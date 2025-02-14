How Creative Will the Padres Get to Complete Their Roster?

While it was a quiet start to the offseason for the San Diego Padres, they’ve been a little bit more active in recent weeks.

Their most notable addition came on Wednesday evening when they inked 32-year-old Nick Pivetta to a four-year, $55 million deal.

It was a nice pickup for the ball club as they scooped up the top arm remaining in free agency, but it’s really the structure of the contract that should warrant the attention.

The agreement comes out to an average annual value (AAV) near $14 million, but Pivetta will receive a salary of $1 million in 2025 to go with a signing bonus of $3 million.