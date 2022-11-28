Oakland Athletics Offseason Outlook

The Oakland Athletics, under first year manager Mark Kotsay, finished 2022 with a 60-102 record, good for the second-worst record in the league. Year one of the rebuild was highlighted by Paul Blackburn’s surprise All-Star appearance although his 5.13 and 7.35 ERA in June and July clouded his magnificent start to the season. A frustrating product on the field was amplified by the rumors swirling, once again, of a move to another city.

Unfortunately for the A’s, 2022 was not a year of youth and development. Out of the position players to appear in 100 or more games, Nick Allen was the only one under 27 years old. Not usually the course for a team building towards the future. The 2023 lineup will include younger players with more intrigue and upside. Although Oakland is unlikely to add former All-Stars, a couple major subtractions could be in play this winter.

The offseason started off with some breaking news as it was announced that Billy Beane would take a new role as the Senior Advisor to the Managing Partner. What that really means? Time will tell. But business must go on and the Athletics have a couple of trade chips they need to make decisions on.

Trading the Established Talent

I do not need to explain this process to A’s fans. They have seen this many times before. Honestly, they have had some success in trading away talent before they become expensive. Maybe Seth Brown, Tony Kemp, and Paul Blackburn could bring back some pieces but I want to focus on three names that could return legit prospects.