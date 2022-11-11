Houston Astros Offseason Outlook

The champagne hangover may not be out of the Astros clubhouse yet, but we march on. Young stars with ample control led the way to Houston’s second World Series Championship, highlighted by newly-extended Yordan Álvarez and World Series MVP, rookie shortstop Jeremy Peña.

The argument could be made that the starting rotation could be even better in 2023 than it was this past season, in which durability and production led the way from the top of the rotation (Cy Young favorite Justin Verlander) to the very back-end (No. 1 Astros prospect Hunter Brown).

Several pieces to the World Series puzzle have hit the open market in free agency. How do they fill those holes and make a push to repeat in 2023?

Trouble in Paradise?

Somehow, some way, the biggest story of the Astros offseason has to do with two (or three) central figures that don’t have much say about what goes on between the foul lines.