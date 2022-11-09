New York Mets Offseason Outlook

The Mets can use the three-year, $130 million framework of Scherzer’s deal and give deGrom an additional $10 million on the signing bonus to get a deal done. DeGrom may want five years though and that could be where we would see the Mets have him shop the market to see what he finds. This could lead to the two sides parting ways, or coming to terms on a long-term deal that would keep him in a Mets uniform for the remainder of his career.

SNY keeps trying to force this narrative that Jacob deGrom and Aaron Judge have such mysterious intentions in free agency and that it's a bad thing for their NY teams.



Ever thought that they want to come back, but just want to explore their right to be a free agent for once? — Ryan Finkelstein (@FinkelsteinRyan) November 9, 2022

A similar decision has to be made to a lesser extent with Brandon Nimmo.

Nimmo enters free agency as the top center fielder on the market and should enjoy a healthy crop of suitors in free agency. The Mets have to decide whether to meet the market value on him, which I predicted in his free agent profile to be around $24 million over a six-year deal ($144 million), or let him walk.

Without Nimmo, the Mets can either sign or trade for another center fielder, or move Starling Marte back to his natural position and find someone to play right field. Joc Pederson, Andrew Benintendi, or even a return of Michael Conforto could make sense if Nimmo signs elsewhere.

Big Game Hunting

When you have a net worth of over $17 billion, you tend to have expensive taste. That is exactly the case with Mets owner Steve Cohen. When he purchased his childhood team, Cohen proudly proclaimed in his introductory press conference that he would like to win a World Series in three-to-five years. Now the clock is ticking to come through on that desired timeline.

Rumors have indicated that Cohen plans to blow past the $290 million “Cohen Tax” threshold with his 2023 payroll. This keeps the door wide open for the Mets to nab any of the top free agents on the market.