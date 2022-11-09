Pittsburgh Pirates Offseason Outlook

Reynolds has had trade talks surround him for the past year, but the Pirates don’t seem to be in any hurry to move him, demanding insane packages in trade talks. Entering his last year of a two-year deal, Pittsburgh could look to extend him to a deal in the five to six-year range. Long term, Reynolds may end up in left field due to fielding concerns, but the bat is that of a multiple-time All-Star who will hit 25 to 30 homers consistently.

Flanking Reynolds will be a healthy mix of Jack Suwinski, Cal Mitchell, and Miguel Andujar. For Mitchell, production with the bat has never been an issue until he reached the majors last year. In 232 plate appearances, the lefty swinger managed just a .635 OPS, despite having a .339/.391/.547 slash in 63 Triple-A games. It’s safe to say that he will get every opportunity to perform in 2023, as Mitchell has been compared to Michael Brantley by many analysts.

Suwinski showed a lot of promise for the Pirates after being called up straight from Double-A. While his slash line looked underwhelming, Suwinski owned a 100 wRC+ and hit 19 home runs in 106 games. Former top prospect Miguel Andujar will bounce around the field as the Pirates try to tap into his full potential, with most of his at-bats likely to come out of the designated hitter spot.

Fielding wizard Ke’Bryan Hayes will hold down third base in 2023, looking for a healthy and improved offensive season. Despite owning an 88 wRC+ last season, Hayes led the team in fWAR, showing how valuable he is as a defender. Although his offensive numbers weren’t good, some of his underlying numbers point to a possible breakout year at the dish.

Next year’s bullpen will be led by All-Star closer David Bednar after another strong season. The late innings is where it gets tricky, but Robert Stephenson turned in some nice outings toward the end of 2022. Wil Crowe did the same early on but had a very tough time in big spots while Bednar was sidelined. 2023 will likely be another year of making waiver claims and seeing who sticks in the bullpen.

With each year the Pirates get closer and closer to contention. While next year is still about the rebuild, there is starting to be some light at the end of the tunnel in Pittsburgh.