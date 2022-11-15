Milwaukee Brewers Offseason Outlook

Shake Up the Infield

For the better part of two years, the Brewers have rolled out an infield of Rowdy Tellez, Willy Adames, Luis Urias, Kolten Wong, and Jace Peterson in some form or fashion. Of those players, Adames is the only one playing at a high enough level to be written in with Sharpie for next season.

Kolten Wong is in the final year of his contract and is due to make $10 millon in 2023. Last season he posted a .251/.339/.430 slash good for a 116 wRC+. A perfectly reasonable second basemen, but injuries have been a minor concern. Wong slashed .138/.266/.175 against lefties proving he’s nothing more than a platoon option. Urias hits lefties well making him a perfect platoon. If that is the route they take, third base remains a need.

The free agent pool at third is rather risky. Justin Turner, Brandon Drury, Evan Longoria, Donovan Solano, and Matt Duffy all come with questions and concerns. If they decide to swing a trade, a young outfielder could be on the table. Sal Frelick, Joey Wiemer, Garrett Mitchell, and Esteury Ruiz are all knocking on the door to factor into 2023.

With Hunter Renfroe, Tyrone Taylor, and Christian Yelich all possibilities, the outfield gets crowded fast. Rather it’s third base or another position, a trade from their outfield prospect pool appears to be the best route to acquiring a difference maker for this team.

Rowdy Tellez has had his moments in Milwaukee, but he is still a middling option at first. A 110 wRC+ from your first baseman is not good enough to cement his name in the lineup now and in the future. Maybe a platoon option could help. MAYBE that platoon option could also serve as the DH……

Sign a Legit Designated Hitter

Milwaukee showed they are not afraid to sign older players inking Andrew McCutchen, 35, to a deal last offseason. While the majority of the options are older, the Brewers might be able to get one last year (or two) out of a player without having to pay “prime years” money.