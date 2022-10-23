Tampa Bay Rays Offseason Outlook

New Look Offense

Heading into 2023, there will, yet again, be quite a bit of new faces on this Rays team. Two notable players heading into free agency are Kevin Kiermaier and Mike Zunino. While neither is the “big-time” players that teams fear losing, they have both played key roles in the success that this team has seen over the past couple of seasons. Mid-season acquisition David Peralta will also be looking for a new home this offseason and will likely be playing elsewhere.

The inability to produce on offense is a big worry for this team. Franco being out the majority of this season definitely does not help this case, but it isn’t all on the second-year player to carry the load.

Randy Arozarena struggled out of the gate and seemed to be able to find himself towards the tail-end of this season. Other lineup staples like Yandy Diaz, Brandon Lowe, and Manuel Margot all look to accompany Franco in the Opening Day lineup, but that’s not going to be enough.

Over the past two seasons, we have heard rumors of the Rays doing non-Rays-like moves when they were reportedly trying to acquire Kris Bryant at the 2021 deadline. They did make a mid-season trade last season to bring in Nelson Cruz and had to part with a decent player in Joe Ryan to do so. They were also in the Freddie Freeman sweepstakes, but it never seemed as if it was actually an option for this ball club.

A big middle-of-the-order bat is what this team needs. A consistent power threat would piece this ball club together. Another thing they need to address is a starting catcher. There is one player this offseason that could knock out both of these issues with one signing; Willson Contreras.

Let’s also not forget the young guys they continue to spawn. Jonathan Aranda translated his skillset to the majors, even in the limited chances he got. Another player about to break through is Curtis Mead who, like Aranda, can play multiple positions, and can consistently produce at the plate.