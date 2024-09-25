Five Things the Pirates Must Do To Become Contenders in 2025

The Pittsburgh Pirates are once again going to miss the playoffs and, in all likelihood, finish last in the underwhelming NL Central.

A scenario like this would usually lead to discussions about rebuilding or retooling, but today we will talk about…contending? Yes, that’s right. A potential playoff push for the Pirates in 2025.

Despite the Pirates’ record, there are reasons to believe Pittsburgh could be in the mix as early as next year. If you are asking yourself how that is possible, let’s not forget the Pirates have already checked one big box: the rotation.

Paul Skenes is a certified ace, Mitch Keller a good two, Jared Jones is a developing number three, and Bailey Falter is a solid four. A selection of high-upside arms gives the Pirates an intriguing outlook beyond those four.