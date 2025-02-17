Miami Marlins Top 15 Prospects

11. Andrew Salas – SS/OF – (CPX)

Height/Weight: 6’1″, 180 | Bat/Throw: S/R | IFA: $3.7M, 2024 (MIA) | ETA: 2029

HIT Plate Disc. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 30/50 55/65 25/45 55/55 40/55 45

The brother of one of the top catching prospects in the game, Ethan Salas and former Marlins farmhand Jose Salas, Andrew headlined the Marlins 2024 IFA class with a $3.7 million signing bonus. Salas is polished beyond his years, playing in the Venezuelan League as a 16-year-old and is expected to skip over the Dominican Summer League to make his affiliated debut stateside.

A decade younger than the majority of his competition, Salas understandably looked overmatched in the LMBP, but his polish was plenty evident through both his approach and defensive actions. He only chased roughly 15% of pitches, helping him get on base at a .325 clip. He could almost border on passive at times, with more than a third of his strikeouts via the looking variety.

It’s quite early in Salas’ development, but early returns are more positive in centerfield, where his above average speed is evident with the athleticism to make highlight reel plays. His reads are understandably a work in progress, but the actions are both advanced and comfortable for a player of his experience. The game looks more sped up for him at shortstop, with inconsistent throws, but he has good hands and instincts.

Salas swings somewhat of a heavy bat at this point, but you don’t have to squint to see what could be close to average power as he matures. The teenager has the potential to offer average or better tools across the board as a switch hitter who should have good a chance to stick up the middle whether it be at shortstop or centerfield, though the latter seems more likely.

12. Luis Cova – OF – (DSL)

Height/Weight: 6’1″, 160 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $1.4M, 2023 (MIA) | ETA: 2028

HIT Plate Disc. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 35/50 50/60 25/40 60/60 45/55 45

The prize of the Marlins 2023 IFA class, Cova turned in a solid first pro season with his patience in the box and speed standing out. Running a chase rate around just 13%, Cova has an advanced feel for the zone and recognizes spin well, helping him walk more than he struck out in 2024. With plenty of room to add strength, some scouts envision average power for Cova, but he is a ways away from reaching that plateau, with a max exit velocity of just 102 mph.

In addition to filling out, Cova will need to get his lower half more successfully involved in his swing to tap into more impact as his swing can be armsy with the tendency to collapse his back side. The good news is, Cova has a good feel for the barrel, running a contact rate of 80% in 2024, which paired with his impressive approach, results in plenty of quality at bats and only a 10% strikeout rate.

A plus runner, Cova’s closing speed in the outfield is impressive and as he improves his first step and overall reads, he has a good chance to develop into a solid defender in centerfield and asset on the base paths. There’s still plenty of time for ranges of outcomes, but Cova currently projects as a hit-over-power speedster who can draw walks and potentially stick up the middle.

13. Adam Mazur – RHP – (MLB)

Height/Weight: 6’3″, 180 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 2nd Round (53), 2022 (SDP) | ETA: 2024

FASTBALL SLIDER CURVEBALL CHANGEUP COMMAND FV 50/50 60/60 50/50 40/45 55/55 45

A strike-thrower with above average stuff, Mazur hit the ground running in pro ball, carving through High-A and Double-A before his inconsistent fastball quality caught up to him in Triple-A and the MLB level.

Arsenal

Mazur possesses a four pitch mix that he commands well, maintaining low walk rates throughout his pro career. His fastball sits 94-96 mph, but lacks consistency shape wise, making it difficult for him to execute it as effectively as he’d like. There’s times where it has more true ride, generating whiff at the top of the zone and others where he gets to the side of it a little bit, resulting in more horizontal run than desired, making it more hittable towards the middle.

His plus slider is his best pitch, with gyro break in the upper 80s. He has a ton of confidence in the pitch, landing it for a strike nearly 70% of the time. The sharp downward action makes it effective against both righties and lefties. Mazur’s third pitch is a low 80s curveball which looks like an average third offering. He does not command it quite as well as his slider. He will also mix in a fringy changeup that can be too firm at 90 mph.

Outlook

Mazur’s fastball performance will be a key to his success and ability to hang onto a late-rotation spot. Velocity is not an issue, consistently sitting in the mid 90s and it has flashed enough life to be effective. In his MLB stint, it tended to flatten out and run over the middle, causing the pitch to get hit hard. His slider is a big league plus pitch and the curveball looks to be a satisfactory third offering.

Further development of his changeup would help as the more a pitcher with only one above average or better pitch like Mazur can mix his stuff, the better. He’s an athletic pitcher whose floor is a swingman type, but there’s enough there to hold onto a spot at the back of a rotation with a few tweaks.

14. Carter Johnson – SS/3B – (Low-A)

Height/Weight: 6’2″, 180 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 2nd Round (56), 2024 (MIA) | ETA: 2028

HIT Plate Disc. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 35/50 40/50 35/45 50/50 35/45 45

The Marlins used their savings from the PJ Morlando selection to shell out $1.2 million overslot in order to pry Johnson away from an Alabama commitment. Drafted as a shortstop, Johnson is a candidate to shift over to third base as he develops. He offers enough offensive upside to carry the offensive demand of such a move and the Marlins are eager to get the 6-foot-2, 180 pound 18-year-old in their weight program with belief that there is plenty of physical projection. He features a sweet swing from the left side, comfortable driving the ball to all fields. It looks like hit-over-power at the moment, but there’s reasonable hope that he can be at least average in both departments.

15. Deyvison De Los Santos – 1B – (Triple-A)

Height/Weight: 5’11″, 190 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $200K, 2019 (ARI) | ETA: 202

HIT Plate Disc. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 35/35 30/30 70/70 40/40 40/45 40+

Acquired by the Marlins along with outfielder Andrew Pintar in exchange for AJ Puk, De Los Santos’ double plus raw power at mostly hitter friendly environments in 2024 resulted in a minor league-leading 40 home run campaign. Though he played the majority of his games in Amarillo and Reno, De Los Santos has the power to dwarf any ballpark, running a 90th percentile exit velocity of 108 mph in 2024 with 20 batted balls north of 110 mph in 137 games.

The challenge with De Los Santos is, there’s very real concern that his below average contact skills and poor approach will limit his ability to get into his power in games at the highest level. There was not a single qualified hitter in MLB with a chase rate north of 40% and contact rate below 65%, which does not bode well for De Los Santos as he posted a 42% chase rate and 64% contact rate between Double-A and Triple-A

De Los Santos doesn’t turn 22 years old until late June, so there’s some hope that he can cut down on the chase as he racks up more Triple-A at bats, but the trended in the wrong direction as the 2024 season progressed, chasing north of 50% over his final 30 games. De Los Santos has shifted over to first base defensively where he can be an average defender, but it really is all about the bat.

De Los Santos’s 70 grade power will endure that he gets his opportunities at the MLB level, where if he can piece things together, it’s easy to see him running into 30+ homers. For better and for worse, there’s similarities to Franmil Reyes.

Names to Watch

Keyner Benitez – LHP – (Low-A): An advanced lefty, Benitez turned in impressive results in his age 18 season at Low-A, pitching to a 3.12 ERA in 57 2/3 innings. The fastball averaged 92.5 mph with decent extension, but it’s his changeup that his his best pitch, flashing plus potential. Benitez will need to find more consistency with his breaking ball and overall command of his secondaries, but he is an intriguing arm with some upside.

Josh Ekness – RHP – (Double-A): A powerful right-hander with explosive stuff, Ekness moved to the bullpen after the Marlins drafted him in the 13th round in 2023 and the results have been undeniable. He climbed from Low-A to Double-A in 2024, striking out 31% of batters while keeping the walk rate in check. Utilizing both a four seamer and two seamer, Ekness’s fastballs averaged nearly 98 mph in 2024, touching triple digits.

His plus mid 80s sweeper overwhelmed hitters, holding them to a batting average in the low .100s. Ekness pitched mostly in two inning spurts throughout the season, while seeing his velocity climb as the year progressed, making him an intriguing and potentially valuable bullpen piece.

Dax Fulton – LHP – (Double-A): A 6-foot-7 southpaw who showcased impressive stuff when healthy, Fulton has missed plenty of time since being drafted in the second round of the 2020 Draft as he is set to return from his second elbow surgery in 2025. Fulton turned plenty of heads in the latter half of his 2022 campaign as his fastball pushed towards the mid 90s with life and his downer curveball baffled hitters. It’s just a wait and see game for the talented southpaw who could also be effective in relief, if the Marlins decide to go that route. Considering he is already on the 40 man roster and his injury history, it may not be a bad idea.

Jakob Marsee – OF – (Triple-A): Acquired from the Padres in the Luis Arraez deal, Marsee is a high probability floor outfielder with good defense in centerfield and value on the base paths. After a big 2023 season, Marsee struggled to get his feet under him in Double-A, though the Southern League appeared to have that effect on most hitters. He’s an extremely patient hitter with plus plate discipline and sneaky power to the pull side.

Aiden May – RHP – (CPX): The 70th overall selection in the 2024 draft, May offers a plus slider and a heavy fastball that sits near the mid 90s and gets plenty of ground balls. He’s still working to find more consistency with his splitter and overall command, but May has the ingredients to be a back-end innings eater.

Victor Mesa Jr. – OF – (Triple-A): Mesa was off to a strong start to his 2024 season before a back issue hampered his numbers and ultimately the remainder of his season. He is an above average glove in centerfield with average power, but his reverse splits and challenges against velocity make it hard to envision an everyday player at this point. Still just 23 years old, Mesa will get another crack at Triple-A in 2025.

Gage Miller – 2B/3B – (High-A): The Marlins’ third round pick in last month’s MLB Draft, Miller blossomed into one of the better hitters in the SEC last spring, posting an 1.176 OPS and K’ing at just a 9% clip while blasting 18 home runs. The power is likely to look like 10 or so home runs with wood, but he offers good plate discipline and the ability to hammer lefties. He’ll play both second and third base, offering the makings of a safe bat that can run into one here and there.

Graham Pauley – INF – (Triple-A): A 13th round pick in 2022, Pauley broke out in a big way in 2023, launching 23 home runs across Low-A, High-A and Double-A on his way to a 152 wRC+. The Padres rushed Pauley to the big leagues to start the 2024 season despite only having 20 games above High-A under his belt before sending him back down to Triple-A and eventually packaging him in the Tanner Scott/Bryan Hoeing deal. The Marlins want to recalibrate Pauley’s development and did so by starting him in Double-A after the trade where he slowly got his feet back under him.

Pauley has a sweet swing from the left side and a feel to pull the ball in the air that allows him to out-slug his fringy exit velocities. He projects as a potential bat-first utility piece who has seen action at first base, second base, third base and left field.

Jose Paulino – RHP – (DSL): Averaging 96 MPH in his age 17 season, Paulino has a live arm but is still learning how to pitch. He landed his secondaries for a strike a combined 50% of the time, with far too many non-competitive pitches. How easily the 6-foot-2, 170 pound right-hander is able to dial up the radar gun makes him a name to watch alone.

Abrahan Ramirez – 2B – (CPX): The third piece in the Marlins return for Jazz Chisholm, Ramirez turned in a fantastic 2024 season in the Florida Complex League, producing a .960 OPS while walking as much as he struck out. He is extremely patient, with a chase rate around 16% and gap to gap power from the left side. There’s not much room for projection for Ramirez, placing plenty of pressure on his hit tool, but his ability to draw walks and put together good at bats left on left paired with his solid glove at second base gives him the potential to be a table-setter. He’s most likely a utility infielder who can move around the diamond thanks to his above average arm.

Javier Sanoja – UTIL – (MLB): The best bat-to-ball guy in the Marins org, Sanoja ran a ridiculous 90% contact rate in 2024, rarely missing within the zone with a feel to spoil tough pitches that you cannot teach. His 5-foot-7 stature means he’s not going to impact the baseball a ton, however his 85 mph average exit velocity just crosses the threshold of the bottom line for MLB hitters, which is all he really needs. Sanoja has seen action at shortstop, second base and centerfield. He is an above average centerfielder and second baseman while looking more like a fill in at shortstop in a pinch. Sanoja could pick up right where Jon Berti left off for the Marlins.

Andres Valor – OF – (CPX): Valor has turned in solid results at both the DSL and Complex League thus far, flashing his above average wheels and gap to gap power. While he produced above average contact rates against fastballs, Valor struggles to recognize breaking balls, resulting in a 54% contact rate against spin. He has the ingredients to be an above average defender in centerfield and has swiped 56 bags through his first 105 pro games.

Echedry Vargas – SS – (High-A): Acquired alongside Max Acosta and Brayan Mendoza in exchange for Jake Burger, Vargas is one of the most aggressive hitters in the minor leagues, evident by his chase rate north of 40%, but has a knack for driving the ball in the air to the pull side. His feel to elevate gives him average power potential despite unimposing exit velocities. He is a good athlete and above average runner who has a shot to stick at shortstop. There’s some concern his poor approach could do him in against more challenging competition, but his 2024 campaign was encouraging nonetheless.