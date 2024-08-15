Ranking MLB’s 22 City Connect Uniforms From Worst to Best

Editor’s Note: This article has been updated from its original published date of April 29, 2024, to ensure added accuracy and relevance. We have incorporated the latest information, insights, and opinions to provide you with the most up-to-date analysis and perspectives. Thank you for reading!

Regardless of whether you think MLB’s new uniforms are the coolest fits ever worn on the field, or if you feel they’re absolute duds, Nike’s City Connect program has entered its fourth year in the Bigs.

The Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets were the latest teams to unveil their respective new alternate uniforms, meaning most of the league has now adapted to occasional flashy new looks.

Before the year is out, the Detroit Tigers, St. Louis Cardinals, Tampa Bay Rays, Toronto Blue Jays, Minnesota Twins and Cleveland Guardians will all release City Connect designs of their own. The Los Angeles Dodgers will also become the first team to unveil a second City Connect uniform set.