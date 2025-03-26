Three Key Complementary Pieces for the Royals in 2025

With Opening Day just a day away, the Kansas City Royals‘ quest to repeat their magical 2024 campaign will soon officially get underway.

There are plenty of storylines that the majority of eyes will be on this season, revolving around the Royals’ top talent.

Whether that be their excellent top half of the lineup led by MVP runner-up Bobby Witt Jr., the stellar starting rotation, or the bullpen anchored by one of the more promising back-end trios MLB has to offer, the attention-grabbing headlines are in no short supply.

At the end of the day, though, every team is a sum of its parts, and the Royals are no different. For every Bobby Witt Jr. or Cole Ragans-type, there are several complementary players across the roster that help make this team the postseason contender that it is.