Atlanta Braves Offseason Outlook

Even with the incredible run they made to overtake the NL East, and get the first-round bye heading into the postseason, the 2021 magic did not seem to carry over into this season for the Atlanta Braves.

Last year we saw them make a ton of moves in-season to try and make up for the loss of Ronald Acuna Jr. All of them played a huge part in hoisting the trophy and making them the early 2022 offseason favorites to take the NL East, and defend their crown.

Unlike the 2021 trade deadline, the 2022 offseason was not as kind. Losing their franchise player Freddie Freeman was not something anyone saw coming, but their creativity to replace him before he signed elsewhere was applauded at the time.

Shortly before the Dodgers plucked Freeman away, the Braves traded for, and immediately gave a huge extension to, Matt Olson to be their next cornerstone first baseman. They also looked to sure up the back-end of their bullpen by signing Kenley Jansen to be their closer for 2022.