Five Non-Playoff Teams You Should Buy Stock in for 2025

It may be hard to believe considering how many powerhouses seem to be back in the playoffs every year, but the MLB postseason actually has more parity than most might think.

In 2024, five teams made the playoffs that did not do so the season before: the Guardians, Tigers, and Royals in the American League, and the Mets and Padres in the National League. The year before that, seven teams were different than the prior season.

An active offseason could add some unpredictability to the upcoming year. While last offseason saw a majority of the market held up until Shohei Ohtani signed his deal with the Dodgers, the hot stove has been piping hot this time around with several teams already poised to look much different in 2025.

Sure, some moves saw players go from playoff team to playoff team (we’re looking at you, Max Fried and Juan Soto). Yet, plenty of others saw talent added to teams who were on the outside of the postseason looking in only a couple of months ago.