is as deep as it has been in a very long time.
12 of the Marlins top 15 prospects have been acquired since the start of 2024 along with nine of the 13 names to watch. Time will tell as to whether the Marlins will convert the influx of prospects into MLB talent, but the new front office’s plan to build waves of talent appears to be off to a good start.
1. Thomas White – LHP – (Double-A)
Height/Weight: 6’5, 210 | Bat/Throw: L/L | 1st Round-A (35), 2023 (MIA) | ETA: 2026
|FASTBALL
|SLIDER
|CHANGEUP
|COMMAND
|FV
|60/60
|60/65
|55/60
|40/50
|55+
The top southpaw in the 2023 class, White already has three plus pitches with room for more velocity. After carving through Low and High-A in his first full pro season, he’s a candidate to climb quickly.
Arsenal
Towering at a lanky 6-foot-5, White already has a good feel for his body and mechanics, a rarity for pitchers of his profile. The one thing that can throw off his command a bit at times is his long arm action, but his arm path also plays into the deception he creates, hiding the ball behind him before working down on the mound. The result is a fastball that can spring onto hitters more quickly than others at the same velocity despite just average extension.
His fastball sits in the mid 90s, touching 98 mph and flashing decent carry. While that is already plenty of velocity, his projectable frame and relatively low-effort delivery make him a candidate to see an uptick as he matures. Regardless, it’s already a plus heater.
Both White’s slider and changeup already look like plus pitches with the former being more consistent and the latter picking up bigger whiff numbers. White previously threw a slurvier breaking ball with two plane break, but adjusted to a sweepy slider in 2024 that he threw a tick harder and commanded much more effectively.
Over his final 15 starts of the season, he held opponents to a batting average around .150 on the slider and while pouring it in for a strike at a 65% clip. His improved feel for it made it a more trusted weapon against opposite-handed hitters as well, burying it towards their back leg for whiffs and freezing them through the back door.
White’s preferred weapon to righties is still his mid 80s changeup, which mirrors his fastball well thanks to his ability to maintain his arm speed and unique arm action. Averaging around 15 inches of horizontal movement, the plus pitch fades under barrels. He gets roughly 18 inches of horizontal separation from his fastball with a 10 MPH gap. He has the tendency to leave it up at times, but he can get away with it thanks to the plus whiff numbers while consistently yielding weak contact.
Outlook
Though he was the 35th overall selection in the 2023 draft, his $4.1 million signing bonus was top 20 pick value and good for the fourth highest payday among arms in the class trailing only: Paul Skenes, Rhett Lowder, Chase Dollander and his teammate Noble Meyer.
White overwhelmed lower level hitters in 2024, flying through Low-A before rattling off seven consecutive High-A outings of five innings pitched and one earned run. Already possessing three plus pitches with room for some more velocity, White has the upside to be a No. 2 starter with a great chance of settling into the middle of a rotation if he can find a bit more consistency command wise.
2. Agustin Ramirez – C – (Triple-A)
Height/Weight: 6’0″, 210 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $400K, 2019 (NYY) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|45/50
|50/55
|50/60
|45/45
|35/40
|50+
A bat-first backstop, Ramirez broke out in 2023, climbing three levels while mashing to a 123 wRC+ between Low-A, High-A and Double-A. He torched Double-A pitching through the first half of the 2024 season before headlining the Jazz Chisholm Jr. return to the Marlins. With little concern around the bat, it’s the glove that remains the question for Ramirez, but he only needs to be passable back there to carve out a significant MLB role.
Offense
Starting crouched with his weight stacked towards his back side, Agustin gathers with a moderate leg kick, slight coil and minimal hand movement. He posts elite exit velocities, with a 90th percentile exit velocity of 108 mph, but is still working towards tapping into his big raw power more consistently in games. His flatter swing path results in more ground balls than desired, though it is worth noting that he took a step in the right direction in this regard in the 2024 season, mostly against fastballs, eclipsing last season’s home run total of 18 through just 72 games.
He destroyed fastballs to an OPS north of 1.000 in 2024, but the dichotomy between his Hard Hit Launch angle on four seamers (18 degrees) vs. all other offerings (3.5 degrees) restricts his ability to slug against secondaries despite putting up comparable contact rates. If he can create more loft in his swing, there’s plus easily power potential for Ramirez. He has improved in the plate discipline department, cutting his chase rate at the upper levels and walking at a decent clip.
Defense/Speed
Defensively, he is somewhat limited in terms of his agility and mobility, but has improved with his technique and blocking behind the dish. He can look a bit mechanical at times, resulting in him being late to some more difficult blocks, though the focus on technique has helped him present strikes better. His arm is above average, he just needs to find more quickness and consistency with his transfer to limit the run game more effectively. Though he is not the fleetest of foot, Ramirez loves to opportunistically swipe bags, grabbing 22 on 24 tries in 2024.
Outlook
He’s unlikely to be much more than a fringy defender who is carried by his bat, but there’s enough upside offensively to carve out an everyday catcher role. Easy plus raw power and solid contact rates within the zone make Ramirez’s potential with the bat tantalizing. If he can make a slight adjustment to his swing path, he will not only be more likely to tap into his 30 homer upside, but he will also handle secondary stuff much better as well.
While there are some scouts who believe Ramirez will inevitably move off of the position, it is important to note his unique progression through the minor leagues that has resulted in him catching less than 150 games above the Complex League as he enters 2025. With some continued progress and experience behind the dish, Ramirez projects as the Marlins backstop of the future.
3. Starlyn Caba – SS – (High-A)
Height/Weight: 5’9″, 170 | Bat/Throw: S/R | IFA: $3M, 2023 (PHI) | ETA: 2027
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|50/60
|55/65
|20/30
|60/60
|60/70
|50+
A defensive wizard at shortstop, Caba is a contact-oriented switch-hitter who is far more advanced than his peers. He was acquired by the Marlins along with Emaarion Boyd in exchange for Jesus Luzardo and Paul McIntosh.
Offense
A switch hitter with a quiet operation from both sides, Caba is a contact-oriented hitter with a quick and compact stroke. Between his efficiency and feel for the barrel, Caba has posted some of the better contact rates at the complex. Like many shorter-levered contact hitters, Caba’s swing path is a bit flatter, resulting in more ground balls, especially once he faced more challenging Low-A pitching.
He has already flashed more gap to gap impact in 2024, driving fastballs in the air more consistently than he did in the Dominican Summer League, providing optimism that he will get the ball back in the air more consistently as he gets acclimated to Low-A.
Caba’s patience and knowledge of the strike zone is also advanced for his age, running a chase rate of just 13% in 2024, helping him walk more than he struck out. While there’s room within Caba’s modest frame for some more strength, he’ll likely be a below average power source. There’s potential for plus hit and plate discipline that would make him an ideal top of the order bat.
Defense/Speed
A plus runner with great footwork at short, Caba is a rangy shortstop with an above average arm and mature instincts. He attacks the ball with confidence, demonstrating the ability to make difficult throws on the run from different angles. He projects as an easy plus defender with potentially elite defensive ability at shortstop. Caba is a very aggressive base stealer, swiping 50 bags in 78 games in 2024.
Outlook
One of the more advanced players you’ll find at the lower levels, Caba has the ingredients to climb through the Minor Leagues quickly. He compensates for his lack of power projection by providing value in just about every other facet of the game. Between his plus defense at shortstop and contact/on base skills, Caba’s floor is higher than most other teenage prospects while still offering enough upside to dream on an above average everyday shortstop. He will need to get the ball in the air more and find the gaps to avoid bottom-of-the-barrel slug, but he has the feel for the barrel and approach to do so.
4. Noble Meyer – RHP – (High-A)
Height/Weight: 6’5″, 200 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (10), 2023 (MIA) | ETA: 2026
|FASTBALL
|SlIDER
|Changeup
|COMMAND
|FV
|50/60
|60/70
|40/50
|35/45
|50
A tall right-hander with exciting stuff and advanced command for his profile, Meyer offers all of the upside you want to see from a prep arm, but yielded inconsistent results in 2024 both from a performance and velocity standpoint.
Arsenal
Meyer features a projectable three pitch mix that he struggles to consistently feel due to a long arm action. His fastball velocity has fluctuated some as a pro, averaging as high as 95 mph in some starts and as low as 92 mph in others. It mostly averages 92-94 mph, touching 97 MPH. The inconsistency in release likely affects the action on his fastball as it features impressive arm side run at times, that really plays up from his below average release and above average extension. Other times, the fastball flirts more with the dead zone, seeing much of the horizontal run killed.
Meyer’s 82-84 MPH sweeping slider is his best pitch, averaging 2,900 RPMs. It dives away from right-handed hitters, picking up ugly swings and Meyer is comfortable burying it on the back leg of lefties as well. It was the potential to be a plus plus pitch. It is also his most consistent from a strike perspective.
Rounding out Meyer’s arsenal is a changeup that he is still trying to find a feel for. It tends to get firm on him in the upper 80s, but flashes good arm side fade. It should work well off of his fastball when he is able to establish it more consistently and can be an above average third pitch.
Outlook
The consensus top prep arm in the 2023 draft, Meyer already possesses a big league out pitch along with a fastball that has flashed plus. His command has been inconsistent in the early stages of his pro career, but that is to be expected from a 6-foot-5 prep arm with a somewhat unique release. The development of Meyer’s changeup will be something to monitor, but being a Marlins farmhand, he’s in the right organization for that.
With his slender frame and relatively low-effort mechanics, there’s not only hope that Meyer could improve his strike throwing, but also that he can see an uptick in velocity that would have him sitting closer to the mid 90s and raise his ceiling. Before we dream on an uptick, it will be important to see Meyer hold his velocity more consistently throughout the season. There’s reliever risk–at which he could throw in high leverage–however time and tools are on his side to potentially blossom into a middle-rotation piece.
5. Robby Snelling – LHP – (Triple-A)
Height/Weight: 6’3″, 210 | Bat/Throw: R/L | 1st Round (39), 2022 (SDP) | ETA: 2025
|FASTBALL
|Curveball
|CHANGEUP
|COMMAND
|FV
|50/50
|50/55
|45/55
|50/60
|50
A top linebacker recruit in high school, Snelling is one of the more athletic pitchers you’ll find. After dominating to a 1.82 ERA across 103.2 IP. His stuff backed up a bit in 2024 and with that his command at points, resulting in a frustrating sophomore year before being traded to the Marlins as the headliner in the Tanner Scott/Bryan Hoeing return.
Check out our interview with Robby Snelling!
Arsenal
A good feel for three pitches, Snelling features a fastball, curveball and changeup. Starting with his fastball, Snelling sat more 92-94 mph in 2023, but has been closer to 91-93 mph through most of 2024. The pitch features decent carry, helping it maintain effectiveness in the low 90s paired with his ability to locate it. His rough stretches in 2024 were largely due uncharacteristic bouts with fastball location and given the lack of velocity, it will be imperative for him to hit is spots unless he sees an uptick.
Snelling’s slurvy breaking ball is an above average pitch with two-plane break. He has a great feel for the pitch, landing it for a strike at about a 65% clip. As a result, Snelling is comfortable weaponizing it against both left-handed hitters and right-handed hitters if his changeup isn’t there.
The good news is, the changeup has been there much more for Snelling in 2024, a pitch he focused on leading into the 2024 season. He increased the strike rate on the pitch by more than 10% and with that he has doubled his usage. It has good vertical separation from his fastball with around 12 inches of fade in the mid 80s.
Outlook
An advanced prep arm, Snelling hit the ground running by dominating Low-A and High-A competition. His athleticism helps him repeat his delivery consistently, already boasting solid command for his age with the potential for plus as he appears to be on the other side of his slight blip in that department in 2024.
A premium athlete on the mound, Snelling could grow into a bit more velocity, which could help raise his ceiling to middle-rotation heights, but he’s likely a strong back-end rotation arm who can flash more when he’s nailing his spots.
6. Joe Mack – C – (Double-A)
Height/Weight: 6’1″, 205 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (31), 2021 (MIA) | ETA: 2026
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|30/35
|45/50
|50/55
|40/40
|60/60
|50
After a couple frustrating seasons to start his pro career (so it goes with high school catchers), Mack broke out in a big way in 2024, launching 24 home runs while showcasing plus defense behind the dish.
Hitting
Starting upright with his hands high over his head and the barrel pointed towards right field, Mack pulls his hands down and back as he shifts his weight into his back side. Despite his hands traveling relatively far, Mack handles velocity extremely well, with an OPS around 1.000 against all fastballs and north of 1.100 against 93+ MPH.
On the contrary, Mack really struggles against spin, posting an OPS around .500 against sliders and curveballs. A combination of pitch recognition issues and inconsistent body control likely contribute to the poor results against breaking balls, often spinning off with his front side and/or drifting onto his front foot prematurely.
His average exit velocity of 90 MPH and 90th percentile exit velocity of 104 MPH are comfortably above average and there may even be room for a bit more from Mack, especially as he finds more lower half control and balance. His feel to elevate paired with above average raw power give him 20-25 home run potential at the highest level, even if the hit tool is below average. Mack’s plate discipline has continued to progress, which could help take some pressure off of his contact skills.
Defense/Speed
Mack has all of the tools to be a plus defender behind the dish. His receiving grades out well above average while his arm is plus, throwing out 34% of attempted base stealers in 2024. A good blocker who is technically sound, Mack committed just one error during the 2024 season. The the Marlins are as eager to see Mack work on the finer things such as pitch calling and preparation, which they believe could be the final pieces of the puzzle for him to be a clear plus asset behind the dish.
Outlook
With the hit tool likely to be below average, the power development has been huge for Mack’s case of still having starting catcher upside. If Mack can improve his ability to hit secondaries, he has a chance to be an above average regular, but even if the hit tool is below average, his defensive ability and above average power should make him at least a quality back up option. Still just 22 years old for the entirety of the 2025 season, Mack should start the year at Triple-A with a chance for a late-season call up.
7. Dillon Head – OF – (Low-A)
Height/Weight: 5’10″, 185 | Bat/Throw: L/L | 1st Round (25), 2023 (SD) | ETA: 2027
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|40/55
|35/45
|30/40
|70/70
|50/60
|50
Blazing speed with a natural feel to hit, Head has the mold of a table-setting center fielder. He was traded to the Marlins as the headliner in the Luis Arraez return before undergoing season-ending hip surgery.
Offense
In limited looks through his roughly 50 professional games thus far, Head has tinkered with a few slightly different hand loads and setups, all of which relatively simple with a medium-sized leg kick. He looked most comfortable in the beginning of his professional career, where his stance was slightly open and his hands were lower before getting into a rhythmic leg kick that he started much earlier.
He has a pretty good feel for the barrel, though his swing path tends to be too shallow, resulting in more contact on the ground and challenges with harder stuff on the inner half. He has flashed the ability to spray the ball to all fields with some sneaky pull side impact (108 MPH max EV).
It will be difficult to make a confident assessment on Head’s hitting abilities until he returns from injury at the start of the 2025 season, but his combination of superb athleticism and solid feel for the barrel should give him a good chance to be an above average hitter.
Defense/Speed
Head’s elite wheels are evident both in center field and on the base paths. He possesses ridiculous closing speed with good reads already. The jumps could be a bit quicker, but that usually comes with time and reps. He has the ingredients to be a plus defender up the middle. On the base paths, Head has the quickness to be a stolen base machine.
Outlook
Plus plus speed, paired with the potential for above average hit and impactful defense in up the middle make Head a potential everyday centerfielder at the highest level. He has enough impact potential for gap-to-gap power, but even with below average power, Head has the skillset to be a dynamic athlete who accumulates WAR and stolen bases. He should be 100% healthy to start the 2025 season.
8. PJ Morlando – OF – (Low-A)
Height/Weight: 6’3″, 195 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (18), 2024 (MIA) | ETA: 2028
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|35/45
|40/50
|45/55
|55/55
|35/45
|45+
A surprise underslot first round selection by the Marlins, Morlando’s draft stock saw some late helium after making some mechanical adjustments in the box followed by a standout performance at MLB’s Draft Combine.
Offense
Starting with a wide stance and his weight stacked on his back side, Morlando features a no-stride approach, coiling into his back hip and only picking his front heel off of the ground before uncorking impressive rotational power. It may be a difficult move to maintain for Morlando as rhythm can be hard to come by when being so stagnant, however he has impressive hip mobility in the box and controls his body well.
Even without much movement, Morlando generates plenty of violence with his swing, already flashing plus power potential to his pull side. Though he put up solid numbers, it was a somewhat frustrating spring for Morlando who saw nothing to hit in the South Carolina prep ranks, walking 23 consecutive times at one point. The simplicity of his moves and bat speed lend belief that he can develop into an average hitter to supplement his power potential.
Defense/Speed
The biggest knock on Morlando as an amateur was concern that he may not be able to fend off a move to first base. Turning in better run times that he has worked to translate into game’s more, the Marlins plan to give Morlando every opportunity in centerfield and believe he can succeed in a corner if needed. He likely projects as a right fielder.
Outlook
A lumbar stress reaction cut Morlando’s pro debut to just one at bat, however he should be fully healthy for the start of next season. There’s plenty to dream on offensively between the power he has flashed (he won the High School Home Run Derby in 2023) and his mobility in the box. There’s potential for at least average hit and above average power with the hope that he can blossom into a Kerry Carpenter lite.
9. Max Acosta – SS – (Double-A)
Height/Weight: 5’11″, 195 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $1.65M, 2019 (TEX) | ETA: 2026
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|45/50
|50/55
|40/45
|55/55
|50/50
|45+
One of the key pick ups in an expensive 2019 Rangers IFA class, Acosta shook off a slow start to his pro career with a breakout 2024 season before being traded to the Marlins in a three prospect package for Jake Burger.
Hitting
Acosta made swing adjustments towards the middle of the 2024 season and saw both his batted ball quality and swing decisions improve drastically. Starting with more of a pre-set coil, Acosta cut down his leg kick in favor of a shorter stride before fully committing to a toe-tap that allowed him to control his lower half much more effectively after previously struggling to keep his weight back.
The shift in batted ball data and swing decisions at Double-A was significant for Acosta, after making the change in mid-July. Through his first 58 games, he posted a .655 OPS with an average exit velocity of 87.7 MPH and a chase rate of 27%. In the subsequent 48 games, Acosta OPS’d .899 with an average exit velocity of 90 MPH and a chase rate that dwindled down below 15%.
Mitigating his premature weight shift forward undoubtedly helped Acosta tap into more impact, but the shift in swing decisions stands out as well. Some of that improvement may have come naturally as he picked up more Double-A games under his belt, but Acosta clearly looked less rushed in the box, giving himself more time to recognize pitches.
Acosta hammers fastballs with the tendency to pull off of spin, though he produced better numbers against secondaries after the mechanical shift and his ability to recognize breaking balls and lay off of them hedges concern. While the exit velocities are now above average, Acosta projects for average game power, with plenty of doubles, given his ability to drive the ball to all fields. His positive trend swing decisions wise should help him get on base at a stronger clip than he previously had in his pro career, even if the hit tool settles at just average.
Defense/Speed
An above average runner, Acosta’s range is average at shortstop with great hands and a strong enough arm to be an average defender at the position. Acosta gets the ball out quick and has good instincts, if he were to move over to second base he would project closer to a plus defender. He is a relatively aggressive base runner, swiping 34 bags in 124 games in 2024 between Double-A in the Arizona Fall League. He could be a bit more efficient though, with a success rate of 66% in his minor league career.
Outlook
Acosta built on his breakout 2024 campaign with a superb 20 games in the Arizona Fall League, likely putting him on the Marlins radar as a target in the Jake Burger trade. Given the fact that the Marlins had already acquired three prospects who will begin the 2025 season in the minor leagues while holding a 40 man spot (Agustin Ramirez, Jared Serna, Graham Pauley), the team presumably really bought into Acosta’s shift in 2024 to commit another spot to a prospect and it’s hard to argue against the results both data wise and visually.
He may not be a star, but Acosta now looks like a high-floor middle-infield bat who will start his age 22 season at Triple-A. He may move off of shortstop in favor of a stronger defender, but his ability to play an average shortstop and potentially plus second base with his improved offensive skill set gives him a good chance of becoming an everyday infield piece with the upside to become an above average regular at second base.
10. Jared Serna – 2B/SS – (Triple-A)
Height/Weight: 5’7″, 175 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $400K, 2019 (NYY) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|45/50
|50/55
|40/45
|50/50
|45/50
|45+
Long viewed as a prototypical contact-oriented second baseman, Serna added strength and worked hard on his defense at shortstop. He hits the ball a lot harder than his frame would suggest, and is a gamer in every sense.
Offense
Starting with an open stance with his front foot almost on the edge of the the right-handed batter’s box, Serna gets himself back closed with an early, internally rotating leg kick that he controls impressively and repeats well. Even though he has a good feel for the barrel that allows him to hit the ball to all fields, he still likes to hunt pitches he can yank pull side, where he flashes average power. Between his improved ability to drive the ball in the air and leveraging of his advantage counts, Serna is able to tap into more impact than his 5-foot-7 frame may suggest.
Added strength and some tweaks to get the most out of his lower half have helped Serna squeeze out every drop of impact, seeing his average exit velocity jump from 88 mph to 91 mph in 2024, a ridiculously high figure for a hitter of his stature who also has not exceeded 110 mph on the high end. He consistently finds the barrel, running an impressive Hard Hit rate of 46%. A jump in exit velocities paired with an average launch angle that has increased by nearly five degrees has Serna looking like he can potentially provide plenty of doubles and around 15 home runs.
Defense/Speed
After playing more games at second base than shortstop in 2023, Serna worked hard on his footwork at the six and impressed the Yankees enough to see the vast majority of his reps at shortstop in 2024 and it has been more of the same for Serna since being traded to the Marlins. His range is still fringy, but he compensates with an above average arm, advanced instincts and the ability to get the ball out quick.
He is quite comfortable throwing on the run and from different angles, also reading hops well. He projects as an average defender at shortstop. Should be move off of short, Serna looks like a plus defender at second base with the arm strength to get by at third. An average runner, Serna is not the most efficient base stealer and will need to pick his spots better to be a 10-15 bag threat.
Outlook
Serna really altered his outlook for the better in 2024 by adding impact and looking like a viable shortstop. The upside is limited due to his smaller stature and only average wheels, but a hard hit rate north of 45% for a hitter of his archetype is quite impressive and can give him enough slug to be a regular when paired with his solid feel to hit. His improved ability at shortstop helps his value whether the Marlins see him as a regular there or not, offering the ability to move all over the infield with enough offensive ability to stick in the lineup everyday.
11. Andrew Salas – SS/OF – (CPX)
Height/Weight: 6’1″, 180 | Bat/Throw: S/R | IFA: $3.7M, 2024 (MIA) | ETA: 2029
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|30/50
|55/65
|25/45
|55/55
|40/55
|45
The brother of one of the top catching prospects in the game, Ethan Salas and former Marlins farmhand Jose Salas, Andrew headlined the Marlins 2024 IFA class with a $3.7 million signing bonus. Salas is polished beyond his years, playing in the Venezuelan League as a 16-year-old and is expected to skip over the Dominican Summer League to make his affiliated debut stateside.
A decade younger than the majority of his competition, Salas understandably looked overmatched in the LMBP, but his polish was plenty evident through both his approach and defensive actions. He only chased roughly 15% of pitches, helping him get on base at a .325 clip. He could almost border on passive at times, with more than a third of his strikeouts via the looking variety.
It’s quite early in Salas’ development, but early returns are more positive in centerfield, where his above average speed is evident with the athleticism to make highlight reel plays. His reads are understandably a work in progress, but the actions are both advanced and comfortable for a player of his experience. The game looks more sped up for him at shortstop, with inconsistent throws, but he has good hands and instincts.
Salas swings somewhat of a heavy bat at this point, but you don’t have to squint to see what could be close to average power as he matures. The teenager has the potential to offer average or better tools across the board as a switch hitter who should have good a chance to stick up the middle whether it be at shortstop or centerfield, though the latter seems more likely.
12. Luis Cova – OF – (DSL)
Height/Weight: 6’1″, 160 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $1.4M, 2023 (MIA) | ETA: 2028
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|35/50
|50/60
|25/40
|60/60
|45/55
|45
The prize of the Marlins 2023 IFA class, Cova turned in a solid first pro season with his patience in the box and speed standing out. Running a chase rate around just 13%, Cova has an advanced feel for the zone and recognizes spin well, helping him walk more than he struck out in 2024. With plenty of room to add strength, some scouts envision average power for Cova, but he is a ways away from reaching that plateau, with a max exit velocity of just 102 mph.
In addition to filling out, Cova will need to get his lower half more successfully involved in his swing to tap into more impact as his swing can be armsy with the tendency to collapse his back side. The good news is, Cova has a good feel for the barrel, running a contact rate of 80% in 2024, which paired with his impressive approach, results in plenty of quality at bats and only a 10% strikeout rate.
A plus runner, Cova’s closing speed in the outfield is impressive and as he improves his first step and overall reads, he has a good chance to develop into a solid defender in centerfield and asset on the base paths. There’s still plenty of time for ranges of outcomes, but Cova currently projects as a hit-over-power speedster who can draw walks and potentially stick up the middle.
13. Adam Mazur – RHP – (MLB)
Height/Weight: 6’3″, 180 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 2nd Round (53), 2022 (SDP) | ETA: 2024
|FASTBALL
|SLIDER
|CURVEBALL
|CHANGEUP
|COMMAND
|FV
|50/50
|60/60
|50/50
|40/45
|55/55
|45
A strike-thrower with above average stuff, Mazur hit the ground running in pro ball, carving through High-A and Double-A before his inconsistent fastball quality caught up to him in Triple-A and the MLB level.
Arsenal
Mazur possesses a four pitch mix that he commands well, maintaining low walk rates throughout his pro career. His fastball sits 94-96 mph, but lacks consistency shape wise, making it difficult for him to execute it as effectively as he’d like. There’s times where it has more true ride, generating whiff at the top of the zone and others where he gets to the side of it a little bit, resulting in more horizontal run than desired, making it more hittable towards the middle.
His plus slider is his best pitch, with gyro break in the upper 80s. He has a ton of confidence in the pitch, landing it for a strike nearly 70% of the time. The sharp downward action makes it effective against both righties and lefties. Mazur’s third pitch is a low 80s curveball which looks like an average third offering. He does not command it quite as well as his slider. He will also mix in a fringy changeup that can be too firm at 90 mph.
Outlook
Mazur’s fastball performance will be a key to his success and ability to hang onto a late-rotation spot. Velocity is not an issue, consistently sitting in the mid 90s and it has flashed enough life to be effective. In his MLB stint, it tended to flatten out and run over the middle, causing the pitch to get hit hard. His slider is a big league plus pitch and the curveball looks to be a satisfactory third offering.
Further development of his changeup would help as the more a pitcher with only one above average or better pitch like Mazur can mix his stuff, the better. He’s an athletic pitcher whose floor is a swingman type, but there’s enough there to hold onto a spot at the back of a rotation with a few tweaks.
14. Carter Johnson – SS/3B – (Low-A)
Height/Weight: 6’2″, 180 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 2nd Round (56), 2024 (MIA) | ETA: 2028
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|35/50
|40/50
|35/45
|50/50
|35/45
|45
The Marlins used their savings from the PJ Morlando selection to shell out $1.2 million overslot in order to pry Johnson away from an Alabama commitment. Drafted as a shortstop, Johnson is a candidate to shift over to third base as he develops. He offers enough offensive upside to carry the offensive demand of such a move and the Marlins are eager to get the 6-foot-2, 180 pound 18-year-old in their weight program with belief that there is plenty of physical projection. He features a sweet swing from the left side, comfortable driving the ball to all fields. It looks like hit-over-power at the moment, but there’s reasonable hope that he can be at least average in both departments.
15. Deyvison De Los Santos – 1B – (Triple-A)
Height/Weight: 5’11″, 190 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $200K, 2019 (ARI) | ETA: 202
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|35/35
|30/30
|70/70
|40/40
|40/45
|40+
Acquired by the Marlins along with outfielder Andrew Pintar in exchange for AJ Puk, De Los Santos’ double plus raw power at mostly hitter friendly environments in 2024 resulted in a minor league-leading 40 home run campaign. Though he played the majority of his games in Amarillo and Reno, De Los Santos has the power to dwarf any ballpark, running a 90th percentile exit velocity of 108 mph in 2024 with 20 batted balls north of 110 mph in 137 games.
The challenge with De Los Santos is, there’s very real concern that his below average contact skills and poor approach will limit his ability to get into his power in games at the highest level. There was not a single qualified hitter in MLB with a chase rate north of 40% and contact rate below 65%, which does not bode well for De Los Santos as he posted a 42% chase rate and 64% contact rate between Double-A and Triple-A
De Los Santos doesn’t turn 22 years old until late June, so there’s some hope that he can cut down on the chase as he racks up more Triple-A at bats, but the trended in the wrong direction as the 2024 season progressed, chasing north of 50% over his final 30 games. De Los Santos has shifted over to first base defensively where he can be an average defender, but it really is all about the bat.
De Los Santos’s 70 grade power will endure that he gets his opportunities at the MLB level, where if he can piece things together, it’s easy to see him running into 30+ homers. For better and for worse, there’s similarities to Franmil Reyes.
Names to Watch
Keyner Benitez – LHP – (Low-A): An advanced lefty, Benitez turned in impressive results in his age 18 season at Low-A, pitching to a 3.12 ERA in 57 2/3 innings. The fastball averaged 92.5 mph with decent extension, but it’s his changeup that his his best pitch, flashing plus potential. Benitez will need to find more consistency with his breaking ball and overall command of his secondaries, but he is an intriguing arm with some upside.
Josh Ekness – RHP – (Double-A): A powerful right-hander with explosive stuff, Ekness moved to the bullpen after the Marlins drafted him in the 13th round in 2023 and the results have been undeniable. He climbed from Low-A to Double-A in 2024, striking out 31% of batters while keeping the walk rate in check. Utilizing both a four seamer and two seamer, Ekness’s fastballs averaged nearly 98 mph in 2024, touching triple digits.
His plus mid 80s sweeper overwhelmed hitters, holding them to a batting average in the low .100s. Ekness pitched mostly in two inning spurts throughout the season, while seeing his velocity climb as the year progressed, making him an intriguing and potentially valuable bullpen piece.
Dax Fulton – LHP – (Double-A): A 6-foot-7 southpaw who showcased impressive stuff when healthy, Fulton has missed plenty of time since being drafted in the second round of the 2020 Draft as he is set to return from his second elbow surgery in 2025. Fulton turned plenty of heads in the latter half of his 2022 campaign as his fastball pushed towards the mid 90s with life and his downer curveball baffled hitters. It’s just a wait and see game for the talented southpaw who could also be effective in relief, if the Marlins decide to go that route. Considering he is already on the 40 man roster and his injury history, it may not be a bad idea.
Jakob Marsee – OF – (Triple-A): Acquired from the Padres in the Luis Arraez deal, Marsee is a high probability floor outfielder with good defense in centerfield and value on the base paths. After a big 2023 season, Marsee struggled to get his feet under him in Double-A, though the Southern League appeared to have that effect on most hitters. He’s an extremely patient hitter with plus plate discipline and sneaky power to the pull side.
Aiden May – RHP – (CPX): The 70th overall selection in the 2024 draft, May offers a plus slider and a heavy fastball that sits near the mid 90s and gets plenty of ground balls. He’s still working to find more consistency with his splitter and overall command, but May has the ingredients to be a back-end innings eater.
Victor Mesa Jr. – OF – (Triple-A): Mesa was off to a strong start to his 2024 season before a back issue hampered his numbers and ultimately the remainder of his season. He is an above average glove in centerfield with average power, but his reverse splits and challenges against velocity make it hard to envision an everyday player at this point. Still just 23 years old, Mesa will get another crack at Triple-A in 2025.
Gage Miller – 2B/3B – (High-A): The Marlins’ third round pick in last month’s MLB Draft, Miller blossomed into one of the better hitters in the SEC last spring, posting an 1.176 OPS and K’ing at just a 9% clip while blasting 18 home runs. The power is likely to look like 10 or so home runs with wood, but he offers good plate discipline and the ability to hammer lefties. He’ll play both second and third base, offering the makings of a safe bat that can run into one here and there.
Graham Pauley – INF – (Triple-A): A 13th round pick in 2022, Pauley broke out in a big way in 2023, launching 23 home runs across Low-A, High-A and Double-A on his way to a 152 wRC+. The Padres rushed Pauley to the big leagues to start the 2024 season despite only having 20 games above High-A under his belt before sending him back down to Triple-A and eventually packaging him in the Tanner Scott/Bryan Hoeing deal. The Marlins want to recalibrate Pauley’s development and did so by starting him in Double-A after the trade where he slowly got his feet back under him.
Pauley has a sweet swing from the left side and a feel to pull the ball in the air that allows him to out-slug his fringy exit velocities. He projects as a potential bat-first utility piece who has seen action at first base, second base, third base and left field.
Jose Paulino – RHP – (DSL): Averaging 96 MPH in his age 17 season, Paulino has a live arm but is still learning how to pitch. He landed his secondaries for a strike a combined 50% of the time, with far too many non-competitive pitches. How easily the 6-foot-2, 170 pound right-hander is able to dial up the radar gun makes him a name to watch alone.
Abrahan Ramirez – 2B – (CPX): The third piece in the Marlins return for Jazz Chisholm, Ramirez turned in a fantastic 2024 season in the Florida Complex League, producing a .960 OPS while walking as much as he struck out. He is extremely patient, with a chase rate around 16% and gap to gap power from the left side. There’s not much room for projection for Ramirez, placing plenty of pressure on his hit tool, but his ability to draw walks and put together good at bats left on left paired with his solid glove at second base gives him the potential to be a table-setter. He’s most likely a utility infielder who can move around the diamond thanks to his above average arm.
Javier Sanoja – UTIL – (MLB): The best bat-to-ball guy in the Marins org, Sanoja ran a ridiculous 90% contact rate in 2024, rarely missing within the zone with a feel to spoil tough pitches that you cannot teach. His 5-foot-7 stature means he’s not going to impact the baseball a ton, however his 85 mph average exit velocity just crosses the threshold of the bottom line for MLB hitters, which is all he really needs. Sanoja has seen action at shortstop, second base and centerfield. He is an above average centerfielder and second baseman while looking more like a fill in at shortstop in a pinch. Sanoja could pick up right where Jon Berti left off for the Marlins.
Andres Valor – OF – (CPX): Valor has turned in solid results at both the DSL and Complex League thus far, flashing his above average wheels and gap to gap power. While he produced above average contact rates against fastballs, Valor struggles to recognize breaking balls, resulting in a 54% contact rate against spin. He has the ingredients to be an above average defender in centerfield and has swiped 56 bags through his first 105 pro games.
Echedry Vargas – SS – (High-A): Acquired alongside Max Acosta and Brayan Mendoza in exchange for Jake Burger, Vargas is one of the most aggressive hitters in the minor leagues, evident by his chase rate north of 40%, but has a knack for driving the ball in the air to the pull side. His feel to elevate gives him average power potential despite unimposing exit velocities. He is a good athlete and above average runner who has a shot to stick at shortstop. There’s some concern his poor approach could do him in against more challenging competition, but his 2024 campaign was encouraging nonetheless.