Six Bold Predictions for the Cincinnati Reds in 2025

The Reds have a true superstar in Elly De La Cruz and hired one of the best managers of our generation in Terry Francona. But, for the Reds to make it to October, they will need more than just those two to be at the top of their game.

I view bold predictions as outcomes that do have a small possibility of occurring but are not necessarily likely to happen. I have six bold predictions here that I believe will ultimately lead the Reds to the postseason in 2025.

Let’s get into it.

1. Three Players Will Hit 30 Home Runs

GOODYEAR, ARIZONA – MARCH 10: Elly De La Cruz #44 of the Cincinnati Reds flies out in the third inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks during a spring training game at Goodyear Ballpark on March 10, 2023 in Goodyear, Arizona. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Dating back to 2002, there have only been three seasons that featured three 30-homer players for the Reds. 2025 will be the fourth.

Shocker, Elly De La Cruz will be one of the three. For the Reds to reach the postseason, Elly has to take that next leap. That leap includes being a guy that hits 30 homers consistently. After hitting 25 bombs last season, 30 is certainly in reach.

I also predict that Christian Encarnacion-Strand will hit 30 home runs for two reasons. First, he has grown-man strength. Second, he doesn’t walk. CES had a 5.8% walk rate in his 63-game stint in the big leagues in 2023. That 63-game stint featured 13 home runs as well.