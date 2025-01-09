Why the Dodgers Spending is Good for Baseball

Whether they succeed or falter, the Dodgers’ have mastered the art of grabbing attention with their financial boldness and star-studded roster. As the Shohei Ohtani era takes flight, the Dodgers have become baseball’s dynasty you love to hate, a storyline that benefits the sport at every level.

The Dodgers: Baseball’s New Villains

Baseball loves a villain, and the Dodgers have stepped into this role with aplomb. Historically, the New York Yankees and their distant 27 rings have held the mantle of the sport’s most hated (or celebrated) team.

But with the Yankees’ first World Series appearance since 2009 ending in a five-game loss to the Dodgers, and after missing out on Juan Soto in free agency, the National League’s biggest spender has claimed the “big bad” mantle.

At the very least, the National League now has a West Coast version of the Yankees.

The Dodgers’ dominance isn’t just about their star-studded roster; it’s about their relentless spending. In 2024, their payroll hit a staggering $353 million, resulting in a record $103 million in luxury tax penalties.

To put that in perspective, their Competitive Balance Tax (CBT) bill alone exceeds the total payroll of many small-market teams. While critics lament the financial inequality, the Dodgers’ willingness to spend bolsters the league’s narratives and rivalries. Baseball thrives on drama, and the Dodgers have become the ultimate protagonist – or antagonist, depending on your perspective.