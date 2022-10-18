Miami Marlins Offseason Outlook

If this is the end for him…



Avisail Garcia’s 1st year on the Marlins:



• 93 G

• .230/.267/.316

• 3.9 BB%

• 28.4 K%

• 65 wRC+

• 15 XBH

• -0.5 fWAR (-1.1 bWAR)

• $12 M salary (3 years / $36 M left) pic.twitter.com/TaDdcOSUa9 — Alex Ferrer (@PastyA_) September 13, 2022

If you look at last year’s offseason outlook for the Marlins, you’ll notice many of the same gaps for the team. The Marlins ambitiously believed rookie Jesus Sanchez could be an everyday centerfielder with no contingency plan. In regards to catcher, they at least tried to upgrade the position by acquiring Gold Glove backstop Jacob Stallings, but he regressed as much as any player in Major League Baseball in 2022.

A somewhat-diminished farm system leaves the Marlins with one option to improve the lineup: trade from the team’s surplus of starting pitching. Miami reportedly looked to do this at the deadline, shopping starter Pablo Lopez up until the clock struck 6:00 p.m. ET.

Ultimately, Ng decided that none of the offers put forth were enough for the Marlins to part with their No. 2 starter and his more than two years of control. The team will surely revisit talks this offseason, with other starting pitchers likely being on the table.

What Do They Need?

I’ll start with center field, because this will be the second consecutive offseason where the Marlins very obviously need help up the middle. I’ll get into specific names and targets in the third part of this piece, but most of the center field options are probably irritating for some Marlins fans to hear about at this point.

While you could argue that the Marlins still need help at catcher, I’d be surprised to see them address that spot. After trading a decent package to the Pirates for Stallings, it would be out of their nature to so quickly throw in the towel on the veteran catcher who does have a good rapport with the Marlins staff.

25-year-old backup catcher Nick Fortes has been solid since he debuted late in 2021, and offers a decent contingency plan if Stallings’ struggles continue into 2023. In 86 career games, Fortes has posted a 107 wRC+ with solid defense (1.7 fWAR).