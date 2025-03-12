Will Depth Be an Issue for the Braves in 2025?

Braves Offensive Depth

MIAMI, FLORIDA – APRIL 13: Jarred Kelenic #23 of the Atlanta Braves before their game against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on April 13, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Brennan Asplen/Getty Images)

Let’s start with the offense. In 2024, the Braves saw Acuña, Murphy, Travis d’Arnaud, Ozzie Albies, Austin Riley, and Michael Harris II miss significant playing time throughout the season. That amount of loss is too much for any team to overcome, even the Atlanta Braves.

Heading into 2025, the offense is much healthier, and it will only improve when Acuña returns in May. At full strength, this lineup is one of the most dangerous in the game. However, the baseball season is long, and injuries are inevitable.

Jarred Kelenic leads the competition for playing time among the remaining outfielders. Once considered one of baseball’s top prospects, he has struggled to secure consistent playing time in his short big league career.

Kelenic seemed to figure things out at the plate in 2023 with the Seattle Mariners, slashing .253/.327/.419 with a .746 OPS, but a dugout outburst led to a broken foot that ended his season. Atlanta acquired him the following offseason, hoping he could build on that success.

In the first half of 2024, it seemed that he had indeed built upon his success from 2023, posting a .721 OPS through 74 games. However, his performance declined sharply, as he hit .183 with a .595 OPS in the second half, ultimately losing his job to in-season signee Ramón Laureano.

It later came out that Kelenic played much of the 2024 season with injuries, though he refused to use them as an excuse.