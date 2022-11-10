Philadelphia Phillies Offseason Outlook

Free Agent Targets

Philadelphia’s top priority this winter should be the aggressive pursuit of a new star shortstop. That means one of Carlos Correa, Trea Turner, Xander Bogaerts, or Dansby Swanson. The Phillies have a hole to fill in their middle infield, they have money to spend on a new superstar, and their competitive window is wide open. The shortstop class this offseason is stronger than it will be for years to come, so now is the time to pounce.

Turner seems to be the most likely candidate, since rumors have already come out linking the two sides. The better fit, however, might be Correa or Swanson, both of whom are Gold Glove winners. Defense has long been a problem in Philadelphia, and particularly for third baseman Alec Bohm. Bohm did improve throughout last season, but he remains a liability at the hot corner. If the Phillies can sign a stud defensive shortstop, it will take a great deal of pressure off their young third baseman.

On the pitching side, the Phillies should be looking for a mid-rotation arm they’d feel comfortable handing the ball to for a postseason start. That means someone like Tyler Anderson, José Quintana, or Chris Bassitt. They could, however, turn out to be surprise contenders for Carlos Rodón too, especially if they miss out on the star shortstop of their choosing.



Finally, Philadelphia needs bullpen arms, but they’ll probably spend most of the budget on a shortstop and a starting pitcher. Don’t expect them to be in on the top guys like Kenley Jansen or Craig Kimbrel, but they could look to sign one or two relievers from the next tier down, such as Seth Lugo, Robert Suarez, or Chad Green.

Philadelphia Phillies: Down On the Farm

While the Phillies will make some big additions in free agency, they’re also hoping to see a couple of top prospects step up in 2023. Philadelphia has three of the best pitching prospects in the game in Mick Abel, Andrew Painter, and Griff McGarry. At least two of them, Abel and McGarry, are on track to debut at some point next season. If all goes well, they would make fantastic additions to the back end of the rotation.

That’s a lot to ask from two young players with no major league experience, but if their performances last season are any indication, Abel and McGarry are up for the challenge. They should both get the chance to fight for a rotation spot in Spring Training, and you can certainly expect to see them at some point in 2023.

Possible Extensions

While Dave Dombrowski’s top priority this winter will be improving the team for the 2023 season, he can’t forget about the future. The Phillies have three core players who will be free agents next winter, and Dombrowski may want to think about offering each one an extension before they hit the open market.