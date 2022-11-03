MLB Team Offseason Outlooks

An offseason guide for all 30 MLB teams.

By Aram Leighton | | | Comments count:0
HOUSTON, TEXAS - JULY 21: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees hits a three-run home run in the ninth inning against the Houston Astros during game two of a doubleheader at Minute Maid Park on July 21, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

The Hot Stove season is soon upon us, where all 30 teams will be looking to augment their roster ahead of the 2023 MLB season. There some teams who will be more aggressive than others in their hopes to contend, while other teams take a step back and look more towards a rebuild.

Since the regular season ended, we have been putting ourselves in the shoes of each team’s GM for our “Offseason Outlook” series, where we break down what each team could be looking to accomplish this winter.

Here you can find each of our outlooks linked under each team’s name, which we have organized by division. We have half of the teams linked below, and will continue to update this article with additional links as we publish them across the upcoming weeks.

AL East

Baltimore Orioles

Boston Red Sox

New York Yankees

Tampa Bay Rays

Toronto Blue Jays

AL Central

Chicago White Sox

Cleveland Guardians

Detroit Tigers

Kansas City Royals

Minnesota Twins

AL West

Houston Astros

Los Angeles Astros

Oakland Athletics

Seattle Mariners

Texas Rangers

NL East

Atlanta Braves

Miami Marlins

New York Mets

Philadelphia Phillies

Washington Nationals

NL Central

Chicago Cubs

Cincinnati Reds

Milwaukee Brewers

St. Louis Cardinals

Pittsburgh Pirates

NL West

Arizona Diamondbacks

Colorado Rockies

Los Angeles Dodgers

San Diego Padres

San Francisco Giants

