Toronto Blue Jays Offseason Outlook

The Toronto Blue Jays had a disappointing end to their season, getting knocked out in the AL Wild Card round at home by the Seattle Mariners. What makes this even more frustrating is the way they lost the second game, holding an 8-1 lead before the bullpen imploded and the Jays ended up losing 10-9.

For a team with World Series aspirations, getting swept at home is not the way many saw the season going. That being said, the 2022-2023 offseason is going to be interesting, mostly because the Blue Jays have some internal situations that will need to be sorted, as numerous roster players head to free agency in Matt Chapman, Hyun Jin Ryu, Teoscar Hernández, and Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

Before we get too far ahead of ourselves, let’s take a look at what the Blue Jays need to do this offseason and what the outlook might be for Canada’s only MLB team.

Figure Out the Blue Jays Manager Situation

After firing manager Charlie Montoyo, the Blue Jays promoted bench coach John Schneider to the manager position but only in the interim, revisiting the topic once the season was over. After posting a 46-28 record (the same amount of wins as Montoyo in fewer games), Schneider heads into the offseason looking for a contract, and while other teams are already locking up their managers, the Blue Jays front office is dragging their feet.