Boston Red Sox Offseason Outlook

If you were to ask Red Sox fans, heading into the 2022 season, where they would be at the end of the season, I can guarantee they were as hopeful as ever. Yet, they are entering the offseason after a disappointing 78-84 record and in last place in the AL (B)East. I also don’t believe that Alex Cora’s “best worst place team in baseball” comment will bode well with the Boston faithful.

The 2022 offseason was interesting for Boston. Before the start of the lockout, they shipped Hunter Renfroe to the Brewers for Jackie Bradley Jr. A little after, they saw Eduardo Rodriguez sign his five-year, $77 million contract with the Detroit Tigers. Chaim Bloom, however, did make a splash with his last-second signing of Trevor Story right before the start of Spring Training.

While Bloom will have to make a few moves to get this team back on track, the biggest question is what will they do with soon-to-be free agent Xander Bogaerts?

What Will Xander Do?

Xander Bogaerts finds himself in an advantageous position going into the offseason. After producing a .307/.377/.456 slash line, with a 6.1 fWAR, he is likely to opt out of the final three years of his current contract, and test the waters in free agency where he will have many teams looking to sign him.