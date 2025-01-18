Are the Nationals Only a Year Away?

Despite being DFA’d by the Dodgers last season, Amed Rosario is a solid platoon candidate for the Nats at third base this year when lefties take the mound; he hit .294 against them in 2024.

Platooning with Rosario could be great for the development of José Tena, as it will allow him to get regular at-bats against right-handed pitchers, against whom he hit .292 in 2024. Rosario’s presence will also allow Tena to be an option as a backup around the infield when he’s not platooning at third.

The Rosario signing is also significant because neither he nor Tena really poses a threat to Brady House (Just Baseball’s No. 76 overall prospect) and his playing time once he’s ready to take over at third.

Moving to the mound, the Nationals already had plenty of intriguing arms to slot in behind Gore, in Jake Irvin, Mitchell Parker and DJ Herz, but the signing of Michael Soroka and the re-signing of Trevor Williams only adds that much more depth.

Soroka displayed glimpses of his All-Star form from 2019, before injuries derailed his career, in the White Sox’s bullpen in 2024. In 16 appearances out of the ‘pen, he posted a 2.75 ERA. He will look to keep that up as he transitions back to the rotation.

Before missing over three months of action in 2024, Williams was having a remarkable season. The 32-year-old ended up posting a 2.03 ERA and 1.04 WHIP in 13 starts, rebounding from an ugly 5.55 ERA and 1.60 WHIP in 30 starts in 2023.